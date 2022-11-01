« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1423757 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29000 on: Yesterday at 01:40:48 pm »
After being on to @lfchelp on and off all morning, with him liaising with Ticketing too , I finally managed to put my seat on the Exchange! So much for it being easy! It just wouldn't respond when I clicked on it, phone or laptop.

Finally it worked. Just hope it sells now! Kop so likely I'd think.
We are a team of one half.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29001 on: Yesterday at 01:53:05 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Yesterday at 01:13:16 pm
If you get back in during the 20 mins it will be there, happened to me too, we have a great system don't we!

It went, so F5 it is for me  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29002 on: Yesterday at 01:55:23 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 01:53:05 pm
It went, so F5 it is for me  ;D
Don't press it to quickly or it silently knocks you out for an hour  :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29003 on: Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm »
Any chance of another big drop for leeds this aft?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29004 on: Yesterday at 02:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 01:55:23 pm
Don't press it to quickly or it silently knocks you out for an hour  :)

And it will be your fault too.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29005 on: Yesterday at 02:06:02 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:01:37 pm
And it will be your fault too.
Yes according to our wonderful help desk
 :wave
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29006 on: Yesterday at 02:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 01:55:23 pm
Don't press it to quickly or it silently knocks you out for an hour  :)

I know I caused that yesterday, awful aren't I  :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29007 on: Yesterday at 02:35:51 pm »
Just tried to put a Napoli ticket in my basket and getting this message:

Sorry, you cannot buy any more tickets to event Liverpool V SSC Napoli 01/11/2022 20:00.
Sales to this event are limited  to 0 tickets per event per history per item owner.

Anyone know why I cant buy one? Is this not a general sale?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29008 on: Yesterday at 02:37:14 pm »
You need Ajax and Rangers from this season to buy at the moment for Napoli, they've not dropped the criteria yet.
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29009 on: Yesterday at 02:57:03 pm »
No big drops so far this afternoon maybe this morning was todays only big one.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29010 on: Yesterday at 03:00:08 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 02:57:03 pm
No big drops so far this afternoon maybe this morning was todays only big one.
Spoke too soon

Anyone sat in L7 before? Finally managed to basket a pair, but theyre restricted view, looks like because of the directors box. Is there a way I can check the view. Looks like I may not be able to see down towards Anfield Rd End

Edit only one is marked Restricted View so hopefully not too bad. Annoyingly the non restricted view is a ST so no credit with that one. Been trying to avoid us not being on the same credits but in is in as they say

Hope others were lucky too
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:06:32 pm by duvva »
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29011 on: Yesterday at 03:03:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:00:08 pm
Spoke too soon

Anyone sat in L7 before? Finally managed to basket a pair, but theyre restricted view, looks like because of the directors box. Is there a way I can check the view. Looks like I may not be able to see down towards Anfield Rd End

Use this -
https://3ddigitalvenue.com/3dmap/clients/liverpool/
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29012 on: Yesterday at 03:05:09 pm »
Decent sized drop there - anyone manage to see any non ST's?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29013 on: Yesterday at 03:06:56 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:00:08 pm
Spoke too soon

Anyone sat in L7 before? Finally managed to basket a pair, but theyre restricted view, looks like because of the directors box. Is there a way I can check the view. Looks like I may not be able to see down towards Anfield Rd End
No price bar for me so i couldn't purchase on one
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29014 on: Yesterday at 03:07:56 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 03:05:09 pm
Decent sized drop there - anyone manage to see any non ST's?

I got one in KN a credit seat, it says on map that it's not a ST seat, which seems bizarre.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29015 on: Yesterday at 03:10:11 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 03:07:56 pm
I got one in KN a credit seat, it says on map that it's not a ST seat, which seems bizarre.
Yeah means you got the credit - I managed to basket a credit seat in 207 last week for West ham during a big drop - just got to be lucky i suppose
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29016 on: Yesterday at 03:10:22 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Yesterday at 03:03:46 pm
Use this -
https://3ddigitalvenue.com/3dmap/clients/liverpool/
Cheers, dont really look restricted but I guess if the seat next to it isnt then it shouldnt be too bad. Didnt realise theyd finished the Anfield Rd build though :)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29017 on: Yesterday at 03:10:56 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 03:10:11 pm
Yeah means you got the credit - I managed to basket a credit seat in 207 last week for West ham during a big drop - just got to be lucky i suppose

It was right next to a ST seat, but it definitely didn't have ST in the green box.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29018 on: Yesterday at 03:11:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:10:22 pm
Cheers, dont really look restricted but I guess if the seat next to it isnt then it shouldnt be too bad. Didnt realise theyd finished the Anfield Rd build though :)

That's hilarious  :lmao
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29019 on: Yesterday at 03:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Yesterday at 03:06:56 pm
No price bar for me so i couldn't purchase on one
This is so wrong, the amount of time and effort people have to put in just to get a ticket, and they block you for doing the only thing we can to stand a chance.

