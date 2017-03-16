« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1459042 times)

Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29720 on: Today at 08:51:03 am »
just got everton and arsenal. both restricted views. appear to be only RVs and SRVs left.
ins in...
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29721 on: Today at 08:52:12 am »

Thought Xmas came early when I got position 983. The 3 all members games were sold out and just RV and SV for the others. Hung around just in case they held some back and sure enough big drop for Upper Main for most games. Got Fulham, Brentford and Forest in U2. Thats me and my kid up to 7 credits so should be safe even if they increase 4+.
Offline Voronins ponytail

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29722 on: Today at 08:52:38 am »
Was sold out when I got in. Did a bit of refreshing and managed to get Fulham and Forest, with a restricted view ticket for Fulham. Puts me on 4 credits for the season so should make next season a tiny bit better.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29723 on: Today at 08:59:17 am »
So, having 47,000 still ahead in the queue makes it unlikely to get any more tickets? Let's hope LFC TV start showing games live soon or we won't be watching any football live next year.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29724 on: Today at 09:02:07 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 08:52:38 am
Was sold out when I got in. Did a bit of refreshing and managed to get Fulham and Forest, with a restricted view ticket for Fulham. Puts me on 4 credits for the season so should make next season a tiny bit better.

I'm not sure about that I got 3 tickets this year with my 4+ card in the ballot, relying still on additional sales
Offline ScuzzyP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29725 on: Today at 09:09:25 am »
Theres still tickets left for the 4+ games, might not be great seats like.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29726 on: Today at 09:10:23 am »
In shock here as have made it to the 13 club, so please please don't increase it.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29727 on: Today at 09:11:58 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:02:07 am
I'm not sure about that I got 3 tickets this year with my 4+ card in the ballot, relying still on additional sales

Second that. We've been on 4+ for years and only got Chelsea in ballot this year. No time outside of main sales days to sit refreshing ticket site, so that's us for the foreseeable, maybe for good. Not putting much faith in getting a ticket for Southampton next season when chances are 1:25 or more.
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29728 on: Today at 09:14:39 am »
So just logged out. Managed to get the remaining 4+ games that I qualified for plus Forest- all singles. You could certainly snag tickets for the "sold out" non 4+ games if you were patient and kept refreshing.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29729 on: Today at 09:18:46 am »
Slightly better than expected! Got 3 for Everton, Man Utd, Villa (all non-restricted view). And a single for Fulham & single for Forest!
Was trying to get a Brentford too but thought I'd better check out before they timed out.
Offline 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29730 on: Today at 09:21:07 am »
Managed to get a ticket in block 223 despite originally saying I needed to add a child. Row 1 for Villa 😀
Offline Lfc1105

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29731 on: Today at 09:21:08 am »
Was 10,000 in queue so didnt expect much but got Chelsea, Everton, Arsenal, Spurs, Fulham. Add in Utd and Villa from ballot success takes me to 14. Finally in the 13+ group.
Offline Divock

« Reply #29732 on: Today at 09:22:19 am »
Quote from: NQ00 on Today at 08:49:41 am
Got around 400 in the queue, managed to get sorted for everything. Puts me on 14 with credits for the season, I will be devastated if the guaranteed sale gets put up to 15 games.

I was position 700-odd and ended up getting sorted for all games I needed to, thankfully. Took a SRV in Lower Annie for Fulham, Forest and Brentford to put me on 18 for the season. I'm taking absolutely no chances because I don't trust the ticket office to not be snakes.

Offline roots99

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29733 on: Today at 09:23:02 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 08:51:03 am
just got everton and arsenal. both restricted views. appear to be only RVs and SRVs left.
ins in...

Yeah got a couple of decent ones (Chelsea in the ballot, Arse, Spurs); but United, Everton & Villa restricted. Can't complain at all with that. Thought I was gonna drop off the ladder completely.   

Haven't sat in rows 34,35 Lower Anny for, I guess, must be decades. How restricted we talking? Can you see both goals? I can't remember.
Offline 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29734 on: Today at 09:26:17 am »
Quote from: roots99 on Today at 09:23:02 am
Yeah got a couple of decent ones (Chelsea in the ballot, Arse, Spurs); but United, Everton & Villa restricted. Can't complain at all with that. Thought I was gonna drop off the ladder completely.   

Haven't sat in rows 34,35 Lower Anny for, I guess, must be decades. How restricted we talking? Can you see both goals? I can't remember.

https://3ddigitalvenue.com/3dmap/clients/liverpool/
Offline roots99

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29735 on: Today at 09:26:49 am »
Offline Divock

« Reply #29736 on: Today at 09:28:59 am »
Quote from: roots99 on Today at 09:23:02 am
Yeah got a couple of decent ones (Chelsea in the ballot, Arse, Spurs); but United, Everton & Villa restricted. Can't complain at all with that. Thought I was gonna drop off the ladder completely.   

Haven't sat in rows 34,35 Lower Anny for, I guess, must be decades. How restricted we talking? Can you see both goals? I can't remember.

