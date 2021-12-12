Whats the deal with distributing tickets, cos my sister used two already for the two European games Ajax and Rangers yet it still comes up with distribute option for both Leeds and Napoli? Thought you was only allowed two?
I still cannot distribute for CL games. @LFCHelp won't assist me on resolving the issue either. Ridiculous
I think the only people that can distribute for CL are those that are on 13+ league games so can distribute there. I'm guessing being on 13+ enables the distribute facility for everything even though I don't think anyone was meant to be able to distribute cup tickets. But to be honest, who knows what's meant to happen any more :-)
Thought there would have been some details released for the bulk sales by now?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Why? Do you think the club give a fuck that people may need to make arrangements in advance to be available for the sale times? As long as their mates and touts are sorted, that's all they care about.
Had a few hours free so been trying to get a ticket for Leeds. No luck, madness that this is the game that I've struggled the most to get.
Have you seen anything? Ive been trying on and off when Ive been able, but seen nothing today
