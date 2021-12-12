What sale?

If a regular ticket buyer doesn't know when a sale is, how would a day tripper know?

If it's extremely difficult for a regular ticket buyer to get their hands on one, how is it easier for a day tripper to get one?



I'm all for accusing them of being c*nts for some things, but this one doesn't make much sense to me.



I might be wrong, but I feel the notification of the second sale for the 13+ members this season was poor. I know there was an email, that said look on our website. My memory might be wrong but I always thought second sale was in December, it was in November, and I missed it and yes I am probably overly miffed that my 20 years of full loyalty is gone in a flash.I think they didn't overly help the 13+ members to be kept in the loop re ticket sales in order to free up for those with less credits to get the chance and subsequently improve chances for members with zilch/firt timers who will foam at the crotch at the sight of a half and half of their first game etc.