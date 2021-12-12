« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29280 on: Yesterday at 04:04:05 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 03:01:34 pm
Ay they've taken the QR codes away but it seems NFC is still not working properly for everyone, so I hope they work on the nfc system over the coming weeks.

My ST is on a new iPhone but on Saturday had to try a couple of times before NFC worked, whereas previously used the code when there was an issue and it was still showing on STs. No problem with the phone in shops etc. but even as a new phone it has always been temperamental at turnstiles.

My wife is a member and for every game her iPhone fails with NFC and shes had to use the code as she did yet again on Saturday. Now the code has been taken away the only option is to upgrade her phone simply so that she can get in at the turnstiles.

I understand that things will sometimes go wrong with tech but surely there should be a turnstile on each stand set aside for sorting issues out, manned by people who know what to do. They can deal with people who have a valid ticket and get them in, but send anyone with screenshots to the ticket office where they can take their time looking into where the ticket has come from etc.

If you go to a gig and theres an issue with a ticket they will take time to check its a proper ticket and then someone on the door sorts entry out for you. You dont get sent a couple of hundred yards down the road to stand in a queue in the rain and miss the first few numbers whilst someone prints out a paper ticket you can use!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29281 on: Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 04:04:05 pm
My ST is on a new iPhone but on Saturday had to try a couple of times before NFC worked, whereas previously used the code when there was an issue and it was still showing on STs. No problem with the phone in shops etc. but even as a new phone it has always been temperamental at turnstiles.

My wife is a member and for every game her iPhone fails with NFC and shes had to use the code as she did yet again on Saturday. Now the code has been taken away the only option is to upgrade her phone simply so that she can get in at the turnstiles.

I understand that things will sometimes go wrong with tech but surely there should be a turnstile on each stand set aside for sorting issues out, manned by people who know what to do. They can deal with people who have a valid ticket and get them in, but send anyone with screenshots to the ticket office where they can take their time looking into where the ticket has come from etc.

If you go to a gig and theres an issue with a ticket they will take time to check its a proper ticket and then someone on the door sorts entry out for you. You dont get sent a couple of hundred yards down the road to stand in a queue in the rain and miss the first few numbers whilst someone prints out a paper ticket you can use!
Fully agree with what you've said. My Android phone has always had problems with NFC to the point that I now just get the code and scan and don't bother with nfc. I'm normally arriving close to kick offs so I'm now worried there is gonna be queues everywhere due to nfc issues on IPhones and even worse if they take the Android barcodes off too. They need to invest time and money and make sure it works. It's not the phones error as I pay with it everywhere. Especially inside the ground when I'm buying food or beer it never fails then!?😔
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29282 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm »
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29283 on: Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.
or holding a portion of chips in one hand and wafting the phone in the direction of the reader in the other
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29284 on: Yesterday at 09:21:32 pm »
My son always had issues with NFC on his Samsung phone, it never worked and used the bar code.
I had a look online and apparently the phone had to be scanned on the bottom half of the phone.
The next game he scanned the bottom half of the phone and it's never failed since then now he knows
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29285 on: Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.
Isnt there a wee light up contactless thing with three lines above the qr reader?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29286 on: Today at 07:45:23 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.

The same place you used the old plastic card, above the slot that is marked?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29287 on: Today at 07:46:18 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:45:23 am
The same place you used the old plastic card, above the slot that is marked?

Genuinely never seen it is its there!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29288 on: Today at 07:55:13 am »
I must admit it may not be the same on all turnstiles.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29289 on: Today at 08:04:52 am »

I think it is. Ive seen it in pretty much every stand. Admittedly it only lights up green when it connects. I think people get confused because there is also a slot. With QR codes gone they should really change them to remove the slot.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29290 on: Today at 08:09:30 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:04:52 am
I think it is. Ive seen it in pretty much every stand. Admittedly it only lights up green when it connects. I think people get confused because there is also a slot. With QR codes gone they should really change them to remove the slot.

Mine is updated with Leicester and I can can still do show code and with NFC Off the code is shown on the ticket - On android - so not sure it's across the board yet
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29291 on: Today at 08:13:15 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:45:23 am
The same place you used the old plastic card, above the slot that is marked?

My old membership card had to be inserted in the slot. It never worked holding it above the slot
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29292 on: Today at 08:36:45 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:55:13 am
I must admit it may not be the same on all turnstiles.

The shape of the lights have always looked like that though since members cards were introduced. Do you think it's coincidental that they look exactly like a contactless symbol ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29293 on: Today at 08:59:36 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:36:45 am
The shape of the lights have always looked like that though since members cards were introduced. Do you think it's coincidental that they look exactly like a contactless symbol ;D

You said there was not an obvious place to stick the phone.... :butt :butt

Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
The only difference at the turnstiles is that there isn't an obvious place to put your phone over like on a chip and pin terminal. They could do with putting a contactless symbol on the right part of their reader.

