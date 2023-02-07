« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 754 755 756 757 758 [759]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1511278 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30320 on: February 7, 2023, 08:14:15 am »
Quote from: Terry Hanks on February  7, 2023, 08:02:51 am
You can understand why the club have tried this but to have a ticket system nobody but touts can navigate is a bit farcical.
What do they do though?
If they make it easier then bots win, if they make it harder then bots win.
Window sales isn't an option, that will see hundreds in the queue by 3am all paid for.
Maybe the team being so bad is a ploy by the ticket office to reduce demand.

Heres one solution they refuse to try.  Buy tickets that have been put on tout sites, then once they have the seat number cancel the membership or ST that relates to it and impose a lifetime ban on the individual. They wouldnt even lose much money as any STs are paid in advance and they dont have to refund the unused part.

They could also get the police to raid those pricks who hand out dozens of passes at the game and do the same.

Local sales also should be binned or ID checked at the ticket window at pick up.

At the moment the system is almost designed for touts.
Logged

Offline Terry Hanks

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30321 on: February 7, 2023, 09:05:40 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2023, 08:14:15 am
Heres one solution they refuse to try.  Buy tickets that have been put on tout sites, then once they have the seat number cancel the membership or ST that relates to it and impose a lifetime ban on the individual. They wouldnt even lose much money as any STs are paid in advance and they dont have to refund the unused part.

They could also get the police to raid those pricks who hand out dozens of passes at the game and do the same.

Local sales also should be binned or ID checked at the ticket window at pick up.

At the moment the system is almost designed for touts.
I think they have tried all of them already.
The ticket system is already unbelievably complicated, I still haven't got a clue how or if I can forward tickets.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,304
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30322 on: February 7, 2023, 10:08:13 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2023, 08:14:15 am
Heres one solution they refuse to try.  Buy tickets that have been put on tout sites, then once they have the seat number cancel the membership or ST that relates to it and impose a lifetime ban on the individual. They wouldnt even lose much money as any STs are paid in advance and they dont have to refund the unused part.

They could also get the police to raid those pricks who hand out dozens of passes at the game and do the same.

Local sales also should be binned or ID checked at the ticket window at pick up.

At the moment the system is almost designed for touts.

Didn't they have a team dedicated to looking into touting? We had all that with them banning memberships which is part of the reason we had to call it a day with the exchange.
Logged

Offline Shaneee.

  • Siannn's alter ego
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • Y N W A
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30323 on: February 7, 2023, 10:17:51 am »
Quote from: Claire. on February  7, 2023, 10:08:13 am
Didn't they have a team dedicated to looking into touting? We had all that with them banning memberships which is part of the reason we had to call it a day with the exchange.

They must have disbanded the team very quickly because the touting website are rife with any amount tickets  :butt
Logged


You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30324 on: February 7, 2023, 10:34:27 am »
Quote from: Terry Hanks on February  7, 2023, 09:05:40 am
I think they have tried all of them already.
The ticket system is already unbelievably complicated, I still haven't got a clue how or if I can forward tickets.

When have they tried buying up tickets on tout sites and cancelling them? And why don't they simply keep doing it? It genuinely baffles me, and I've said on here before I don't know if there is a legal loophole stopping them from doing that or something, but the T&Cs seem quite clear on it. A simple Google of "Liverpool v Everton tickets" and the first hit is a site with 869 tickets available for the Derby. Those tickets range from £95 for a severely restricted view in the Lower Anny Road, to £2750 for seats in the Main Stand with 1892 Lounge access. Do the club not want to take the hit financially buy purchasing them? It seems like peanuts when you consider the weekly wages of players - and they could sell the tickets back to people at face value to recover some of the money. As for Season Tickets as someone said above these have already been paid for so the club wouldn't really lose much at all, and could immediately offer them to people at the top of the list in the summer.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,203
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30325 on: February 7, 2023, 10:40:20 am »
Quote from: gregor on February  7, 2023, 10:34:27 am
When have they tried buying up tickets on tout sites and cancelling them? And why don't they simply keep doing it? It genuinely baffles me, and I've said on here before I don't know if there is a legal loophole stopping them from doing that or something, but the T&Cs seem quite clear on it. A simple Google of "Liverpool v Everton tickets" and the first hit is a site with 869 tickets available for the Derby. Those tickets range from £95 for a severely restricted view in the Lower Anny Road, to £2750 for seats in the Main Stand with 1892 Lounge access. Do the club not want to take the hit financially buy purchasing them? It seems like peanuts when you consider the weekly wages of players - and they could sell the tickets back to people at face value to recover some of the money. As for Season Tickets as someone said above these have already been paid for so the club wouldn't really lose much at all, and could immediately offer them to people at the top of the list in the summer.

