Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:36:10 am
Whats the deal with distributing tickets, cos my sister used two already for the two European games Ajax and Rangers yet it still comes up with distribute option for both Leeds and Napoli? Thought you was only allowed two?

I don't think there is any limit for cups. The two game limit relates to league games I believe.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:36:10 am
Whats the deal with distributing tickets, cos my sister used two already for the two European games Ajax and Rangers yet it still comes up with distribute option for both Leeds and Napoli? Thought you was only allowed two?
If you are on 13+ credits you can distribute two in the league and not lose those credits. This is not applicable for European games so can distribute however many you like.
I still cannot distribute for CL games. @LFCHelp won't assist me on resolving the issue either. Ridiculous
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 10:48:37 am
I still cannot distribute for CL games. @LFCHelp won't assist me on resolving the issue either. Ridiculous
I think the only people that can distribute for CL are those that are on 13+ league games so can distribute there. I'm guessing being on 13+ enables the distribute facility for everything even though I don't think anyone was meant to be able to distribute cup tickets. But to be honest, who knows what's meant to happen any more :-)
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 11:47:17 am
I think the only people that can distribute for CL are those that are on 13+ league games so can distribute there. I'm guessing being on 13+ enables the distribute facility for everything even though I don't think anyone was meant to be able to distribute cup tickets. But to be honest, who knows what's meant to happen any more :-)

That's the confusing part for me, I'm on 13+ in the league
Thought there would have been some details released for the bulk sales by now?
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 12:20:10 pm
Thought there would have been some details released for the bulk sales by now?

Why? Do you think the club give a fuck that people may need to make arrangements in advance to be available for the sale times? As long as their mates and touts are sorted, that's all they care about.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:29:15 pm
Why? Do you think the club give a fuck that people may need to make arrangements in advance to be available for the sale times? As long as their mates and touts are sorted, that's all they care about.

It will be the week before chrimbo or something, fuckers
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:29:15 pm
Why? Do you think the club give a fuck that people may need to make arrangements in advance to be available for the sale times? As long as their mates and touts are sorted, that's all they care about.
No arguments on that.

The dates could be set at the end of each season for the following seasons sales.
Had a few hours free so been trying to get a ticket for Leeds. No luck, madness that this is the game that I've struggled the most to get.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:22:02 pm
Had a few hours free so been trying to get a ticket for Leeds. No luck, madness that this is the game that I've struggled the most to get.
Have you seen anything? Ive been trying on and off when Ive been able, but seen nothing today
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:27:34 pm
Have you seen anything? Ive been trying on and off when Ive been able, but seen nothing today

No nothing not even any blocks going orange. I think they must hold them and drop them all at the same time possibly. Either that or no one is returning anything.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:27:34 pm
Have you seen anything? Ive been trying on and off when Ive been able, but seen nothing today
Ive been on since 9.30
