Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
Crap. Only getting Chelsea this season after five last year. Better enjoy it; likely to be our last game for a while. Odds for Cat A games obviously gone way up and still to get a non-Cat A game in a ballot.  :'(
Re: Members Sales
not been to a prem game this season but was successful for 5 games in this ballot inc. Everton and United. Ill take whatever seats now as I dont want to risk falling off the 4+ ladder for next season
Re: Members Sales
People asking lfc help for refunds. Seen a reply where they asked for his details and to dm them. Then they just replied, you have used your member benefit by entering the ballot. So sad dat for you


M
@M_R_E_22
·
1h
Ballot email just landed, unsuccessful.
@LFCHelp
 I want a refund for the two memberships I paid for, theres zero hope of getting tickets now. Its an absolute disgrace the way youre treating supporters.
Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
Replying to
@M_R_E_22
@M_R_E_22
 Please send us a DM with your full name, date of birth, fan ID and email address so we can help further. Thanks!
Re: Members Sales
Got nothing, not even 4+. Knee jerk reaction is to just cancel memberships next season and move on with my life. So deflating, doesn't get any easier this feeling.

Went for late sales in Southampton for a mate last week and couldn't even manage to snag one with 70k wrestling for a handful of tickets. The system is even worse than what it was pre-covid.
Re: Members Sales
What do we think the minimum criteria will be next season. Is there a general consensus that it will still be 4+?
Re: Members Sales
I guess the obvious retort to that is that it is not a "benefit" if you get nothing.

It's a bit like arguing that by being a citizen of Europe you have a "benefit" by being allowed to buy a ticket in the Euromillions Lottery. Come to think of it the odds of getting a ticket for Brentford at home are probably quite similar to winning that.

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:28:13 am
People asking lfc help for refunds. Seen a reply where they asked for his details and to dm them. Then they just replied, you have used your member benefit by entering the ballot. So sad dat for you



M
@M_R_E_22
·
1h
Ballot email just landed, unsuccessful.
@LFCHelp
 I want a refund for the two memberships I paid for, theres zero hope of getting tickets now. Its an absolute disgrace the way youre treating supporters.
Liverpool FC Help
@LFCHelp
Replying to
@M_R_E_22
@M_R_E_22
 Please send us a DM with your full name, date of birth, fan ID and email address so we can help further. Thanks!
Re: Members Sales
Unsuccessful for all games I registered for.
Re: Members Sales
Has anyone on 13+ had an email about the sales dates, or are people just seeing it on the website?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 11:51:03 am
I guess the obvious retort to that is that it is not a "benefit" if you get nothing.

It's a bit like arguing that by being a citizen of Europe you have a "benefit" by being allowed to buy a ticket in the Euromillions Lottery. Come to think of it the odds of getting a ticket for Brentford at home are probably quite similar to winning that.
I find the membership disingenuous when they claim you have a chance of 10k tickets per game. You don't, 13+ take most of them, its probably more like 200-3000 per game.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:00:01 pm
Has anyone on 13+ had an email about the sales dates, or are people just seeing it on the website?

Nothing through for 13+ yet.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:01:36 pm
I find the membership disingenuous when they claim you have a chance of 10k tickets per game. You don't, 13+ take most of them, its probably more like 200-3000 per game.

And the actual amount of the 7.5k on 13+ is actually not 7.5k with credit hunting and burner phones either which just makes it so much worse.

With so many 4+ games I'm really surprised I only got 1, when the odds for City were 1 in 3.
Re: Members Sales
Wonder if fan update will offer any hope for those whove missed out?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:11:05 pm
Wonder if fan update will offer any hope for those whove missed out?

When is the fan update?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:11:05 pm
Wonder if fan update will offer any hope for those whove missed out?
Is this happening? think I got an email looking me to use new emails for my dad and sister. Really can't be bothered, having it all sent to mine was way easier to keep track of
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:11:56 pm
Is this happening? think I got an email looking me to use new emails for my dad and sister. Really can't be bothered, having it all sent to mine was way easier to keep track of

If you are with gmail just add a plus after the main part so SouthDerryLaggo@gmail.com will become SouthDerryLaggo+dad@gmail.com and SouthDerryLaggo+sister@gmail.com these will be recognised as separate emails and still go to your inbox.

