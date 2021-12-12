Ive had quite a few sections come up as orange after a refresh but every single time theres nothing there. Any ideas?
Someone got it before you!
Okay, I've been doing some refreshing to see how long it takes to get blocked, what the message says and what I was doing.
Refreshing after the page fully loads, so every 2-3s for about 10 mins. I did get the captcha which I completed and then couple of minutes later they blocked me.
Why? Something about the behaviour of the browser has caught our attention.
There are various possible explanations for this:
You are browsing and clicking at a speed much faster than expected of a human being.
Something is preventing JavaScript from working on your computer.
There is a robot on the same network (IP xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx) as you.
No issues with js, there's nothing on the same IP as me. They must have a limit on access per IP in a time period. Will see when I get unblocked, I'd guess at an hour, will check back.