Plenty of people don't help themselves though holding screen facing the reader / wrong part of the phone to the reader etc.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29294 on: Today at 09:17:10 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:59:36 am
You said there was not an obvious place to stick the phone.... :butt :butt


I didn't even pick up it looked like a contactless symbol (facing the wrong way).
It's a wifi symbol if anything.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29295 on: Today at 09:23:20 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:17:10 am
I didn't even pick up it looked like a contactless symbol (facing the wrong way).
It's a wifi symbol if anything.

yeah I'd say it's more wifi, the contactless has more lines iirc. I just hold mine to those lines and it's never not worked, never used the QR reader.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29296 on: Today at 10:13:47 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 08:59:36 am
You said there was not an obvious place to stick the phone.... :butt :butt

The very existence of the slot makes it potentially confusing.

I've definitely put it in the wrong hole while drunk.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29297 on: Today at 10:21:14 am »
Just been in my Account checking for updates in next weeks sale and checked my history. The Wolves game that got postponed due to the Queens death is missing.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29298 on: Today at 10:24:19 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:21:14 am
Just been in my Account checking for updates in next weeks sale and checked my history. The Wolves game that got postponed due to the Queens death is missing.

That has been missing since it was called off
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29299 on: Today at 10:26:57 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 10:13:47 am
The very existence of the slot makes it potentially confusing.

I've definitely put it in the wrong hole while drunk.

 :o
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29300 on: Today at 10:27:27 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 10:13:47 am
The very existence of the slot makes it potentially confusing.

I've definitely put it in the wrong hole while drunk.

We've all done it, nothing to be ashamed of.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29301 on: Today at 10:28:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:24:19 am
That has been missing since it was called off

K fair enough, must've missed it. But why should it be missing that game has been paid for - The new date is immaterial
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29302 on: Today at 10:38:30 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:28:43 am
K fair enough, must've missed it. But why should it be missing that game has been paid for - The new date is immaterial

A complete guess that it hasn't been scheduled yet. It'll reappear once it has been.
It still shows on my daughter's general admission pass.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29303 on: Today at 10:38:49 am »
Still no announcement when the sales are taking place next week?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29304 on: Today at 11:00:57 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 10:38:49 am
Still no announcement when the sales are taking place next week?
saying Wednesday for details on the lfc site - ynwa
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29305 on: Today at 11:17:49 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:27:27 am
We've all done it, nothing to be ashamed of.
;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29306 on: Today at 11:45:01 am »
When do we find out the ballot results?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29307 on: Today at 11:50:50 am »
When trying to enter Saturday using NFC my phone buzzed the 3 times I tried but no green light. Put the barcode in the slot no issue.  Bought a pie with NFC no issue again. 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29308 on: Today at 11:55:06 am »
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 11:45:01 am
When do we find out the ballot results?

Tomorrow afternoon i believe
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29309 on: Today at 12:53:27 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 11:50:50 am
When trying to enter Saturday using NFC my phone buzzed the 3 times I tried but no green light. Put the barcode in the slot no issue.  Bought a pie with NFC no issue again.

Was this in the kenny stand ? happened me before there got the tick twice and never turned green steward used the barcode and I went on in
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29310 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »
Since I posted yesterday afternoon its clear from replies that there are widespread problems with NFC that the club need to get sorted.

Just to be clear, ST holders who have an iPhone had the code removed from their pass before the Southampton game and so if the NFC didnt work they had to go to the TO on Saturday to get a paper ticket. Presumably theyll have to do this every game now if the code is not available and NFC still doesnt work for them.

Members who have an iPhone still had the code as an option for the Southampton match but the new update for the Leicester game now doesnt have the code so if their NFC doesnt work for the next game theyll have to go to TO as well.

Android Users - At the moment your ST or Members Card on your phone still shows a barcode which you can use as an alternative to NFC if you need it. However I would have thought that it will get removed at some point (the same as iPhones) and so if your NFC doesnt work youll then be in the same boat and need to go to TO for a paper ticket. I assume the reason Android still has the code available is because an Android keeps refreshing all the time so sending a screenshot wont work as by the time it is received it will be out of date, whereas iPhone didnt refresh so sending someone a screenshot (or even a printout) worked much easier.