For my sins, I used a tout site for an FA Cup Final ticket back in May. It would be a very expensive exercise for the club, but one that would wipe out hundreds of touts in an instant if they hoovered up all the tickets on that site.
They surely have all the details recorded for each seat number and who bought it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline KIFS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • Orcs must die!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30326 on: February 7, 2023, 10:56:37 am »
Quote from: liamo3 on February  6, 2023, 10:12:26 pm
We are currently talking to senior members within the club. I can assure you the current issue is not been ignored from SOS. It requires a technical solution that only the club can provide. We are awaiting further information in relation to progress by the club.

Thanks for the response. Hopefully they will get it sorted soon. Otherwise years of hard work down the drain.
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30327 on: February 7, 2023, 10:57:57 am »
They've never tried to buy from the tout sites. They did briefly went after single touts selling separately on tweeter and Facebook but never went through the tout sites. Those sites in many cases are the touts, they themselves buy tickets and resell, they also have some legal protection I believe which is stopping the club from going after them. Those sites employ staff to buy tickets in demand for games and concerts.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30328 on: February 7, 2023, 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: didopich on February  7, 2023, 10:57:57 am
They've never tried to buy from the tout sites. They did briefly went after single touts selling separately on tweeter and Facebook but never went through the tout sites. Those sites in many cases are the touts, they themselves buy tickets and resell, they also have some legal protection I believe which is stopping the club from going after them. Those sites employ staff to buy tickets in demand for games and concerts.

The website owners may have protection (i.e. "we don't know where people get their tickets from") but the ticketholder who bought the ticket and passed it on has no protection. The rules of membership and STH are quite clear on the rules around resale of tickets and allow plenty of leeway to legitimately pass tickets to Friends & Family and even to distribute. By contrast every ticket on resale sites is on sale for several multiples of face value and there is no legal defence for it.

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,203
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30329 on: February 7, 2023, 11:10:04 am »
Quote from: didopich on February  7, 2023, 10:57:57 am
They've never tried to buy from the tout sites. They did briefly went after single touts selling separately on tweeter and Facebook but never went through the tout sites. Those sites in many cases are the touts, they themselves buy tickets and resell, they also have some legal protection I believe which is stopping the club from going after them. Those sites employ staff to buy tickets in demand for games and concerts.

The one that I used is a platform for touts as far as I know. They don't buy the tickets themselves, but just allow the touts to use the site and you're buying directly from them essentially with the site taking commission. A bit like JustEat I suppose  :D.
However it does appear to be regulated and the touts have to prove the tickets are genuine.
If I remember it is based in Spain, but the ticket I got was from a scouser. He called me to say the ticket has been left at my hotel reception.
My mate that also got one had a massive stress getting his sorted, but the site sourced him another one on the morning of the game after his first one didn't turn up. He'd to pick it up from a hotel in Mayfair, again from a scouser.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,130
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30330 on: February 7, 2023, 11:12:56 am »
The queue is a complete lottery anyway so they might as well just ballot everything where youre not guaranteed a ticket.

If theres an additional members sale then anyone who was unsuccessful just goes on a randomised waiting list and tickets get offered on a time limited basis to whoever is first on the list until theyre all gone.

The whole process is so tiring and soul destroying anyway so what difference would it make?
Logged

Offline MacKon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • FOOTBALL WITHOUT ORIGI IS NOTHING
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30331 on: February 7, 2023, 11:16:12 am »
If the club doesn't want to take a financial hit on this, they should use a few games in the early gameweeks against some less recognised opposition, like Bournemouth, Crystal Palace etc., so they probably pay less to buyout the ticket at the touting website and still have like 15 home games ahead, they can cancel the ST and put that seat back on regular sale on club's website for the remainder of the season, which returns the invested amount + returns the seat to the fans who actually want to go to the game.
Those on ST waiting list might get to their 'promised land' the following season or the seat might return to the bulk salem either option is better than leaving this seat sold at extortionate prices by the touts.
Logged
Good thing about pizza is that even when it's bad, it's still reasonably good.

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30332 on: February 7, 2023, 12:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on February  7, 2023, 11:06:51 am
The website owners may have protection (i.e. "we don't know where people get their tickets from") but the ticketholder who bought the ticket and passed it on has no protection. The rules of membership and STH are quite clear on the rules around resale of tickets and allow plenty of leeway to legitimately pass tickets to Friends & Family and even to distribute. By contrast every ticket on resale sites is on sale for several multiples of face value and there is no legal defence for it.
The ticket owners have the protection from the site. The site takes the money of the buyer, which is why the club can't touch them.  The sites being based in other countries may be helping them getaway with things. Pretty sure there was an investigation on BBC or summat back in the day and they showed you can't touch the sites legally. The club essentially does the same when the give tickets to be resold to other companies as part of so called packages. When you bring a case you have to bring it against the site otherwise they would have done it by now.
Logged

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30333 on: February 7, 2023, 01:39:33 pm »
Quote from: didopich on February  7, 2023, 12:59:28 pm
The ticket owners have the protection from the site. The site takes the money of the buyer, which is why the club can't touch them.  The sites being based in other countries may be helping them getaway with things. Pretty sure there was an investigation on BBC or summat back in the day and they showed you can't touch the sites legally. The club essentially does the same when the give tickets to be resold to other companies as part of so called packages. When you bring a case you have to bring it against the site otherwise they would have done it by now.

