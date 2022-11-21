Considering they didn't email people to tell them when the sale was on, I suspect a few missed it
Just done my fan update and its failed 3 times. Using my passport. Have to contact the club now. Anyone else had any issues with it. I was using my passport as dont have a driving liscence
I used my passport and it went through first time.
I dont know what the issue is then. Only got the bottom part of my passport in the photo. Only thing is Ive got my light on now so maybe a slight shine on something. But shouldnt be an issue.
My kids was rejected and I think it was because there was reflection it. Took another photo and it worked.
Did any of you notice if the 4+ games have ever gone down to 3+ in the Late Availability Sale. I seem to recall Man City from last season doing so?
OMG just realised I'm on 13 after today! (assuming I can go to them all that have been bought).
Maybe that was it. A slight glare or something. Hopefully the club can sort it. Managed to get myself to 14 credits today so will be gutted if I loose them
Man City did but is was early in the return to grounds post-Covid.Doubt any more will sadly.
Ouch! I feel your pain mate. I don't know whether I'm typical, but after the email from the Ticket Office telling us to register and saying they would be announcing detailed sale dates/times for some point this week, I received no additional information. I only found out it was Wednesday by proactively checking the website.The Club should have sent out an email with the full details as they implied they were going to do. If they did, I never got it. If you didn't too, I'd complain and involve SoS. It won't get you anywhere, but it might make them get it right next July.
Ive heard a large number of people have made the magical 13 this season. Anyone think the magic number will be 14 next season?
Yeah got a couple of decent ones (Chelsea in the ballot, Arse, Spurs); but United, Everton & Villa restricted. Can't complain at all with that. Thought I was gonna drop off the ladder completely. Haven't sat in rows 34,35 Lower Anny for, I guess, must be decades. How restricted we talking? Can you see both goals? I can't remember.
