There is something in the help pages that if you have multiple memberships in your name to contact the club.



I wonder if they will gives those fans the chance to transfer them to other names? If so, that's perfect for the touts to keep memberships with credits but just move it to their mum, dad, nans, cousins name and then use F&F to flog the tickets on / burner phone.



So I hope the club aren't allowing this, and if someone has multiple memberships they get the option to keep one and lose the rest.