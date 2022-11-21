« previous next »
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29760 on: Yesterday at 03:58:04 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Yesterday at 03:36:38 pm
Considering they didn't email people to tell them when the sale was on, I suspect a few missed it

I know a lad on 13+ who failed to register for the Ballot and is now scrabbling around. I know a decent numbers of members who also forgot to register for the Ballot. It's easily done...
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29761 on: Yesterday at 04:21:01 pm »
Just done my fan update and its failed 3 times. Using my passport. Have to contact the club now. Anyone else had any issues with it. I was using my passport as dont have a driving liscence
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29762 on: Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 04:21:01 pm
Just done my fan update and its failed 3 times. Using my passport. Have to contact the club now. Anyone else had any issues with it. I was using my passport as dont have a driving liscence

I used my passport and it went through first time.
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29763 on: Yesterday at 04:24:26 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:21:26 pm
I used my passport and it went through first time.
I dont know what the issue is then. Only got the bottom part of my passport in the photo. Only thing is Ive got my light on now so maybe a slight shine on something. But shouldnt be an issue.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29764 on: Yesterday at 04:29:18 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 04:24:26 pm
I dont know what the issue is then. Only got the bottom part of my passport in the photo. Only thing is Ive got my light on now so maybe a slight shine on something. But shouldnt be an issue.

My kids was rejected and I think it was because there was reflection it. Took another photo and it worked.
Offline lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29765 on: Yesterday at 05:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:29:18 pm
My kids was rejected and I think it was because there was reflection it. Took another photo and it worked.

Maybe that was it. A slight glare or something. Hopefully the club can sort it. Managed to get myself to 14 credits today so will be gutted if I loose them
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29766 on: Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm »
OMG just realised I'm on 13 after today! (assuming I can go to them all that have been bought).
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29767 on: Yesterday at 05:08:51 pm »
Did any of you notice if the 4+ games have ever gone down to 3+ in the Late Availability Sale. I seem to recall Man City from last season doing so?
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29768 on: Yesterday at 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 05:08:51 pm
Did any of you notice if the 4+ games have ever gone down to 3+ in the Late Availability Sale. I seem to recall Man City from last season doing so?

Man City did but is was early in the return to grounds post-Covid.
Doubt any more will sadly.
Online NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29769 on: Yesterday at 05:12:19 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
OMG just realised I'm on 13 after today! (assuming I can go to them all that have been bought).

Congrats!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29770 on: Yesterday at 05:14:19 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 05:01:13 pm
Maybe that was it. A slight glare or something. Hopefully the club can sort it. Managed to get myself to 14 credits today so will be gutted if I loose them

Contact them and ask to upload it again. Do it in daylight, no lights on, no glare, all of the bottom page, against a dark background as sometimes their system confuses background with the page itself.
Offline loveisreal

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29771 on: Yesterday at 05:27:03 pm »
Well done everyone that got to 13 today.  Some of the people on here who did have been on this joyless hustle for as long as I have and so good that we finally got sorted.
Offline Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29772 on: Yesterday at 06:22:44 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:09:40 pm
Man City did but is was early in the return to grounds post-Covid.
Doubt any more will sadly.

That's what I thought. Thanks.
Offline Livbes

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29773 on: Yesterday at 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 01:42:35 pm
Ouch!  I feel your pain mate.  I don't know whether I'm typical, but after the email from the Ticket Office telling us to register and saying they would be announcing detailed sale dates/times for some point this week, I received no additional information.  I only found out it was Wednesday by proactively checking the website.

The Club should have sent out an email with the full details as they implied they were going to do.  If they did, I never got it.  If you didn't too, I'd complain and involve SoS. It won't get you anywhere, but it might make them get it right next July.

I got no email either.  I feel like it may be fate. Im sick of the way the games gone and how corrupt it is. Cheats getting away with it. And then fuck knows who the new owners will be. Maybe more time to concentrate on the family.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29774 on: Yesterday at 06:58:11 pm »
Don't think anyone got an email about sale dates, just the earlier one about the ballots.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29775 on: Yesterday at 07:22:42 pm »
It was clear from my email regarding the registration when the sale would be and when the full selling details would be announced. How many emails do people want? Do they want phone calls, texts, letter in the post too?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29776 on: Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:07:47 pm
OMG just realised I'm on 13 after today! (assuming I can go to them all that have been bought).

Congrats, life is easier now.
Online willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29777 on: Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm »
Ive heard a large number of people have made the magical 13 this season. Anyone think the magic number will be 14 next season?
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29778 on: Yesterday at 08:54:50 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm
Ive heard a large number of people have made the magical 13 this season. Anyone think the magic number will be 14 next season?

There'd be uproar but nothing would surprise me.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29779 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm
Ive heard a large number of people have made the magical 13 this season. Anyone think the magic number will be 14 next season?
Depends how many games people actually attend.
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29780 on: Today at 07:05:49 am »
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 01:42:35 pm
Ouch!  I feel your pain mate.  I don't know whether I'm typical, but after the email from the Ticket Office telling us to register and saying they would be announcing detailed sale dates/times for some point this week, I received no additional information.  I only found out it was Wednesday by proactively checking the website.

The Club should have sent out an email with the full details as they implied they were going to do.  If they did, I never got it.  If you didn't too, I'd complain and involve SoS. It won't get you anywhere, but it might make them get it right next July.

It was in the email they'd be no more reminders unfortunately.  It's a balls. Bet there was a few caught out with this.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29781 on: Today at 07:24:56 am »
Quote from: roots99 on Yesterday at 09:23:02 am
Yeah got a couple of decent ones (Chelsea in the ballot, Arse, Spurs); but United, Everton & Villa restricted. Can't complain at all with that. Thought I was gonna drop off the ladder completely.   

Haven't sat in rows 34,35 Lower Anny for, I guess, must be decades. How restricted we talking? Can you see both goals? I can't remember.

The Annie Road roof is supposed to be removed soon so those seats may become a better view.