Very restricted, unfortunately... as in you really struggle to see the goal at the Kop end. I think it's a bit of a joke that they charge £45 for them to be honest, should be about £25. Pro-rata it based on how much of the pitch you can see.

Credits have got people by the balls so it's better to just take the hit on SRV and protect yourself for future seasons imo.
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29737 on: Today at 09:31:12 am »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 09:28:59 am
Very restricted, unfortunately... as in you really struggle to see the goal at the Kop end. I think it's a bit of a joke that they charge £45 for them to be honest, should be about £25. Pro-rata it based on how much of the pitch you can see.

Credits have got people by the balls so it's better to just take the hit on SRV and protect yourself for future seasons imo.

The beauty of the standing situation is that you can always move forwards...
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29738 on: Today at 09:31:37 am »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 09:28:59 am
Very restricted, unfortunately... as in you really struggle to see the goal at the Kop end. I think it's a bit of a joke that they charge £45 for them to be honest, should be about £25. Pro-rata it based on how much of the pitch you can see.

Credits have got people by the balls so it's better to just take the hit on SRV and protect yourself for future seasons imo.
Yep that was the reason I have two matches in those seats as pushed me up to 13.
Offline roots99

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29739 on: Today at 09:35:00 am »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 09:28:59 am
Very restricted, unfortunately... as in you really struggle to see the goal at the Kop end. I think it's a bit of a joke that they charge £45 for them to be honest, should be about £25. Pro-rata it based on how much of the pitch you can see.

Credits have got people by the balls so it's better to just take the hit on SRV and protect yourself for future seasons imo.

Was a case of a restricted derby in the hand or risking it on a potential derby in the bush (late sales). Would have been fuming with myself if I didn't get to go at all. Also I'm a clearly a coward haha.   
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29740 on: Today at 09:35:25 am »
Wasnt too bad that. Around 12k in the queue, boxed the 3 I was eligible before in about 10 minutes of refreshing. More or less the same seat in U1 for all three strangely, wonder if they had been holding that section back or just coincidence.
Offline AnfieldTipster

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29741 on: Today at 09:42:50 am »
Nothing for me unfortunately. Was around 3,500 odd in the queue this morning. Got in after around 20 mins and Brentford, Fulham, Forest all Sold Out.

Have been refreshing ever since and a singles were popping up but I need 2 as my daughter has a membership too... no doubles came up at all they are like gold dust now. Will try my chances in the LA sales now.

Have been unsuccessful in all ballots since this started as well. This has so far been the first season in 20 years where I haven't been to a game yet !
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29742 on: Today at 09:44:32 am »
Managed to get in just now...

Tickets
There are no games available for you to purchase

So have all the tickets gone or is there an issue?
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29743 on: Today at 09:46:25 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 09:44:32 am
Managed to get in just now...

Tickets
There are no games available for you to purchase

So have all the tickets gone or is there an issue?
Probably all sold out.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29744 on: Today at 09:46:41 am »
Good to see that some are getting up the ladder, but until we have that 100,000 seater stadium, it's always going to be at the expense of others who were on it previously. A bit like everyone in the public sector wanting, quite rightly, salary increases; but taxpayers not wanting any tax hikes. We can't all be winners!

Good luck to those now in a position to follow the club with some guarantee. Make the most of it boys and girls.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29745 on: Today at 09:49:39 am »
Quote from: AnfieldTipster on Today at 09:42:50 am
Nothing for me unfortunately. Was around 3,500 odd in the queue this morning. Got in after around 20 mins and Brentford, Fulham, Forest all Sold Out.

Have been refreshing ever since and a singles were popping up but I need 2 as my daughter has a membership too... no doubles came up at all they are like gold dust now. Will try my chances in the LA sales now.

Have been unsuccessful in all ballots since this started as well. This has so far been the first season in 20 years where I haven't been to a game yet !

That's clear evidence of a broken system. Surely one of the 13+ fan group will sell you a ticket?
Offline Divock

« Reply #29746 on: Today at 09:50:43 am »
Well done to the ticket office today btw for restricting the visibility of games depending on people's criteria - definitely made a difference for the 4+ games.

The only issue with this with this was that I was trying to sort my brother and some mates out this morning as well as myself - we enter the ballots individually to spread our chances so, inevitably, end up being successful for different games. However, I couldn't see all of the games they needed (e.g. Everton, United, Arsenal) from my account because I'd already bought my tickets for those games yesterday. This meant I had to log in as them on another tab to sort their tickets - I didn't realise this initially, I just thought that United and Everton must have sold out.

I get that this is a very minor gripe in the scheme of things and it's probably worth it if it stops people hoarding tickets in baskets for games they don't qualify for.
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29747 on: Today at 09:53:15 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 09:46:25 am
Probably all sold out.
I guess.. just seems weird to see others are saying they are still picking up on the 4+ sales now
Offline MacKon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29748 on: Today at 10:05:28 am »
Has anyone had his ticket cancelled for buying a wrong category? I accidentally bought 2 Juniors instead of 1. Chose Junior for one of my mates by mistake and I'm not sure if it'll cause some trouble.
Online Pinehurst Alan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29749 on: Today at 10:09:55 am »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 09:50:43 am
Well done to the ticket office today btw for restricting the visibility of games depending on people's criteria - definitely made a difference for the 4+ games.

