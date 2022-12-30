It's not the clubs responsibility to tell users to keep their devices on the latest operating systems. Bug fixes and all sorts in each new build.
As a game developer I'd disagree.
Software requirements from the end user should be communicated clearly
Yes, end users should be ultimately responsible for their device. But it is the responsibility of the service to inform the needs of the service
Otherwise what is a bug?
You have a service and the service has requirements.
If the club expect something from the user, then yes, tell them.