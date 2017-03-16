Well done to the ticket office today btw for restricting the visibility of games depending on people's criteria - definitely made a difference for the 4+ games.



The only issue with this with this was that I was trying to sort my brother and some mates out this morning as well as myself - we enter the ballots individually to spread our chances so, inevitably, end up being successful for different games. However, I couldn't see all of the games they needed (e.g. Everton, United, Arsenal) from my account because I'd already bought my tickets for those games yesterday. This meant I had to log in as them on another tab to sort their tickets - I didn't realise this initially, I just thought that United and Everton must have sold out.



I get that this is a very minor gripe in the scheme of things and it's probably worth it if it stops people hoarding tickets in baskets for games they don't qualify for.