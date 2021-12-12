« previous next »
Bonzai25

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30040 on: Today at 08:37:58 am
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
No worries at all. I used the email and it was sorted within an hour. https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/contact-us-email-us
Top stuff, Ill give it a go see if they can sort it, Thanks
ian_s

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30041 on: Today at 09:13:26 am
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm
No worries at all. I used the email and it was sorted within an hour. https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/contact-us-email-us
Did they reply saying sorted, or did the block just time out?
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30042 on: Today at 09:13:26 am
Haha, blocked after pressing "choose seats for me" maybe 6 times at a reasonably slow pace. I think they need to release a guide on how to buy tickets, or how they think we can buy tickets, without refreshing or pressing choose seats! VPN sorts it but wastes time.

Irony is it just make it slower for humans, so helping bots have more time and less people.

You get the feeling they are asking us to stop and leave the bots to get everything...
ian_s

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30043 on: Today at 09:30:16 am
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 09:13:26 am
Haha, blocked after pressing "choose seats for me" maybe 6 times at a reasonably slow pace. I think they need to release a guide on how to buy tickets, or how they think we can buy tickets, without refreshing or pressing choose seats! VPN sorts it but wastes time.

Irony is it just make it slower for humans, so helping bots have more time and less people.

You get the feeling they are asking us to stop and leave the bots to get everything...
exactly the same issue, send them an email complaining, maybe they will change if enough complain
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30044 on: Today at 09:37:50 am
How often are people refreshing? Every 5/10/15 seconds?
Are you pressing F5, or refreshing the browser?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30045 on: Today at 10:15:03 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:37:50 am
How often are people refreshing? Every 5/10/15 seconds?
Are you pressing F5, or refreshing the browser?

I'd say I refresh every couple of seconds I hit cmd +r and if i see sold out i just refresh, gets me blocked after about 5 minutes. when choose seats comes up hit it a few times and your gone, its a joke what they have done they have progressively made it harder since the new system came in to get tickets.

I get a captcha immediately as I'm on the work VPN  to prove i'm not a bot then I'm kicked out 2 minutes later for being a bot.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30046 on: Today at 10:19:58 am
And how do you know when you are blocked?
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30047 on: Today at 10:25:38 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:19:58 am
And how do you know when you are blocked?

Big message comes up under the LFC crest saying you are blocked then some info about you being a bot or having javascript disabled with submit some feedback then too. I submit feedback every time to say not a bot and they have messed it up.

I just refreshed the page twice there about about 20 seconds apart and I'm already kicked out.
sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30048 on: Today at 10:54:08 am
Luckily I have tickets for this game so am not suffering this blocking. However trying for the Leicester game on a new android phone the first day after the additional sale I could not press the select seats all day, so thought yep been blocked. Got onto live chat and was advised to turn my phone sideways which I did not have to do on the old phone. Next morning all worked fine in the next drop.

Don't know if that will help anyone as did not get a block message but just thought would share. It's going to be a right pain when out and about to have my phone sideways if checking for tickets never mind being blocked for slowly refreshing.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30049 on: Today at 11:03:35 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:25:38 am
Big message comes up under the LFC crest saying you are blocked then some info about you being a bot or having javascript disabled with submit some feedback then too. I submit feedback every time to say not a bot and they have messed it up.

I just refreshed the page twice there about about 20 seconds apart and I'm already kicked out.

Nice one, cheers. Just gathering info for next season when I'm back in the bunfight  :D
mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30050 on: Today at 11:50:45 am
I really would love to know what the ticket office thinks people are doing to get these late tickets / what their expectation of us is

The only option is constantly refreshing, they shouldnt be banning real people. Hire someone smart enough to only block the bots.
ian_s

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30051 on: Today at 01:01:57 pm
Useless

Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club. ﻿
﻿
Please be advised that all ticket sales are via the website please click here . ﻿
﻿
If you are hitting refresh multiple times the system will block you IP address as it thinks you are robot. ﻿
﻿
We would advise to refresh every couple of minutes, if I can be of any further assistance then please get back in touch.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30052 on: Today at 01:04:00 pm
Quote from: ian_s on Today at 01:01:57 pm
Useless

Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club. ﻿
﻿
Please be advised that all ticket sales are via the website please click here . ﻿
﻿
If you are hitting refresh multiple times the system will block you IP address as it thinks you are robot. ﻿
﻿
We would advise to refresh every couple of minutes, if I can be of any further assistance then please get back in touch.

Tremendous  ;D
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30053 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm
I've had the captcha for refreshing loads, but once complete it's been fine again. Maybe if you're refreshing and it can't push that to you it bins you off.

