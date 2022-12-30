« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29920 on: December 30, 2022, 02:53:04 pm
My cousin managed to grab one as well thank goodness.
RedBec1993

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29921 on: December 30, 2022, 03:04:03 pm
Anyone reckon there will be more drops today?
Lechatdomestic

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29922 on: December 30, 2022, 03:19:21 pm
I keep missing the drops every single time! Will keep trying but am guessing there won't be any big drops now. I guess its a Friday night, lots of people off work and its not New Years Eve so people won't have other plans, so was always going to be a harder one to get tickets.
SDFKOP

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29923 on: December 30, 2022, 03:28:43 pm
Weve just returned our kop pair as we cant make it so keep refreshing
Shankly998

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29924 on: December 30, 2022, 03:36:51 pm
Quote from: SDFKOP on December 30, 2022, 03:28:43 pm
Weve just returned our kop pair as we cant make it so keep refreshing

When is the usual cut off before kick off to still get one?
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29925 on: December 30, 2022, 04:03:47 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on December 30, 2022, 03:36:51 pm
When is the usual cut off before kick off to still get one?
Usually 2-3 hours before but as its a late KO it might be done by 5ish
Shankly998

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29926 on: December 30, 2022, 04:07:33 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on December 30, 2022, 04:03:47 pm
Usually 2-3 hours before but as its a late KO it might be done by 5ish

Thanks I'll give it til 5 then will give up be difficult to get there on time anyway if I left much later than that.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29927 on: December 30, 2022, 04:37:19 pm
Another big drop just then when I  logged in
Logged
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29928 on: December 30, 2022, 04:38:23 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on December 30, 2022, 04:37:19 pm
Another big drop just then when I  logged in
Ah just missed it- what time was it roughly?
Shankly998

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29929 on: December 30, 2022, 04:40:19 pm
Clicked on two separate sections when they've gone orange but no dice already gone wonder how many people are trying at the same time.
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29930 on: December 30, 2022, 04:46:07 pm
My boy had season ticket return in U5 from a few days ago but cant make it, is there no way to return it?
Logged
SnowGoon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29931 on: December 30, 2022, 04:46:48 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on December 30, 2022, 04:38:23 pm
Ah just missed it- what time was it roughly?

It was around 4:35, half the ground lit up again
Logged
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29932 on: December 30, 2022, 04:47:37 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on December 30, 2022, 04:46:48 pm
It was around 4:35, half the ground lit up again
Damn two mins too late
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29933 on: December 30, 2022, 04:49:53 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on December 30, 2022, 04:46:48 pm
It was around 4:35, half the ground lit up again

I think that was more in preparation for a drop or a system test or something. I was refreshing around then and nothing came up at all for me

Giving up in 5 mins. Gonna stick a bet on the price of ticket.ha
Shankly998

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29934 on: December 30, 2022, 04:53:18 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 30, 2022, 04:49:53 pm
I think that was more in preparation for a drop or a system test or something. I was refreshing around then and nothing came up at all for me

Giving up in 5 mins. Gonna stick a bet on the price of ticket.ha

Odds on a Darwin hatty?
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29935 on: December 30, 2022, 04:54:16 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 30, 2022, 04:49:53 pm
I think that was more in preparation for a drop or a system test or something. I was refreshing around then and nothing came up at all for me

Giving up in 5 mins. Gonna stick a bet on the price of ticket.ha
Yup just saw a big drop there and all went within seconds - no chance that many are on at this time
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29936 on: December 30, 2022, 04:55:54 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on December 30, 2022, 04:53:18 pm
Odds on a Darwin hatty?

Ha the odds on that right now must be fairly decent. Lets hope so, apart from the goals hes doing everything right
Shankly998

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29937 on: December 30, 2022, 04:58:53 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 30, 2022, 04:55:54 pm
Ha the odds on that right now must be fairly decent. Lets hope so, apart from the goals hes doing everything right

I just looked 22/1 only do it if you've got a free bet like.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29938 on: December 30, 2022, 05:00:01 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on December 30, 2022, 04:58:53 pm
I just looked 22/1

A part bet on a brace maybe is likely. Newcastle tore these apart and we should do too
Shankly998

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29939 on: December 30, 2022, 05:03:00 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on December 30, 2022, 05:00:01 pm
A part bet on a brace maybe is likely. Newcastle tore these apart and we should do too

By comparison Yeti boy is 6/1 for a hattrick against Tory boys super team
Shankly998

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29940 on: December 30, 2022, 05:04:11 pm
Giving up now need to pay more attention otherwise wouldn't have missed the November sale oh well £100 back if nothing else.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29941 on: December 30, 2022, 08:07:07 pm
See a tweet there from the club saying update Iphone if having trouble with NFC 5 minutes before kick off, not good enough
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29942 on: December 30, 2022, 08:56:58 pm
How are people coping with no QRs this evening ?
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29943 on: December 30, 2022, 08:57:46 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on December 30, 2022, 08:07:07 pm
See a tweet there from the club saying update Iphone if having trouble with NFC 5 minutes before kick off, not good enough

It's not the clubs responsibility to tell users to keep their devices on the latest operating systems. Bug fixes and all sorts in each new build.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29944 on: December 30, 2022, 09:27:16 pm
Quote from: swoopy on December 30, 2022, 08:57:46 pm
It's not the clubs responsibility to tell users to keep their devices on the latest operating systems. Bug fixes and all sorts in each new build.

