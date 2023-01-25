« previous next »
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30160 on: Yesterday at 09:21:16 am »
Quote from: liamo3 on January 25, 2023, 10:51:46 pm
Thanks Carl and everyone else. I'll revert back once I have information to come back with.

Well in Liam, good to know someone is on at them. Maybe mention that some have waited in the queue, then got through and immediately blocked without even refreshing.
Offline ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30161 on: Yesterday at 09:26:17 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 09:21:16 am
Well in Liam, good to know someone is on at them. Maybe mention that some have waited in the queue, then got through and immediately blocked without even refreshing.

Yeah apprecite it Liam, Thanks mate 👍
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30162 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: LFCStuart on January 25, 2023, 10:13:18 pm
Looking for some advice. I got a ticket for the Man Utd game in the members ballot - now that the match has been moved to the Sunday I won't be able to attend. Do I have to go through the Ticket Exchange or can I return the ticket now for a refund as the date/time has been changed.  Had a look at T&Cs on the club website but they are a bit vague on "postponements".

Thanks.

You can easily sell it back to the Club. My uncle died on the day of the Newcastle game and my mum and dad couldn't face going- sold both tickets back to the club on the day of the game.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30163 on: Yesterday at 12:07:51 pm »

So do we think that this new draconian regime is going to kill use of multiple devices/browsers for the Madrid sale? Or is the issue only when you get onto the ticketing site?

Going to be carnage.
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30164 on: Yesterday at 12:15:56 pm »
I think multiple browsers might be an issue, I'm also thinking of cases where people have shared IPs is an issue. They also seem to be blocking people quickly who use the site a lot and sort of like your card is marked and you'll get blocked faster if you've been blocked before.

They've gone all hobnailed boot on us. Making the service async would be better as they can control the frequency of the requests (if that's even a real issue) and then if you're seen to be making excessive requests then ban you, but once you get a ticket in your basket you're presented with a captcha before you can do anything else.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30165 on: Yesterday at 12:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 12:07:51 pm
So do we think that this new draconian regime is going to kill use of multiple devices/browsers for the Madrid sale? Or is the issue only when you get onto the ticketing site?

Going to be carnage.

Madrid have only be given 1400 tickets so everyone in the 3 games sale should be guaranteed if true.
Online Samgamble96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30166 on: Yesterday at 01:02:31 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 12:45:12 pm
Madrid have only be given 1400 tickets so everyone in the 3 games sale should be guaranteed if true.

I have the hallmap, Theyve only got 2.5 blocks. Same turn out as Napoli when they returned their tickets
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30167 on: Yesterday at 01:33:51 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 12:45:12 pm
Madrid have only be given 1400 tickets so everyone in the 3 games sale should be guaranteed if true.

Nice. Though UEFA flunkies may take more for this game.
Online Samgamble96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30168 on: Yesterday at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 01:33:51 pm
Nice. Though UEFA flunkies may take more for this game.

Theres about 3500 left for Priority Rights, 3 games +1 from 2020 and 3 homes this year  :)
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30169 on: Yesterday at 02:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 01:41:42 pm
Theres about 3500 left for Priority Rights, 3 games +1 from 2020 and 3 homes this year  :)

What are the numbers though? Napoli dropped to Ajax or Rangers didn't it?
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30170 on: Yesterday at 02:07:20 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 12:45:12 pm
Madrid have only be given 1400 tickets so everyone in the 3 games sale should be guaranteed if true.

Is this due t the reduce allocation at theirs or just they have not taken full allocation?

I hope we have still given a full disabled allocation though.
Online Samgamble96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30171 on: Yesterday at 02:07:40 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 02:04:28 pm
What are the numbers though? Napoli dropped to Ajax or Rangers didn't it?

I'm not sure how many people actually qualify in total for these sales was hoping someone else would know that  but yeah think you're right it did drop to just the 1 of them two games didnt it. Presume there was lots of hospo and UEFA returns for the Napoli game
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30172 on: Yesterday at 02:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 02:07:40 pm
I'm not sure how many people actually qualify in total for these sales was hoping someone else would know that  but yeah think you're right it did drop to just the 1 of them two games didnt it. Presume there was lots of hospo and UEFA returns for the Napoli game

Hopefully stressing over nothing and it will be straightforward getting Madrid with 3 credits
The sales pages for Rangers and Napoli suggest they sold out at the priority sales, as it says sold out rather than sale ended, so should be no extra demand here. If there are less available it's because of the increased hospitality and UEFA presence. Hopefully this is offset with the reduced away allocation.
Online Samgamble96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30173 on: Yesterday at 03:07:24 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 02:44:21 pm
Hopefully stressing over nothing and it will be straightforward getting Madrid with 3 credits
The sales pages for Rangers and Napoli suggest they sold out at the priority sales, as it says sold out rather than sale ended, so should be no extra demand here. If there are less available it's because of the increased hospitality and UEFA presence. Hopefully this is offset with the reduced away allocation.