When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29020 on: Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm »
I think there should be something on our members account which tells us how many credits we are on so far. Have written the games in my notes on my phone but it should be on the account really.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29021 on: Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm
I think there should be something on our members account which tells us how many credits we are on so far. Have written the games in my notes on my phone but it should be on the account really.

We said this back in August. It's farcical they haven't got some sort of counter.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29022 on: Yesterday at 03:57:46 pm »
There will be people who think they are on more than they actually are too. That should be interesting come next season!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29023 on: Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm
We said this back in August. It's farcical they haven't got some sort of counter.

Yeah, definitely need some sort of clarity really. Not even attempting to ask live chat.  ::)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29024 on: Yesterday at 04:12:21 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 04:03:06 pm
Yeah, definitely need some sort of clarity really. Not even attempting to ask live chat.  ::)

It will be your fault that you haven't been keeping count.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29025 on: Yesterday at 04:18:49 pm »
repeating myself, but it's weird that they haven't announced the ballot yet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29026 on: Yesterday at 04:18:59 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:12:21 pm
It will be your fault that you haven't been keeping count.

Yep. Only have myself to blame. Hahaha 🤣
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29027 on: Yesterday at 04:25:37 pm »
Been F5ing all week and had given up but got one an hour ago.

Its like playing the slots when youre refreshing over and over then eventually the ground goes orange, the price bar shows up, you hit choose seats and hope for the best and then hit the jackpot after hours of trying.

Had a Kop ST initially but managed to go back and find a members seat - or at least I hope I did, you dont quite trust this new system and having a rolling counter to confirm it rather than relying on an email with a blank space would be nice.

Anyway, as with the slot analogy, it does feel a bit empty when youve got your ticket and have no need to F5 anymore. Theres something in gamblers continuing to gamble after winning for the buzz and not for the money and Im sure these ticket drops affect the same part of our brains and give us the same dopamine hit and subsequent lull!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29028 on: Today at 09:38:34 am »
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 04:25:37 pm

Anyway, as with the slot analogy, it does feel a bit empty when youve got your ticket and have no need to F5 anymore. Theres something in gamblers continuing to gamble after winning for the buzz and not for the money and Im sure these ticket drops affect the same part of our brains and give us the same dopamine hit and subsequent lull!

You know what Ive never thought about F5ing like that but I think youre spot on 😂

I did have a bit of a phase with online slot machines a few years ago too (all fine now due to self exclusion) and the feeling is very similar to that. I always just thought the enjoyment I got out of endlessly pressing F5 was down to some weird Stockholm Syndrome but your theory makes much more sense

Congrats on finally getting sorted BTW. I struck my three cherries Thursday afternoon when I managed to baske one in the upper Kenny 😂
« Last Edit: Today at 09:40:24 am by upthereds1993 »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29029 on: Today at 09:40:43 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:38:34 am
You know what Ive never thought about F5ing like that but I think youre spot on 😂

I did have a bit of a phase with online slot machines a few years ago too (all fine now due to self exclusion) and the feeling is very similar to that. I always just thought the enjoyment I got out of endlessly pressing F5 was down to some weird Stockholm Syndrome but your theory makes much more sense
Got to say I'm :) :) in total agreement
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29030 on: Today at 10:55:59 am »
Few drops but no price bar ,so i couldn't purchase one .
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29031 on: Today at 11:02:06 am »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Today at 10:55:59 am
Few drops but no price bar ,so i couldn't purchase one .
Perhaps get in touch with the ticket office and tell them its Redbecs fault and see if theyll fix yours
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29032 on: Today at 11:04:53 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:02:06 am
Perhaps get in touch with the ticket office and tell them its Redbecs fault and see if theyll fix yours
Now that sounds like a plan  :D :D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29033 on: Today at 11:11:14 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:02:06 am
Perhaps get in touch with the ticket office and tell them its Redbecs fault and see if theyll fix yours


That should do the trick 🤪🤪🤪
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29034 on: Today at 11:13:42 am »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Today at 11:04:53 am
Now that sounds like a plan  :D :D

Are you on your phone or computer? I found yesterday that I still had no price bar on the computer but on my phone I did.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29035 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:13:42 am
Are you on your phone or computer? I found yesterday that I still had no price bar on the computer but on my phone I did.
Computer, but my phones only a cheap android  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #29036 on: Today at 11:24:03 am »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Today at 11:16:00 am
Computer, but my phones only a cheap android  ;D

Big drop there did you get one?
