Re. the fan update, I want to do it for both my son and my daughter as even though they didn't purchase in the November bulk sales, they do attend games so I assume that they need to do it? as per usual, its clear as mud if those that have been transferred tickets have to do it or not. So I have tried to register 1 of them on the website but despite resetting the password 4 times, I'm still getting the message 'invalid password'. This could be because they do not have to do fan update...but then again it might just be because the website is shite. If the latter, surely a better response to 'invalid password' would be 'thank you for registering, you do not need to do fan update at this time'.Can anyone shed any light on this please?I'd happily call the club in the morning to ask but obviously in this day and age, they do not allow supporters to actually speak to them and the live chat is so hit and miss (you consistently get 2 different answers depending on who you get a reply from) that I won't believe what response I get anyway.
No, they don't have to - only if you are the original purchaser - and that's why it gives you invalid password.
Error message is pointless. if you haven't been emailed to do it it you cant login so probably a red herring, the only ones emailed so far have been people who bought in the bulk sale
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Whole ground just went orange, all ST
Was 32K at 11am and only moved down to 30K. Dont think it takes this long normally
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.
Phew managed to grab the two I needed. Merry Christmas everyone and good luck
How quick did you get in for those?
I am fan from Hong Kong. I plan my trip to Liverpool next week but seems so hard to buy tickets I am so worry
Not bad. I got bombed out to 75000 on one and 4500 on another, no chance. Typical as I really wanted these to take a relative but never mind, will try next week instead and hope for the best!
I am sure a fair few will be about next week when the TO are back. Although you could check on christmas day as would not put it past them!
