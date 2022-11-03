just to note the TO has been VERY unclear on this for cup games. someone even told me the other day that he was 100% sure i'd get booted-off ACS if i transferred a cup game...



i would just get live chat to put in writing that there's no issue



Says on the site in writing that you dont lose the ACS credit if you forward the ticket. Im hoping its the same for distribute but theres nothing written about that.From the FAQ on ticket forwarding:Home Cup GamesA season ticket holder or member who forwards their ticket to another supporter will retain the match credit. The match credit will not be transferred to the supporter the ticket has been forwarded to.Auto Cup Scheme TicketsA season ticket holder or member enrolled into the Auto Cup Scheme who then forwards their ticket to another supporter, will retain the match credit. The match credit will not be transferred to the supporter the ticket has been forwarded to.However, if your auto cup scheme payment fails and you do not purchase a ticket against the supporter ID number you enrolled into the scheme with, but are forwarded a ticket by another supporter, you will not receive a match credit for that ticket. The match credit will remain with the person who forwarded you the ticket. You will also be removed from the relevant Auto Cup Scheme.