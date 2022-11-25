« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1460751 times)

Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29760 on: November 25, 2022, 03:58:04 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on November 25, 2022, 03:36:38 pm
Considering they didn't email people to tell them when the sale was on, I suspect a few missed it

I know a lad on 13+ who failed to register for the Ballot and is now scrabbling around. I know a decent numbers of members who also forgot to register for the Ballot. It's easily done...
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29761 on: November 25, 2022, 04:21:01 pm »
Just done my fan update and its failed 3 times. Using my passport. Have to contact the club now. Anyone else had any issues with it. I was using my passport as dont have a driving liscence
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29762 on: November 25, 2022, 04:21:26 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on November 25, 2022, 04:21:01 pm
Just done my fan update and its failed 3 times. Using my passport. Have to contact the club now. Anyone else had any issues with it. I was using my passport as dont have a driving liscence

I used my passport and it went through first time.
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29763 on: November 25, 2022, 04:24:26 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on November 25, 2022, 04:21:26 pm
I used my passport and it went through first time.
I dont know what the issue is then. Only got the bottom part of my passport in the photo. Only thing is Ive got my light on now so maybe a slight shine on something. But shouldnt be an issue.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29764 on: November 25, 2022, 04:29:18 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on November 25, 2022, 04:24:26 pm
I dont know what the issue is then. Only got the bottom part of my passport in the photo. Only thing is Ive got my light on now so maybe a slight shine on something. But shouldnt be an issue.

My kids was rejected and I think it was because there was reflection it. Took another photo and it worked.
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29765 on: November 25, 2022, 05:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on November 25, 2022, 04:29:18 pm
My kids was rejected and I think it was because there was reflection it. Took another photo and it worked.

Maybe that was it. A slight glare or something. Hopefully the club can sort it. Managed to get myself to 14 credits today so will be gutted if I loose them
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29766 on: November 25, 2022, 05:07:47 pm »
OMG just realised I'm on 13 after today! (assuming I can go to them all that have been bought).
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29767 on: November 25, 2022, 05:08:51 pm »
Did any of you notice if the 4+ games have ever gone down to 3+ in the Late Availability Sale. I seem to recall Man City from last season doing so?
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29768 on: November 25, 2022, 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on November 25, 2022, 05:08:51 pm
Did any of you notice if the 4+ games have ever gone down to 3+ in the Late Availability Sale. I seem to recall Man City from last season doing so?

Man City did but is was early in the return to grounds post-Covid.
Doubt any more will sadly.
Offline NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29769 on: November 25, 2022, 05:12:19 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on November 25, 2022, 05:07:47 pm
OMG just realised I'm on 13 after today! (assuming I can go to them all that have been bought).

Congrats!
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29770 on: November 25, 2022, 05:14:19 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on November 25, 2022, 05:01:13 pm
Maybe that was it. A slight glare or something. Hopefully the club can sort it. Managed to get myself to 14 credits today so will be gutted if I loose them

Contact them and ask to upload it again. Do it in daylight, no lights on, no glare, all of the bottom page, against a dark background as sometimes their system confuses background with the page itself.
Offline loveisreal

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29771 on: November 25, 2022, 05:27:03 pm »
Well done everyone that got to 13 today.  Some of the people on here who did have been on this joyless hustle for as long as I have and so good that we finally got sorted.
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29772 on: November 25, 2022, 06:22:44 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on November 25, 2022, 05:09:40 pm
Man City did but is was early in the return to grounds post-Covid.
Doubt any more will sadly.

That's what I thought. Thanks.
Offline Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29773 on: November 25, 2022, 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: MKB on November 25, 2022, 01:42:35 pm
Ouch!  I feel your pain mate.  I don't know whether I'm typical, but after the email from the Ticket Office telling us to register and saying they would be announcing detailed sale dates/times for some point this week, I received no additional information.  I only found out it was Wednesday by proactively checking the website.

The Club should have sent out an email with the full details as they implied they were going to do.  If they did, I never got it.  If you didn't too, I'd complain and involve SoS. It won't get you anywhere, but it might make them get it right next July.

I got no email either.  I feel like it may be fate. Im sick of the way the games gone and how corrupt it is. Cheats getting away with it. And then fuck knows who the new owners will be. Maybe more time to concentrate on the family.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29774 on: November 25, 2022, 06:58:11 pm »
Don't think anyone got an email about sale dates, just the earlier one about the ballots.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29775 on: November 25, 2022, 07:22:42 pm »
It was clear from my email regarding the registration when the sale would be and when the full selling details would be announced. How many emails do people want? Do they want phone calls, texts, letter in the post too?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29776 on: November 25, 2022, 08:02:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on November 25, 2022, 05:07:47 pm
OMG just realised I'm on 13 after today! (assuming I can go to them all that have been bought).

Congrats, life is easier now.
Offline willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29777 on: November 25, 2022, 08:42:41 pm »
Ive heard a large number of people have made the magical 13 this season. Anyone think the magic number will be 14 next season?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29778 on: November 25, 2022, 08:54:50 pm »
Quote from: willss on November 25, 2022, 08:42:41 pm
Ive heard a large number of people have made the magical 13 this season. Anyone think the magic number will be 14 next season?

