My mate from Spain tried to login to the fan update and he just gets 3 dots moving across and it never progresses any further. He's asked me to do it from England with his fancard number and password and it still doesn't work. Does anyone have any idea why this might be? He's contacted the live chat and asked them about it and they keep asking him to log out or clear his cache and it still keeps happening. Obviously in any normal company he would be cool with just sorting it out later but he knows there is a hard deadline of January where he will lose his credits he doesn't do it.



Any ideas from anyone here how he can log in?