Regardless of what protection is offered from the site, surely anyone who sells their ticket on it has broken the T&Cs of their Season Ticket/Membership and would have no leg to stand on legally if the club cancelled them? I'm not talking about going after the sites themselves here or even withholding the money they're selling the ticket for, I'm talking about the individuals touting tickets on them and cancelling their STs/Memberships.
« Last Edit: February 7, 2023, 01:48:47 pm by gregor »
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30334 on: February 7, 2023, 02:30:29 pm »
I know what you mean but obviously that's not that easy, otherwise the club would have done it.
It could also be that the club will need to disclose the information how and where they got the person and sites may not be cooperating with them.  It's silly but there are lots of stupid things they need to show and prove how they obtained them.
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,130
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30335 on: February 7, 2023, 03:07:52 pm »
They dont need that much. They can trace the original purchaser just from the seat number, itd be easy. Really wouldnt be hard for the club to root out repeat offenders, they wouldnt need anything more than the ticket. If anything dodgy had gone on youd expect the ticket holder would have proof of reporting their phone as stolen etc so it wouldnt be difficult to prove what people were up to.
Logged

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30336 on: February 7, 2023, 03:09:22 pm »
Quote from: didopich on February  7, 2023, 02:30:29 pm
I know what you mean but obviously that's not that easy, otherwise the club would have done it.
It could also be that the club will need to disclose the information how and where they got the person and sites may not be cooperating with them.  It's silly but there are lots of stupid things they need to show and prove how they obtained them.

I suppose that's what I'm getting at - I'm wondering if anyone knows what those barriers are. The sites wouldn't need to share any data with the club as they would have the person's seat details to hand once they bought the ticket. From a glance over the T&Cs on the website it pretty much seems like the club have covered their own arses on virtually any reason for the withdrawal of a ST, going as far as saying it remains their property and they can essentially take it back any time they like. In my opinion, in the case of a legal challenge by a ST holder that they had paid for a product that they couldn't use, the club should even be prepared to issue a pro rata refund to them before immediately cancelling the ST - that wouldn't cost them anything as they could sell the seat for the rest of the season on a game-by-game basis. I realise that all of this takes time, effort and money but if they are serious about tackling touting it seems like such an obvious fix.
« Last Edit: February 7, 2023, 03:11:01 pm by gregor »
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30337 on: February 7, 2023, 04:11:47 pm »
every single sale should be a ballot - will be a fair way of ensuring that people are selected at random rather than having a way to bypass the system.
 you should register for interest like the bulks and be offered a ticket so on and so forth
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30338 on: February 7, 2023, 04:13:10 pm »
Quote from: MacKon on February  7, 2023, 11:16:12 am
If the club doesn't want to take a financial hit on this, they should use a few games in the early gameweeks against some less recognised opposition, like Bournemouth, Crystal Palace etc., so they probably pay less to buyout the ticket at the touting website and still have like 15 home games ahead, they can cancel the ST and put that seat back on regular sale on club's website for the remainder of the season, which returns the invested amount + returns the seat to the fans who actually want to go to the game.
Those on ST waiting list might get to their 'promised land' the following season or the seat might return to the bulk salem either option is better than leaving this seat sold at extortionate prices by the touts.
In one.

Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 559
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30339 on: February 7, 2023, 04:53:26 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on February  7, 2023, 04:11:47 pm
every single sale should be a ballot - will be a fair way of ensuring that people are selected at random rather than having a way to bypass the system.
 you should register for interest like the bulks and be offered a ticket so on and so forth

With the current chaos, absolutely this.
Logged

Offline hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30340 on: February 7, 2023, 10:23:09 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on February  5, 2023, 10:04:33 pm
Definitely loads more hospos for this one, never seen so many!