Do wonder if they're looking at hostnames or if you're on a shared IP/multiple connections from the same IP or how you're interacting with the buttons.
Livbes

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30054 on: Today at 01:20:39 pm
Ive had quite a few sections come up as orange after a refresh but every single time theres nothing there. Any ideas?
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30055 on: Today at 01:25:54 pm
Quote from: ian_s on Today at 01:01:57 pm
Useless

Thank you for contacting Liverpool Football Club. ﻿
﻿
Please be advised that all ticket sales are via the website please click here . ﻿
﻿
If you are hitting refresh multiple times the system will block you IP address as it thinks you are robot. ﻿
﻿
We would advise to refresh every couple of minutes, if I can be of any further assistance then please get back in touch.

Absolute tools. They have no idea.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30056 on: Today at 01:31:45 pm
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 01:20:39 pm
Ive had quite a few sections come up as orange after a refresh but every single time theres nothing there. Any ideas?

Someone got it before you!

Okay, I've been doing some refreshing to see how long it takes to get blocked, what the message says and what I was doing.

Refreshing after the page fully loads, so every 2-3s for about 10 mins. I did get the captcha which I completed and then couple of minutes later they blocked me.

Quote
Why? Something about the behaviour of the browser has caught our attention.

There are various possible explanations for this:
 You are browsing and clicking at a speed much faster than expected of a human being.
 Something is preventing JavaScript from working on your computer.
 There is a robot on the same network (IP xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx) as you.

No issues with js, there's nothing on the same IP as me. They must have a limit on access per IP in a time period. Will see when I get unblocked, I'd guess at an hour, will check back.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30057 on: Today at 01:54:52 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:31:45 pm
Someone got it before you!

Okay, I've been doing some refreshing to see how long it takes to get blocked, what the message says and what I was doing.

Refreshing after the page fully loads, so every 2-3s for about 10 mins. I did get the captcha which I completed and then couple of minutes later they blocked me.

No issues with js, there's nothing on the same IP as me. They must have a limit on access per IP in a time period. Will see when I get unblocked, I'd guess at an hour, will check back.


I was trying to figure out how they block people, they say IP but sometimes clearing cookies and your good again and then other times for me clearing them doesn't work,  so not sure what happens when clearing cookies doesn't work, cause I can still get on from my mobile from the same IP
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30058 on: Today at 02:24:55 pm
It's odd cos I wasn't doing anything I don't do normally. Still showing as blocked, I'll try another browser.

Chrome fine, captcha on going on the site and then in. Could be my hour is up.

Clearing cookies on the blocked browser gets me back in after completing the captcha.
ian_s

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30059 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:24:55 pm
It's odd cos I wasn't doing anything I don't do normally. Still showing as blocked, I'll try another browser.

Chrome fine, captcha on going on the site and then in. Could be my hour is up.

Clearing cookies on the blocked browser gets me back in after completing the captcha.
What you will find is the next ban is an IP ban. You also get banned for hitting choose for me too many times.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30060 on: Today at 03:38:36 pm
I was testing out earlier sitting pressing the 'back to area selection' button, but I wasn't doing it for very long so likely not long enough to get blocked. 
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30061 on: Today at 03:50:40 pm
4 of us going to match on Saturday
All phones have Chelsea showing
But 2 have hold near reader and 2 dont
Anyone else had this problem
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30062 on: Today at 04:01:04 pm
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 03:50:40 pm
4 of us going to match on Saturday
All phones have Chelsea showing
But 2 have hold near reader and 2 dont
Anyone else had this problem
Are 2 of them iPhones and the other 2 are not?
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30063 on: Today at 04:06:02 pm
All iPhones
Ive updated to latest software that I can on 2 of them
My mate hasnt so most probably that
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30064 on: Today at 04:58:47 pm
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 08:32:36 am
So apparently hospo tickets count as credits for next seasons sales (i missed that)
So folk who have enough cash can buy 13 games via hospo tickets (albeit very pricey) and then they're sorted in future sales. That then leaves less for everyone else in the ballots etc

How can that be fair

Has been the same for as long as I can remember? Never not been the case what rock have you been under!

Was a good way to jump onto the CL ladder back in the day, buy first group game as hospo and it got you the 2nd game and so on, where as you'd usually need all Cl games from the year before to buy the first game
keano7

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30065 on: Today at 05:59:44 pm
How long are you blocked for? The whole ticket sale??
Luke 17

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30066 on: Today at 06:42:04 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:59:44 pm
How long are you blocked for? The whole ticket sale??

Don't know how true this is but apparantly if you go the club shop, buy at least £100 worth of merchandise and whisper to the cashier 'unblock me now' they can sort it.
keano7

Re: Members Sales
Reply #30067 on: Today at 06:43:56 pm
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 06:42:04 pm
Don't know how true this is but apparantly if you go the club shop, buy at least £100 worth of merchandise and whisper to the cashier 'unblock me now' they can sort it.
20% off for us 13+ members 😉