On the plus you can filter theses into separate folders too in gmail.
Re: Members Sales
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:01:36 pm
I find the membership disingenuous when they claim you have a chance of 10k tickets per game. You don't, 13+ take most of them, its probably more like 200-3000 per game.

But 13+ need a membership as well so I guess what they say is technically true, it's just cleverly worded like all advertising.

Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 12:03:00 pm
Nothing through for 13+ yet.

Thanks, I always panic that I've done something wrong with the registrations and have been missed off!
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:15:53 pm
But 13+ need a membership as well so I guess what they say is technically true, it's just cleverly worded like all advertising.

Thanks, I always panic that I've done something wrong with the registrations and have been missed off!
Yeah I guess that's true although I think they should make clear that new members do not have a chance of 10k tickets
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 12:15:23 pm
If you are with gmail just add a plus after the main part so SouthDerryLaggo@gmail.com will become SouthDerryLaggo+dad@gmail.com and SouthDerryLaggo+sister@gmail.com these will be recognised as separate emails and still go to your inbox.

On the plus you can filter theses into separate folders too in gmail.
Cheers, I'll see if i can do this
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 12:53:27 pm
Was this in the kenny stand ? happened me before there got the tick twice and never turned green steward used the barcode and I went on in

Nope, Main  Stand . Have no issue in the Anny for my European tickets.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:27:05 pm
Cheers, I'll see if i can do this

I did the same on hotmail for my 3 kids, just by creating new email accounts and adding their names after mine in the email address. I control them all through separate tabs in my outlook account.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 11:48:31 am
What do we think the minimum criteria will be next season. Is there a general consensus that it will still be 4+?

I personally cant see the club changing this but who really knows.
Re: Members Sales
Got nothing in the first half of the season but got Everton, Arsenal and Villa this time. Definitely seems to be easier going as a solo. Every time I've gone in for a game with 2 people I've been unsuccessful.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:43:14 pm
Got nothing in the first half of the season but got Everton, Arsenal and Villa this time. Definitely seems to be easier going as a solo. Every time I've gone in for a game with 2 people I've been unsuccessful.

That may be true and is a bit miserable, although I'd love to do it, my 9 year old would be very unhappy with me.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:46:17 pm
That may be true and is a bit miserable, although I'd love to do it, my 9 year old would be very unhappy with me.

Yeah it's shit that going the match is becoming a solo adventure in the league at least and even that's difficult enough.
Re: Members Sales
I applied for all games as an individual in both ballots but got nothing, not sure theres much in that.

Managed to get late availability but not had anything in the ballots
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:52:51 pm
I applied for all games as an individual in both ballots but got nothing, not sure theres much in that.

Managed to get late availability but not had anything in the ballots
Applying as singles gives you twice as many entries as applying as a pair, if you are happy enough to go alone then its a better option.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 11:48:31 am
What do we think the minimum criteria will be next season. Is there a general consensus that it will still be 4+?

i think 4 will have to continue but the TO seem to believe 13+ will drop. doubtful of that personally, as it's clear all the younger/newer matchgoing fans are all scouring the site for credits aiming to reach 13.

would be a perfect time to include a further tier if they cared about regulars/semi-regulars.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:13:00 pm
i think 4 will have to continue but the TO seem to believe 13+ will drop. doubtful of that personally, as it's clear all the younger/newer matchgoing fans are all scouring the site for credits aiming to reach 13.

would be a perfect time to include a further tier if they cared about regulars/semi-regulars.

Yes, still cannot get head around how 13+ falls, unless a lot just do not go and lose the credit or they give too many away. They are guaranteed 19 credits
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 01:16:32 pm
Yes, still cannot get head around how 13+ falls, unless a lot just do not go and lose the credit or they give too many away. They are guaranteed 19 credits

Until this season they would just buy 13 and pass on the tickets to the games they couldn't be arsed to go to. It was a great system for them. Now they have to buy as many games as possible and either actually go to at least 13 OR get someone to use their burner phone/QR code so they would avoid missing out on the credit. This new system makes it harder for the casual ones.