I know but still 5 minutes before is a bit late, wonder was it the updates that caused it then they would be at fauit
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29945 on: December 31, 2022, 01:05:47 am
Quote from: swoopy on December 30, 2022, 08:56:58 pm
How are people coping with no QRs this evening ?

Still working on android.
Logged
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29946 on: December 31, 2022, 02:45:36 am
Quote from: swoopy on December 30, 2022, 08:57:46 pm
It's not the clubs responsibility to tell users to keep their devices on the latest operating systems. Bug fixes and all sorts in each new build.

As a game developer I'd disagree.

Software requirements from the end user should be communicated clearly

Yes, end users should be ultimately responsible for their device. But it is the responsibility of the service to inform the needs of the service

Otherwise what is a bug?

You have a service and the service has requirements.

If the club expect something from the user, then yes, tell them.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29947 on: December 31, 2022, 01:56:32 pm
Quote from: swoopy on December 30, 2022, 08:57:46 pm
It's not the clubs responsibility to tell users to keep their devices on the latest operating systems. Bug fixes and all sorts in each new build.

there are equally reasons people may choose not to upgrade. recent iOS updates have rendered face ID pointless for certain Pro Max models, for instance.

if they need us to update to a certain iOS they need to give everyone forewarning by email and in big bold letters say it'll stop them entering otherwise

also, we already have a requirement of being a certain level of iPhone that includes NFC - an iPhone 6. if we need to keep following iOS updates for NFC to work, at some point updates will be stopped by apple. and replacement handsets are not cheap.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29948 on: January 1, 2023, 12:49:54 pm
Quote from: swoopy on December 30, 2022, 08:56:58 pm
How are people coping with no QRs this evening ?

I haven't updated in months, QR still working fine, noted my seat details down so dont have any bother with NFC entry issues.


Quote from: RainbowFlick on December 31, 2022, 01:56:32 pm
there are equally reasons people may choose not to upgrade. recent iOS updates have rendered face ID pointless for certain Pro Max models, for instance.

if they need us to update to a certain iOS they need to give everyone forewarning by email and in big bold letters say it'll stop them entering otherwise

also, we already have a requirement of being a certain level of iPhone that includes NFC - an iPhone 6. if we need to keep following iOS updates for NFC to work, at some point updates will be stopped by apple. and replacement handsets are not cheap.

It's just a terrible system, they should either bring back the cards or go the bluetooth route which is far better, has more mobile compatability and doesn't require updates. Even with the shitshow in Paris I could still see bluetooth is a far better system, the QR didn't reveal itself until i got near the turnstile which would stop people passing them on beforehand.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29949 on: January 1, 2023, 02:23:14 pm
so the recent guidance is you need iOS16. there is no iOS16 for iPhone 6 or 7. is the club therefore suggesting well need iPhone 8 and above going forward?
Hunt..It's_a_goal!

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29950 on: January 1, 2023, 02:37:46 pm
anyone elses pass updated to Wolves on 31 May 2023 15:00 - this has happened to mine and one other person that I know.
Haven't got a ticket for Wolves in the cup but next league I have is Chelsea.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29951 on: January 1, 2023, 05:55:28 pm
Yep same here. Updated to wolves even know there's no date and my next game is supposed to be Chelsea
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29952 on: January 1, 2023, 06:29:10 pm
i think it'll always show Wolves if you don't have the next fixture, weird i know. happened before. it'll fix itself.
tj_105

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29953 on: January 2, 2023, 07:39:19 pm
Hi guys,

I have a ticket to Everton that i want to transfer to f&f. Will I be able to transfer to them if they don't have the 4+ history? And if so, will they recieve the credit for the ticket?

Cheers
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29954 on: January 2, 2023, 08:53:59 pm
Quote from: tj_105 on January  2, 2023, 07:39:19 pm
Hi guys,

I have a ticket to Everton that i want to transfer to f&f. Will I be able to transfer to them if they don't have the 4+ history? And if so, will they recieve the credit for the ticket?

Cheers

Yes, yes.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29955 on: January 2, 2023, 10:08:51 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January  2, 2023, 08:53:59 pm
Yes, yes.

Yes yes but Wrong wrong I.e. should never be allowed
ian_s

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29956 on: Today at 05:44:27 pm
Can a junior ticket be upgraded to an adult? eg, forwarding from an adult and junior to 2 adults?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #29957 on: Today at 05:59:49 pm
Quote from: ian_s on Today at 05:44:27 pm
Can a junior ticket be upgraded to an adult? eg, forwarding from an adult and junior to 2 adults?

No, but there will be no penalty for forwarding it.
The club lied at the start of the season as they said there would be a facility to upgrade and downgrade tickets but went back on it. I'm assuming it was more cost effective to have 5 year olds go to watch a game of football at £50 a ticket than it was to actually be fair and allow upgrading and downgrading.
