Since I posted yesterday afternoon its clear from replies that there are widespread problems with NFC that the club need to get sorted.



Just to be clear, ST holders who have an iPhone had the code removed from their pass before the Southampton game and so if the NFC didnt work they had to go to the TO on Saturday to get a paper ticket. Presumably theyll have to do this every game now if the code is not available and NFC still doesnt work for them.



Members who have an iPhone still had the code as an option for the Southampton match but the new update for the Leicester game now doesnt have the code so if their NFC doesnt work for the next game theyll have to go to TO as well.



Android Users - At the moment your ST or Members Card on your phone still shows a barcode which you can use as an alternative to NFC if you need it. However I would have thought that it will get removed at some point (the same as iPhones) and so if your NFC doesnt work youll then be in the same boat and need to go to TO for a paper ticket. I assume the reason Android still has the code available is because an Android keeps refreshing all the time so sending a screenshot wont work as by the time it is received it will be out of date, whereas iPhone didnt refresh so sending someone a screenshot (or even a printout) worked much easier.



NFC shouldnt be a problem but as you can see from the posts there are plenty of people who have trouble getting NFC to work at the turnstiles, whereas it is fine when they use it in shops and it even works at kiosks inside the ground. Basically the club need to update their turnstile readers or its going to be chaos.