Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29480 on: Yesterday at 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: ScuzzyP on Yesterday at 01:57:47 pm
Dont need address unless youre trying to change it. It might be a @lfchelp Jobbie if you are.

Any one see what you can change if you click details are incorrect mine was grand so needed to change nothing but wife will need her DOB moved from a 12 to 11 as I've fat fingers when creating the membership.
Online Lechatdomestic

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29481 on: Yesterday at 02:46:45 pm »
There is something in the help pages that if you have multiple memberships in your name to contact the club.

I wonder if they will gives those fans the chance to transfer them to other names? If so, that's perfect for the touts to keep memberships with credits but just move it to their mum, dad, nans, cousins name and then use F&F to flog the tickets on / burner phone.

So I hope the club aren't allowing this, and if someone has multiple memberships they get the option to keep one and lose the rest.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29482 on: Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm »
They should def check addresses imo given the number claiming to live in L4
Offline anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29483 on: Yesterday at 09:38:03 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 02:37:18 pm
Any one see what you can change if you click details are incorrect mine was grand so needed to change nothing but wife will need her DOB moved from a 12 to 11 as I've fat fingers when creating the membership.
I'm the same, my fat fingers had my DOB month at 10 not 11, so clicked details incorrect and then selected DOB, and then uploaded photo of ID.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29484 on: Today at 11:06:59 am »
Quote from: Lechatdomestic on Yesterday at 02:46:45 pm
There is something in the help pages that if you have multiple memberships in your name to contact the club.

I wonder if they will gives those fans the chance to transfer them to other names? If so, that's perfect for the touts to keep memberships with credits but just move it to their mum, dad, nans, cousins name and then use F&F to flog the tickets on / burner phone.

So I hope the club aren't allowing this, and if someone has multiple memberships they get the option to keep one and lose the rest.

they allowed people to move names in the 13+ fan update. it's all just optics really and a minor inconvenience to touts who probably have a network they can just pay off for their ID or whatever.
Online willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29485 on: Today at 09:03:21 pm »
I'm wanting to get child tickets on my daughters (19) card tomorrow.  This is so that I can transfer them on to my lad.

I heard that tickets bought in a different age group to the card could be cancelled.  Anyone know if this has actually happened??
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29486 on: Today at 09:05:05 pm »
I haven't heard about it happening. But I havent heard about anyone buying a different price bracket to the membership and getting away with it either.
You'd be taking a risk.
Online andy07

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29487 on: Today at 09:32:44 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 09:03:21 pm
I'm wanting to get child tickets on my daughters (19) card tomorrow.  This is so that I can transfer them on to my lad.

I heard that tickets bought in a different age group to the card could be cancelled.  Anyone know if this has actually happened??

Get Young Adult tickets and you are sorted.  Try for junior tickets and you may well end up in a sticky situation.
Online willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29488 on: Today at 09:37:41 pm »
Cheers lads, looks like Ill go for YA again. Slightly peeved Ive been paying £12 more per ticket than I need to for the past 2 seasons. Not worth chancing though I guess!
