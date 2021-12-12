« previous next »
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
wtf is going on with this then?

Tickets in the Liverpool v Chelsea Additional Members Sale are sold out.
Supporters are asked to keep checking as Ticket Exchange seats will be released for sale as and when Season Ticket Holders and Official Members return them.

The local said Chelsea as well so think they've fucked something in the system, but basically they're letting us queue for nothing?
Offline upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
Blocked after a few refreshes.

All the bots / touts who know the backdoor entrance get in first and hoover up the tickets, then we get binned for fighting it out for the odd scraps which are left. An absolute disgrace
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
refreshed once blocked
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Yeah, sold out again after ten mins!

Bring back the old system with talent............ at least them there was still tickets left up to a good 30 mins after on the additional members sale.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Some been coming up, just not quick enough cos trying to not get blocked.
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
yeah I've basketed two, but both been ST
Offline KIFS

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:15:14 am
Blocked after a few refreshes.

All the bots / touts who know the backdoor entrance get in first and hoover up the tickets, then we get binned for fighting it out for the odd scraps which are left. An absolute disgrace

Its fuckin joke this!! Bagged my BS ticket then I get blocked on checkout.. This needs fuckin sorting!
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
actually just got one with a tick... so i'll take that
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:15:14 am
Blocked after a few refreshes.

All the bots / touts who know the backdoor entrance get in first and hoover up the tickets, then we get binned for fighting it out for the odd scraps which are left. An absolute disgrace

I reckon whoever makes the decisions in the ticket office is a Tory c*nt looking after their mates.

I'm off the 13+ ladder from next season, but I'm not putting up with this shit in the sales to try to watch people getting paid half a million quid to kick a ball.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 11:32:05 am
yeah I've basketed two, but both been ST

Same. Having been in for half an hour and not been blocked yet I know as soon as I get a non-ST it'll fucking block me ;D


Aaaaand as a few blocks flash orange, I'm blocked.
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
are you clikcing choose for me? or clicking the yellow section then choose for me?
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Finally got one with a tick on my phone, what a farce.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 11:49:33 am
are you clikcing choose for me? or clicking the yellow section then choose for me?

I tried the choose for me button, but be careful, only click it once!
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:53:23 am
I tried the choose for me button, but be careful, only click it once!

thanks and do you select the block that is yellow before? nightmare this
Offline upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:37:43 am
I reckon whoever makes the decisions in the ticket office is a Tory c*nt looking after their mates.

I'm off the 13+ ladder from next season, but I'm not putting up with this shit in the sales to try to watch people getting paid half a million quid to kick a ball.

An absolute joke

I've gotten to around 10 in the league for the few last years, vast majority from returns. Think I'm on around 4/5 at the minute but pretty certain I'll fall off of the 4+ next season as every single one has been a ST return, so I'm essentially on 0 league credits for 22/23.

So after taking our credits from us they're now more or less completely denying us the opportunity to even purchase the tickets in the first place by kicking us off of the site for refreshing a couple of times. They're taking the piss out of us
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
after refreshing once i was blocked
switched vpn off and got in
got 2 tickets (non season ticket)
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 11:54:28 am
thanks and do you select the block that is yellow before? nightmare this

I wasn't, no. If it lights up, one click and if the page doesn't move to the basket there's no ticket, try refreshing again.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:58:19 am
after refreshing once i was blocked
switched vpn off and got in
got 2 tickets (non season ticket)

I think they're blocking vpns, if it's a non-private one, chances are there's someone else using it or they've blacklisted common providers.
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 11:58:19 am
after refreshing once i was blocked
switched vpn off and got in
got 2 tickets (non season ticket)

two tickets together?! shirley not.

either way well done. I am not on a VPN (but would have thought you would get a better queue number with a VPN in dubai/scandinavia/korea etc knowing our TO) and just cannot get past a 'choose for me' press.

gonna lose my 13+ i think. gutted
Offline KIFS

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:57:04 am
An absolute joke

I've gotten to around 10 in the league for the few last years, vast majority from returns. Think I'm on around 4/5 at the minute but pretty certain I'll fall off of the 4+ next season as every single one has been a ST return, so I'm essentially on 0 league credits for 22/23.

So after taking our credits from us they're now more or less completely denying us the opportunity to even purchase the tickets in the first place by kicking us off of the site for refreshing a couple of times. They're taking the piss out of us

Its a disgrace alright! Not going to make my 13+ now it seems. Is nobody from SOS on here to address this? This is only affecting the regular match going fans!  :no
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 12:03:44 pm
two tickets together?! shirley not.

either way well done. I am not on a VPN (but would have thought you would get a better queue number with a VPN in dubai/scandinavia/korea etc knowing our TO) and just cannot get past a 'choose for me' press.

gonna lose my 13+ i think. gutted


no, 2 singles AL and Kop
theres still some appearing 2 mins ago mostly ST tho
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
so what do i do when i get blocked?
Offline Terry Hanks

Re: Members Sales
With so many fans being blocked this must be making a lot easier for the people with bots who do get round it.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 12:22:56 pm
so what do i do when i get blocked?

I went onto my phone using mobile data, but according to the LFC Help twitter if you wait 20 mins and try again it should be unblocked - we've seen up to 12 hour blocks from members on here though!

Just checked and my IP is now unblocked.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: KIFS on Today at 12:05:51 pm
Its a disgrace alright! Not going to make my 13+ now it seems. Is nobody from SOS on here to address this? This is only affecting the regular match going fans!  :no

Try tweeting them (SoS) doubt you get a response though
Offline Divock

Re: Members Sales
Not saying that the club have created the blocking issue in the first place but the apparent lack of appetite to fix it absolutely stinks. As has been said many times, it suits the club to limit the number of fans with loads of credits (13+ especially).

