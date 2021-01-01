« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28920 on: Today at 09:23:27 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:36:10 am
Whats the deal with distributing tickets, cos my sister used two already for the two European games Ajax and Rangers yet it still comes up with distribute option for both Leeds and Napoli? Thought you was only allowed two?

I don't think there is any limit for cups. The two game limit relates to league games I believe.
sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28921 on: Today at 09:46:49 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 08:36:10 am
Whats the deal with distributing tickets, cos my sister used two already for the two European games Ajax and Rangers yet it still comes up with distribute option for both Leeds and Napoli? Thought you was only allowed two?
If you are on 13+ credits you can distribute two in the league and not lose those credits. This is not applicable for European games so can distribute however many you like.
DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28922 on: Today at 10:48:37 am
I still cannot distribute for CL games. @LFCHelp won't assist me on resolving the issue either. Ridiculous
pl_kop_1969

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28923 on: Today at 11:47:17 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 10:48:37 am
I still cannot distribute for CL games. @LFCHelp won't assist me on resolving the issue either. Ridiculous
I think the only people that can distribute for CL are those that are on 13+ league games so can distribute there. I'm guessing being on 13+ enables the distribute facility for everything even though I don't think anyone was meant to be able to distribute cup tickets. But to be honest, who knows what's meant to happen any more :-)
DOG-LFC8

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28924 on: Today at 12:12:47 pm
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 11:47:17 am
I think the only people that can distribute for CL are those that are on 13+ league games so can distribute there. I'm guessing being on 13+ enables the distribute facility for everything even though I don't think anyone was meant to be able to distribute cup tickets. But to be honest, who knows what's meant to happen any more :-)

That's the confusing part for me, I'm on 13+ in the league
