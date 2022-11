Can anyone give me a low down on buying in the late sales? I used to do it on the old system but this new one looks different.Do I just F5 on the stadium plan even when is says 'sold out' or do I wait for the 'buy tickets' button to show? I see each time you refresh on a 'sold out' game a notification pops up saying 'This event is sold out. Please try again later'.Where are the late sales announced these days? I am looking at https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-gb/categories/home-tickets . Don't see any details about a late sale for Southampton? Is this where they're announced?All help appreciated as usual.