The only issue with this with this was that I was trying to sort my brother and some mates out this morning as well as myself - we enter the ballots individually to spread our chances so, inevitably, end up being successful for different games. However, I couldn't see all of the games they needed (e.g. Everton, United, Arsenal) from my account because I'd already bought my tickets for those games yesterday. This meant I had to log in as them on another tab to sort their tickets - I didn't realise this initially, I just thought that United and Everton must have sold out.

I get that this is a very minor gripe in the scheme of things and it's probably worth it if it stops people hoarding tickets in baskets for games they don't qualify for.

Agreed- the basket hoarding is the biggest irritation of all. Would love to understand why they cannot sort a Presale Login limited to one device which would stop the sheer unfairness of it all.
Offline AnfieldTipster

« Reply #29750 on: Today at 10:14:09 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:49:39 am
That's clear evidence of a broken system. Surely one of the 13+ fan group will sell you a ticket?

Not sure where to start with getting tickets that way Andy mate to be honest. I am not on Twitter or any other social media so not sure if thats how you could get your hands on 13+ members tickets via that means? I think i would be okay if it was just me, but my 9 year old (was her first proper season at Anfield last season; and she bloody loved it) needs to come with me too and i have found this season so difficult trying to get 2 together. Not happened yet!
 
Offline NeoAdjuvant

« Reply #29751 on: Today at 10:46:36 am »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on November 23, 2022, 10:19:13 am
Haha shut it soft lad and keep up with the system before ye fall behind

Cheers for these inspiring words earlier this week pal - blind luck gifted me with a queue position of 102 this morning, got every game and I'm now on 17 out of 19 for the season.

Take it easy!
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29752 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Just done fan update.. what do they exactly check? The address on license & that you're a real person?
Offline roots99

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29753 on: Today at 11:36:42 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:21:30 am
Just done fan update.. what do they exactly check? The address on license & that you're a real person?

Guess they want to check if the address on their system matches the address on your licence as only a 'real person' would have a passport/driving licence. Despite saying it could take upto a week, mine, at a quiet time admittedly, got verified crazy quick  maybe 10 mins  so the checks can't be that thorough.

Don't know what would happen if the addresses differ. Back when I was renting I kept the address for my licence at my parents'/my childhood home. Same with passport. Was less hassle than having to contact the DVLA/Home Office every move. Must be loads of people like this.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29754 on: Today at 11:41:00 am »
Quote from: roots99 on Today at 11:36:42 am
Guess they want to check if the address on their system matches the address on your licence as only a 'real person' would have a passport/driving licence. Despite saying it could take upto a week, mine, at a quiet time admittedly, got verified crazy quick  maybe 10 mins  so the checks can't be that thorough.

Don't know what would happen if the addresses differ. Back when I was renting I kept the address for my licence at my parents'/my childhood home. Same with passport. Was less hassle than having to contact the DVLA/Home Office every move. Must be loads of people like this.

they must not check address as I just realised on my license is my parents address and my membership has my current address and it was ok, so exactly like your scenario
Offline MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29755 on: Today at 01:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 08:06:20 am
So I have been to every game since the priority card came in, that then turned into the members. I am in Switzerland and I completely missed the sale on Wednesday, just finding out now. I have all from first half of the season. I can only hope I pick up some returns 2nd half. Fuming with myself. Could be off the ladder now.  :no

Ouch!  I feel your pain mate.  I don't know whether I'm typical, but after the email from the Ticket Office telling us to register and saying they would be announcing detailed sale dates/times for some point this week, I received no additional information.  I only found out it was Wednesday by proactively checking the website.

The Club should have sent out an email with the full details as they implied they were going to do.  If they did, I never got it.  If you didn't too, I'd complain and involve SoS. It won't get you anywhere, but it might make them get it right next July.
Online stoz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29756 on: Today at 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 09:50:43 am
Well done to the ticket office today btw for restricting the visibility of games depending on people's criteria - definitely made a difference for the 4+ games.

The only issue with this with this was that I was trying to sort my brother and some mates out this morning as well as myself - we enter the ballots individually to spread our chances so, inevitably, end up being successful for different games. However, I couldn't see all of the games they needed (e.g. Everton, United, Arsenal) from my account because I'd already bought my tickets for those games yesterday. This meant I had to log in as them on another tab to sort their tickets - I didn't realise this initially, I just thought that United and Everton must have sold out.

I get that this is a very minor gripe in the scheme of things and it's probably worth it if it stops people hoarding tickets in baskets for games they don't qualify for.

Unless I'm missing a point here - It's been the same way for several seasons that when a person logs in, they only see the games which they qualify themselves for?
