Quote from: RainbowFlick on November  3, 2022, 04:48:34 pm
just to note the TO has been VERY unclear on this for cup games. someone even told me the other day that he was 100% sure i'd get booted-off ACS if i transferred a cup game...

i would just get live chat to put in writing that there's no issue

Says on the site in writing that you dont lose the ACS credit if you forward the ticket. Im hoping its the same for distribute but theres nothing written about that.

From the FAQ on ticket forwarding:

Home Cup Games

A season ticket holder or member who forwards their ticket to another supporter will retain the match credit. The match credit will not be transferred to the supporter the ticket has been forwarded to.

Auto Cup Scheme Tickets

A season ticket holder or member enrolled into the Auto Cup Scheme who then forwards their ticket to another supporter, will retain the match credit. The match credit will not be transferred to the supporter the ticket has been forwarded to. 

However, if your auto cup scheme payment fails and you do not purchase a ticket against the supporter ID number you enrolled into the scheme with, but are forwarded a ticket by another supporter, you will not receive a match credit for that ticket.  The match credit will remain with the person who forwarded you the ticket.  You will also be removed from the relevant Auto Cup Scheme.
You are taken out ACS if you return the ticket back to the club, not forwarding. Terms and conditions for Members auto cup scheme.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/members-auto-cup-scheme-terms-and-conditions-22-23?lfm_medium=marketing-block-other&lfm_source=cms&lfm_content=basic-page-formatted-text&lfm_page=%2Flegal%2Fliverpool-football-club-terms-and-conditions&lfm_campaign=other-marketing-blocks&lfm_page_position=0

1.15 Each ticket purchased via an Auto Cup Scheme is subject to the Clubs ticketing terms and conditions and standard refund policy, however, please note tickets returned for a refund will result in that Eligible Member being removed from the applicable Auto Cup Scheme.
yeah, he said specifically it's re. email distributing a ticket and repeated it a few times. i asked him to get the TO to officially clarify this on the FAQs but who knows.

i'm sure you'll be fine either way, but there's potentially a bit of a mismatch in understanding here - and partly i have a feeling it's because it's been coded wrongly on the site

about three other TO people told me the opposite fyi.
Me sister is on autocup and distributed the first two of the CL games and wasnt took out of it for Napoli. I thought it may have counted as her two but after was said on here it doesnt count for cups she distributed Leeds as well and it still allows her to distribute both Derby and Southampton so it doesnt look like it is taken into account despite it not saying it in the FAQ.
I forwarded my ticket for derby. Do I still keep the credit then?
Quote from: lukeypool on November  4, 2022, 01:49:52 pm
I forwarded my ticket for derby. Do I still keep the credit then?


Yes
Could someone post the Southampton seat map please?
Just 100k in the queue then
For southampton, outrageous la
97000 position in queue  ;D
two devices
1 at 22,000
1 at 97,000

how on earth can there be such a difference

both over an hour wait
It's crazy the amount of members trying to get tickets. 2.5k, 17k and 45k for me. Even the 2.5k one is saying 25 mins.
One device at 70k and another at 90k, both refreshed on the dot.

No chance  ;D
I was 153 in the queue, got in more or less instantly, all sold out!
Quote from: whitelightning on Today at 11:10:03 am
I was 153 in the queue, got in more or less instantly, all sold out!

That's painful mate
All sold out. Just got in.
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 11:14:07 am
All sold out. Just got in.

That explains why the queue is evaporating....
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:13:38 am
That's painful mate
I'm still refreshing just in case something pops up or it's a problem somewhere on their side.  I can't believe tickets sold so quickly.
Wow in and out for me today in five minutes, it was initially sold out but then a fair few blocks flashed up. 
Get the f*ck in. Got in at 11.20 and a minute later there was a big drop. Got two in Lower Anny

Clearly doing this on purpose to make it harder for the queue jumpers and bots

Same here got in late and sold out but a massive drop then in CE2 would hang in if you get in they are definitely holding back on drops
anyone got a link to the seat map?
Managed to get one in AL
Grabbed one in 124 there - isnt that usually away end? Might be some saints returns
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 11:16:06 am
Wow in and out for me today in five minutes, it was initially sold out but then a fair few blocks flashed up.

Me too. Nothing then loads of Orange. Got a lovely pair in the Lower Annie Road.
Big drop there but couldnt get on ipad
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 11:41:03 am
Grabbed one in 124 there - isnt that usually away end? Might be some saints returns
Yep that is away returns.
Was it just me or was everything a ST seat today? Got in early loads available but all ST seats
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 12:06:24 pm
Was it just me or was everything a ST seat today? Got in early loads available but all ST seats

Mine wasnt but thats because it was likely an away return in block 124.
Saw the drop but by time i clicked on seat selection they were gone.
The choose seats for me never seems to work neither

Do away returns count as credits ?
Quote from: cyphex on Today at 12:16:07 pm
Saw the drop but by time i clicked on seat selection they were gone.
The choose seats for me never seems to work neither

Do away returns count as credits ?

Yes, otherwise the Napoli returns wouldn't have gone half as fast.