Because they know they can get away with charging £300 per seat for this game (or more), pure greed!
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Online Kenny19

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 330
  • Dreaming our dreams and drifting within
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30341 on: Yesterday at 08:13:49 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on February  7, 2023, 10:23:09 pm
Because they know they can get away with charging £300 per seat for this game (or more), pure greed!
Yep they know exactly what they are doing, cheapest hospo for this one is 690 quid...(Aintree, Hilton etc) Imagine paying that for a seat in the corner of the upper annie.. Think the exact same tickets were "only" 260 for Ajax

Edit: just seen a cheaper one for £546 in the Hilton.. absolute bargain!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:16:54 am by Kenny19 »
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30342 on: Yesterday at 08:18:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Yesterday at 08:13:49 am
Yep they know exactly what they are doing, cheapest hospo for this one is 690 quid...(Aintree, Hilton etc) Imagine paying that for a seat in the corner of the upper annie.. Think the exact same tickets were "only" 260 for Ajax

Edit: just seen a cheaper one for £546 in the Hilton.. absolute bargain!

Definitely pricing out locals. What average scouser has £546 disposable for one game!
Logged

Offline Bonzai25

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30343 on: Yesterday at 08:16:59 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on February  7, 2023, 04:11:47 pm
every single sale should be a ballot - will be a fair way of ensuring that people are selected at random rather than having a way to bypass the system.
 you should register for interest like the bulks and be offered a ticket so on and so forth
Can see your point mate 100% but for the supporters that have been building credits over the years, be a case of can't please everyone
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,210
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30344 on: Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on February  7, 2023, 04:11:47 pm
every single sale should be a ballot - will be a fair way of ensuring that people are selected at random rather than having a way to bypass the system.
 you should register for interest like the bulks and be offered a ticket so on and so forth

No way. The ballot is awful enough as it is. Truly stop the queue bypasses and have a totally random queue for each sale and I'd be happy.
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30345 on: Yesterday at 09:30:51 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm
No way. The ballot is awful enough as it is. Truly stop the queue bypasses and have a totally random queue for each sale and I'd be happy.

they happen at the moment for bulk sales. you should register your intrest and then be put into a pool. if theres say 1000 tickets available then 2000 people should have the chance to buy a ticket.  it should work exactly the same as for finals. any left overs window sale them or something
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30346 on: Today at 06:37:56 am »
Quote from: sharkeyb on February  7, 2023, 04:11:47 pm
every single sale should be a ballot - will be a fair way of ensuring that people are selected at random rather than having a way to bypass the system.
 you should register for interest like the bulks and be offered a ticket so on and so forth

Gets mentioned a few times this but I suspect it's actually a lot of work to co-ordinate for the club, instead of just dumping tickets onto the site at random.

Also the ballot is a bit crap imo. At least with the refreshing there's the illusion of being in control of buying your own tickets. The ballot is a joyless experience for the vast majority.

More seats needed.
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Offline walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30347 on: Today at 11:45:44 am »
massive drop for everton there I was lucky enough to be online when it did, had a choice all round the ground
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30348 on: Today at 11:54:56 am »
Think I missed the major drop, but managed to pick up a pair in AR Upper, that dont look like ST returns
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline walterwhite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30349 on: Today at 11:58:58 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:54:56 am
Think I missed the major drop, but managed to pick up a pair in AR Upper, that dont look like ST returns

I was on they drip fed the AR 227 and 228 ones out then hit a massive drop I picked up member returns in KL
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30350 on: Today at 01:33:48 pm »
Ive had a nightmare and looks like I wont be able to make the game now. Ive just tried to forward onto someone on my friends & family list but it goes back into the basket screen and wont let me transfer it. Is this because they dont have the necessary 4 credits for a Cat A game?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,203
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30351 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:33:48 pm
Ive had a nightmare and looks like I wont be able to make the game now. Ive just tried to forward onto someone on my friends & family list but it goes back into the basket screen and wont let me transfer it. Is this because they dont have the necessary 4 credits for a Cat A game?

The recipient doesn't need any previous credits.

Assume you've accepted the terms and conditions on the 'purchase' screen?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online ScuzzyP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30352 on: Today at 01:41:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:33:48 pm
Ive had a nightmare and looks like I wont be able to make the game now. Ive just tried to forward onto someone on my friends & family list but it goes back into the basket screen and wont let me transfer it. Is this because they dont have the necessary 4 credits for a Cat A game?

"Please note that tickets purchased during this sale WILL NOT be available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters."

Probably explains why duvva.....
Logged
Scousers rule the country like we've always done before!

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,915
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30353 on: Today at 01:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:35:06 pm
The recipient doesn't need any previous credits.

Assume you've accepted the terms and conditions on the 'purchase' screen?
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Today at 01:41:16 pm
"Please note that tickets purchased during this sale WILL NOT be available to FORWARD or DISTRIBUTE to other supporters."

Probably explains why duvva.....

Theres no t&cs to tick, so sounds like theyre not available to forward. However the Forward button isnt usually available if its not an option is it?
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 754 755 756 757 758 [759]   Go Up
« previous next »
 