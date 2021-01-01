« previous next »
Bapsandwaps

Today at 09:21:16 am
Quote from: liamo3 on Yesterday at 10:51:46 pm
Thanks Carl and everyone else. I'll revert back once I have information to come back with.

Well in Liam, good to know someone is on at them. Maybe mention that some have waited in the queue, then got through and immediately blocked without even refreshing.
Last Edit: Today at 09:22:52 am by Bapsandwaps
ScuzzyP

Today at 09:26:17 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 09:21:16 am
Well in Liam, good to know someone is on at them. Maybe mention that some have waited in the queue, then got through and immediately blocked without even refreshing.

Yeah apprecite it Liam, Thanks mate 👍
Pinehurst Alan

Today at 11:35:27 am
Quote from: LFCStuart on Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
Looking for some advice. I got a ticket for the Man Utd game in the members ballot - now that the match has been moved to the Sunday I won't be able to attend. Do I have to go through the Ticket Exchange or can I return the ticket now for a refund as the date/time has been changed.  Had a look at T&Cs on the club website but they are a bit vague on "postponements".

Thanks.

You can easily sell it back to the Club. My uncle died on the day of the Newcastle game and my mum and dad couldn't face going- sold both tickets back to the club on the day of the game.
Schmarn

Today at 12:07:51 pm

So do we think that this new draconian regime is going to kill use of multiple devices/browsers for the Madrid sale? Or is the issue only when you get onto the ticketing site?

Going to be carnage.
Claire.

Today at 12:15:56 pm
I think multiple browsers might be an issue, I'm also thinking of cases where people have shared IPs is an issue. They also seem to be blocking people quickly who use the site a lot and sort of like your card is marked and you'll get blocked faster if you've been blocked before.

They've gone all hobnailed boot on us. Making the service async would be better as they can control the frequency of the requests (if that's even a real issue) and then if you're seen to be making excessive requests then ban you, but once you get a ticket in your basket you're presented with a captcha before you can do anything else.
CornerTakenQuickly

Today at 12:45:12 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:07:51 pm
So do we think that this new draconian regime is going to kill use of multiple devices/browsers for the Madrid sale? Or is the issue only when you get onto the ticketing site?

Going to be carnage.

Madrid have only be given 1400 tickets so everyone in the 3 games sale should be guaranteed if true.
