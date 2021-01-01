I see @LFCHelp are busy today with "Been blocked" tweets... When are they going to drop this banning malarkey??



Spoke to them yesterday on chat about it. It's clearly not working as intended. Genuine fans are being blocked yet tickets are selling just as quick. This suggests bots are still playing an active role. Can't see them backing down from it though. Their words were:"i do understand but we have needed to introduce this software as the use of bots makes it hard for genuine supporters to get a ticket"