NFC shouldnt be a problem but as you can see from the posts there are plenty of people who have trouble getting NFC to work at the turnstiles, whereas it is fine when they use it in shops and it even works at kiosks inside the ground. Basically the club need to update their turnstile readers or its going to be chaos.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29311 on: Today at 02:06:28 pm »
The readers at the turnstiles aren't as 'quick' to read the NFC chip as a PED in a shop.
PED in the shop / kiosks you hold the phone over the reader and there's a very audible beep when it gets read.
Turnstile readers there is nothing to indicate its reading / has been read, and it is definitely not as quick to process as at the kiosks.

My GF had a problem with her phone that she was holding the wrong part of the phone to the reader. Since I've told her which part to actually hold she hasn't had an issue.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29312 on: Today at 02:12:22 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 02:03:07 pm
Since I posted yesterday afternoon its clear from replies that there are widespread problems with NFC that the club need to get sorted.

Just to be clear, ST holders who have an iPhone had the code removed from their pass before the Southampton game and so if the NFC didnt work they had to go to the TO on Saturday to get a paper ticket. Presumably theyll have to do this every game now if the code is not available and NFC still doesnt work for them.

Members who have an iPhone still had the code as an option for the Southampton match but the new update for the Leicester game now doesnt have the code so if their NFC doesnt work for the next game theyll have to go to TO as well.

Android Users - At the moment your ST or Members Card on your phone still shows a barcode which you can use as an alternative to NFC if you need it. However I would have thought that it will get removed at some point (the same as iPhones) and so if your NFC doesnt work youll then be in the same boat and need to go to TO for a paper ticket. I assume the reason Android still has the code available is because an Android keeps refreshing all the time so sending a screenshot wont work as by the time it is received it will be out of date, whereas iPhone didnt refresh so sending someone a screenshot (or even a printout) worked much easier.

NFC shouldnt be a problem but as you can see from the posts there are plenty of people who have trouble getting NFC to work at the turnstiles, whereas it is fine when they use it in shops and it even works at kiosks inside the ground. Basically the club need to update their turnstile readers or its going to be chaos.
I think the issue is that with iPhone you can take a screenshot and turn off updates so people are able to pass on screenshots, I don't think you can do this with Android. So it's probably down to this misuse that they are turning QR codes off, they will do the same fro android barcodes I guess if they find they are being passed on.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29313 on: Today at 02:52:14 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:06:28 pm
The readers at the turnstiles aren't as 'quick' to read the NFC chip as a PED in a shop.
PED in the shop / kiosks you hold the phone over the reader and there's a very audible beep when it gets read.
Turnstile readers there is nothing to indicate its reading / has been read, and it is definitely not as quick to process as at the kiosks.

My GF had a problem with her phone that she was holding the wrong part of the phone to the reader. Since I've told her which part to actually hold she hasn't had an issue.

If someone has experience of iPhone working and not working, would appreciate knowing the tried and trusted best technique as Ive tried everything and it still sometimes gives me problems for no apparent reason.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29314 on: Today at 03:51:09 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 02:03:07 pm
Since I posted yesterday afternoon its clear from replies that there are widespread problems with NFC that the club need to get sorted.

Just to be clear, ST holders who have an iPhone had the code removed from their pass before the Southampton game and so if the NFC didnt work they had to go to the TO on Saturday to get a paper ticket. Presumably theyll have to do this every game now if the code is not available and NFC still doesnt work for them.

Members who have an iPhone still had the code as an option for the Southampton match but the new update for the Leicester game now doesnt have the code so if their NFC doesnt work for the next game theyll have to go to TO as well.

Android Users - At the moment your ST or Members Card on your phone still shows a barcode which you can use as an alternative to NFC if you need it. However I would have thought that it will get removed at some point (the same as iPhones) and so if your NFC doesnt work youll then be in the same boat and need to go to TO for a paper ticket. I assume the reason Android still has the code available is because an Android keeps refreshing all the time so sending a screenshot wont work as by the time it is received it will be out of date, whereas iPhone didnt refresh so sending someone a screenshot (or even a printout) worked much easier.

NFC shouldnt be a problem but as you can see from the posts there are plenty of people who have trouble getting NFC to work at the turnstiles, whereas it is fine when they use it in shops and it even works at kiosks inside the ground. Basically the club need to update their turnstile readers or its going to be chaos.

You do know they have been systematically removing the QR codes since the start of the season dont you? It wasnt a big bang on Saturday.  Not sure there has been chaos so far.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29315 on: Today at 04:08:45 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:51:09 pm
You do know they have been systematically removing the QR codes since the start of the season dont you? It wasnt a big bang on Saturday.  Not sure there has been chaos so far.

Our STs on iPhone had the code removed before Saturday for the first time, and our Member Cards on iPhones all still had the codes on Saturday but they were then removed on Sunday. Wasnt aware that iPhones had codes removed before this last match and thought Androids havent had codes removed at all. My bad.
