I honestly thought that with the ST seats this season it would be tough to even get 4+ credits, I have to admit I was a tad worried..... In all honesty as long as you can dedicate some time to it, its been easier than last season (no credits given). I had 4+ going into this year from 2019/20.
What has become harder this year is basketing tickets a couple of days before the game, I think people have some black magic in play here......
There are 100% bots at work for the drops in the lead up to a game.
The club has made it harder for everyone by changing it so users can access the hallmap by clicking on a "sold out" game. Before this you would have needed to know the hallmap link (fairly simple to work out for each game) to get past the "sold out" page. Fewer users on the stadium plan meant it was slightly easier to pick up tickets that were dropping.
In theory, people now have a fairer chance in those late drops but by achieving this the club has made the "actual chance" of getting a ticket in the late drops far more remote than it was.