There'd be uproar but nothing would surprise me.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29779 on: November 25, 2022, 10:40:10 pm »
Quote from: willss on November 25, 2022, 08:42:41 pm
Ive heard a large number of people have made the magical 13 this season. Anyone think the magic number will be 14 next season?
Depends how many games people actually attend.
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29780 on: Yesterday at 07:05:49 am »
Quote from: MKB on November 25, 2022, 01:42:35 pm
Ouch!  I feel your pain mate.  I don't know whether I'm typical, but after the email from the Ticket Office telling us to register and saying they would be announcing detailed sale dates/times for some point this week, I received no additional information.  I only found out it was Wednesday by proactively checking the website.

The Club should have sent out an email with the full details as they implied they were going to do.  If they did, I never got it.  If you didn't too, I'd complain and involve SoS. It won't get you anywhere, but it might make them get it right next July.

It was in the email they'd be no more reminders unfortunately.  It's a balls. Bet there was a few caught out with this.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29781 on: Yesterday at 07:24:56 am »
Quote from: roots99 on November 25, 2022, 09:23:02 am
Yeah got a couple of decent ones (Chelsea in the ballot, Arse, Spurs); but United, Everton & Villa restricted. Can't complain at all with that. Thought I was gonna drop off the ladder completely.   

Haven't sat in rows 34,35 Lower Anny for, I guess, must be decades. How restricted we talking? Can you see both goals? I can't remember.

The Annie Road roof is supposed to be removed soon so those seats may become a better view.
Offline Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29782 on: Yesterday at 08:36:27 am »
Anyone know when well find out which games have been moved for tv?
Offline roots99

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29783 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Yesterday at 08:36:27 am
Anyone know when well find out which games have been moved for tv?

The PL is supposed to announce the dates & times of the rearranged fixtures on these dates: https://www.premierleague.com/news/2647056

However they are always late and don't seem to care. For example, the provisional announcement date for January's fixtures was 11 Oct but it didn't happen until 16 Nov. 
Offline ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29784 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 am »
Quote from: swoopy on November 25, 2022, 05:07:47 pm
OMG just realised I'm on 13 after today! (assuming I can go to them all that have been bought).

I honestly thought that with the ST seats this season it would be tough to even get 4+ credits, I have to admit I was a tad worried..... In all honesty as long as you can dedicate some time to it, its been easier than last season (no credits given). I had 4+ going into this year from 2019/20.

What has become harder this year is basketing tickets a couple of days before the game, I think people have some black magic in play here......
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29785 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 am »
After 8 tries i finally completed the fan update. I think the issue was that the photo didnt fit in the box but you could never see a box to fit the photo into. Glad thats all sorted. Managed to get to 15 credits yesterday
Offline Divock

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29786 on: Yesterday at 12:40:27 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Yesterday at 10:58:58 am
I honestly thought that with the ST seats this season it would be tough to even get 4+ credits, I have to admit I was a tad worried..... In all honesty as long as you can dedicate some time to it, its been easier than last season (no credits given). I had 4+ going into this year from 2019/20.

What has become harder this year is basketing tickets a couple of days before the game, I think people have some black magic in play here......

There are 100% bots at work for the drops in the lead up to a game.

The club has made it harder for everyone by changing it so users can access the hallmap by clicking on a "sold out" game. Before this you would have needed to know the hallmap link (fairly simple to work out for each game) to get past the "sold out" page. Fewer users on the stadium plan meant it was slightly easier to pick up tickets that were dropping.

In theory, people now have a fairer chance in those late drops but by achieving this the club has made the "actual chance" of getting a ticket in the late drops far more remote than it was.
Offline ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29787 on: Yesterday at 02:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Divock on Yesterday at 12:40:27 pm
There are 100% bots at work for the drops in the lead up to a game.

The club has made it harder for everyone by changing it so users can access the hallmap by clicking on a "sold out" game. Before this you would have needed to know the hallmap link (fairly simple to work out for each game) to get past the "sold out" page. Fewer users on the stadium plan meant it was slightly easier to pick up tickets that were dropping.

In theory, people now have a fairer chance in those late drops but by achieving this the club has made the "actual chance" of getting a ticket in the late drops far more remote than it was.

100% agree with you on all points

What made me think of possible bots was the choose seats button 99.99% of the time feels like it doesnt work 😂😂 and as you say access to the hallmap via the sold out button is another factor.
Offline Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29788 on: Today at 02:11:02 am »
My mate from Spain tried to login to the fan update and he just gets 3 dots moving across and it never progresses any further. He's asked me to do it from England with his fancard number and password and it still doesn't work. Does anyone have any idea why this might be? He's contacted the live chat and asked them about it and they keep asking him to log out or clear his cache and it still keeps happening. Obviously in any normal company he would be cool with just sorting it out later but he knows there is a hard deadline of January where he will lose his credits he doesn't do it.

Any ideas from anyone here how he can log in?
Offline MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29789 on: Today at 02:28:01 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 07:05:49 am
It was in the email they'd be no more reminders unfortunately.  It's a balls. Bet there was a few caught out with this.

Interesting.  I've just rechecked the email they sent me as a 13+ member, and it is different.  No mention that there wouldn't be another email for example.