We pray :-X Dont suppose you know how many priority rights holders there are? always wondered
Offline WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30174 on: Yesterday at 03:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 03:07:24 pm
We pray :-X Dont suppose you know how many priority rights holders there are? always wondered
I've always known it to be around 1500
Online Samgamble96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30175 on: Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on Yesterday at 03:32:44 pm
I've always known it to be around 1500

If thats true it clears out half of the tickets left for the madrid match
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30176 on: Yesterday at 04:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm
If thats true it clears out half of the tickets left for the madrid match

I'm not sure the hallmap is showing all the tickets at the moment. Surely the auto cup scheme plus UEFA isn't over 45000? I know I have bought tickets that aren't on the hallmap, before any returns etc.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30177 on: Yesterday at 04:24:38 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 04:22:01 pm
I'm not sure the hallmap is showing all the tickets at the moment. Surely the auto cup scheme plus UEFA isn't over 45000? I know I have bought tickets that aren't on the hallmap, before any returns etc.

I would imagine non of the restricted view and SRV have been released yet either
Online Samgamble96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30178 on: Yesterday at 04:30:37 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 04:24:38 pm
I would imagine non of the restricted view and SRV have been released yet either

Thats a good point ive just had a look and he RV SV aren't on sale yet so they'll be on for the sale! Just had a look and it seems they've released 600 of the Hospo tickets from KL KM KN for the Priority Rights
Offline red number 9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30179 on: Yesterday at 04:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 03:56:28 pm
If thats true it clears out half of the tickets left for the madrid match
Some PRH will be on the auto-cup scheme to ensure their regular seats. Wont be 1,500 additional tickets sold in PRH sale.
Offline bignred84

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30180 on: Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 04:32:10 pm
Some PRH will be on the auto-cup scheme to ensure their regular seats. Wont be 1,500 additional tickets sold in PRH sale.
the last reported figure for PRH was 1500 and that was before covid and the recent fan update

at a wild guess I'd say 1100-1300 max

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/hundreds-liverpool-fans-face-missing-16192820
Offline 205mob

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30181 on: Today at 01:24:34 am »
When did you get the job at the ticket office @30fiver? Theres no chance anyone at the club has the knowledge to set up Datadome and run it at the highest security setting.

Jokes apart.

I dont think its SeatGeek, possibly Cloudfare & Queue-it due to the fact that the same thing was happening on the United sales, only went on to see if it was a lfc issue but i was getting blocked navigating the page.

could be wrong tho.

FARCE.

Quote from: ScuzzyP on Yesterday at 09:17:24 am
Thats not quiet right,

Agreed you have internal IPs that your router uses to communicate to your devices, however you only have 1 external IP and its this IP which LFC/SeatGeek are using to ban.

When you use your phone on 5G/4G (not Wi-Fi) you will get a separate external IP from your mobile provider, hence why when some people are blocked on their PCs/Laptops they can still use their phones.
Online stueya

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30182 on: Today at 07:42:14 am »
Quote from: Samgamble96 on Yesterday at 01:41:42 pm
Theres about 3500 left for Priority Rights, 3 games +1 from 2020 and 3 homes this year  :)

Im sure its higher than that and even more so if they halve Madrids allocation- they also havent confirmed that yet as they are waiting for Madrid to confirm whether they will increase our allocation for their place- once its confirmed it will most likely guarantee anyone left who has the three group games
Online SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30183 on: Today at 08:14:29 am »
If the away allocations are reduced for two games running aren't there going to far more on 4 credits than are available for a potential quarter final, even with UEFA, etc taking their max. Though I guess that's the same as we had for Rangers and Napoli before the returns.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30184 on: Today at 08:16:50 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 08:14:29 am
If the away allocations are reduced for two games running aren't there going to far more on 4 credits than are available for a potential quarter final, even with UEFA, etc taking their max. Though I guess that's the same as we had for Rangers and Napoli before the returns.

Are we giving Madrid a reduced allocation? Because they havent budged on their allocation for us.
Online stueya

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30185 on: Today at 08:30:41 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:16:50 am
Are we giving Madrid a reduced allocation? Because they havent budged on their allocation for us.

Yeah all of Block 124 is available for sale so theyve been given half of the usual away end
Online stoz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #30186 on: Today at 08:40:57 am »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 08:14:29 am
If the away allocations are reduced for two games running aren't there going to far more on 4 credits than are available for a potential quarter final, even with UEFA, etc taking their max. Though I guess that's the same as we had for Rangers and Napoli before the returns.

There's always less available as the rounds go on, because UEFA take more.

So having all credits is never a guarantee of a ticket in this competition.