Are we confident that the ticket office is doing everything it can to get this issue sorted - be that a fix that can be made internally or by putting their foot down with whoever the external provider is? Things seem to be moving at a glacial pace so far...
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
i think basically they do not want regular fans to anfield... that's why they were not forthcoming in letting everyone know when the sale was. they want day trippers who line up outside the club shop and spend loads. those with 13+ don't give them enough match day revenue. bar stewards.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 03:26:25 pm
i think basically they do not want regular fans to anfield... that's why they were not forthcoming in letting everyone know when the sale was. they want day trippers who line up outside the club shop and spend loads. those with 13+ don't give them enough match day revenue. bar stewards.

What sale?
If a regular ticket buyer doesn't know when a sale is, how would a day tripper know?
If it's extremely difficult for a regular ticket buyer to get their hands on one, how is it easier for a day tripper to get one?

I'm all for accusing them of being c*nts for some things, but this one doesn't make much sense to me.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Everyone kicking off acting like its LFC who have done this and its the ticket offices 'tory agenda' to sort their mates? hahaha ffs

Same is happening to every single prem club using this ticketing software it is clearly seatgeek - united fans kicking off just as much, most other prem clubs using this software dont have the demand us and united do so isnt as big of an issue
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:55:37 pm
What sale?
If a regular ticket buyer doesn't know when a sale is, how would a day tripper know?
If it's extremely difficult for a regular ticket buyer to get their hands on one, how is it easier for a day tripper to get one?

I'm all for accusing them of being c*nts for some things, but this one doesn't make much sense to me.

I might be wrong, but I feel the notification of the second sale for the 13+ members this season was poor. I know there was an email, that said look on our website. My memory might be wrong but I always thought second sale was in December, it was in November, and I missed it and yes I am probably overly miffed that my 20 years of full loyalty is gone in a flash.

I think they didn't overly help the 13+ members to be kept in the loop re ticket sales in order to free up for those with less credits to get the chance and subsequently improve chances for members with zilch/firt timers who will foam at the crotch at the sight of a half and half of their first game etc.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:06:44 pm
Everyone kicking off acting like its LFC who have done this and its the ticket offices 'tory agenda' to sort their mates? hahaha ffs

Same is happening to every single prem club using this ticketing software it is clearly seatgeek - united fans kicking off just as much, most other prem clubs using this software dont have the demand us and united do so isnt as big of an issue

We don't all have mates helping us out in the ticket office
Offline ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 05:18:21 pm
I might be wrong, but I feel the notification of the second sale for the 13+ members this season was poor. I know there was an email, that said look on our website. My memory might be wrong but I always thought second sale was in December, it was in November, and I missed it and yes I am probably overly miffed that my 20 years of full loyalty is gone in a flash.

I think they didn't overly help the 13+ members to be kept in the loop re ticket sales in order to free up for those with less credits to get the chance and subsequently improve chances for members with zilch/firt timers who will foam at the crotch at the sight of a half and half of their first game etc.
The bulk sales have always been in July and November.
Offline Bonzai25

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on Today at 05:18:21 pm
I might be wrong, but I feel the notification of the second sale for the 13+ members this season was poor. I know there was an email, that said look on our website. My memory might be wrong but I always thought second sale was in December, it was in November, and I missed it and yes I am probably overly miffed that my 20 years of full loyalty is gone in a flash.

I think they didn't overly help the 13+ members to be kept in the loop re ticket sales in order to free up for those with less credits to get the chance and subsequently improve chances for members with zilch/firt timers who will foam at the crotch at the sight of a half and half of their first game etc.
It did say on the website mate when the sale date was, I didn't think they would email to let you know
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:27:34 pm
The bulk sales have always been in July and November.

And 6 of the 9 games needed prior attendance to buy.
So if the club wanted day trippers they've completely fucked up when to screw over those with prior attendance.
Offline WelshBorderRed

Re: Members Sales
Just wondering people's thoughts on next season's ladder system ie the 4+ and 13+, does anyone foresee any changes at all?

If they do make changes, does the club have to tell us before the preceding season starts or can they just make the changes during the summer -
 once they done their maths etc? Do they have to run it passed SOS or anything?

I'm hoping I might just nudge 4+ this season so a change to 5+ or 6+ would be a killer for me!!!
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Anyone else's "next game" in their account just say something like "Everton - registration for members with 13 or more games" rather than all the seat details as usual? It's on my NFC so I know it will be fine, just not seen this before.
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:26:59 pm
Anyone else's "next game" in their account just say something like "Everton - registration for members with 13 or more games" rather than all the seat details as usual? It's on my NFC so I know it will be fine, just not seen this before.

Mines similar but just below it is the actual ticket and details

Quote from: WelshBorderRed on Today at 08:30:26 pm
Just wondering people's thoughts on next season's ladder system ie the 4+ and 13+, does anyone foresee any changes at all?

If they do make changes, does the club have to tell us before the preceding season starts or can they just make the changes during the summer -
 once they done their maths etc? Do they have to run it passed SOS or anything?

I'm hoping I might just nudge 4+ this season so a change to 5+ or 6+ would be a killer for me!!!

A lot of people saying the 13+ will drop with the new extension to Annie road
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:42:45 pm
Mines similar but just below it is the actual ticket and details

A lot of people saying the 13+ will drop with the new extension to Annie road

Mine says Stand: Registration / Area: Registration

Also has it down as 3pm Saturday ;D
