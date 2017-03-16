« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1418111 times)

Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28880 on: Yesterday at 02:28:27 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 02:00:26 pm
Not quick enough to bag a pair. Infruriating that its slower if you need more than a single


I find it impossible to grab a pair at this late stage.
Offline mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28881 on: Yesterday at 02:31:00 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 02:00:26 pm
Not quick enough to bag a pair. Infruriating that its slower if you need more than a single

Was yours a ST return or credit?

Mine was an ST return in lower main. Can only imagine how much of a nightmare itd be to try for more than a single
Offline lfcrule6times

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28882 on: Yesterday at 02:34:05 pm »
Typical. Stopped refreshing for an hour as I had a meeting.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28883 on: Today at 07:18:15 am »
Crazy the swaps people are offering for a Leeds ticket with a credit

People on Twitter offering free Napoli and Derby tickets plus cash. These changes have just introduced a new little cottage industry lol
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28884 on: Today at 09:20:08 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:18:15 am
Crazy the swaps people are offering for a Leeds ticket with a credit

People on Twitter offering free Napoli and Derby tickets plus cash. These changes have just introduced a new little cottage industry lol

I thought it was going to start easing off a bit, we are playing shite, cost of living, Chrimbo coming up. Seems to be getting more and more intense every bog standard game. Fuckin weird bubble this.
Online Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28885 on: Today at 11:03:26 am »
Anyone got the queue it link for Leeds ?
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28886 on: Today at 11:17:10 am »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on Today at 11:03:26 am
Anyone got the queue it link for Leeds ?
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20leeds%20united/2022-10-29_19.45/anfield?hallmap

If you just click on the sold out sign on the game now it loads up
Online Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28887 on: Today at 11:22:11 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:17:10 am
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20leeds%20united/2022-10-29_19.45/anfield?hallmap

If you just click on the sold out sign on the game now it loads up
Been clicking but it just keeps me on the home page and wont let me access stadium plan thanks for link mate .
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28888 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 09:20:08 am
I thought it was going to start easing off a bit, we are playing shite, cost of living, Chrimbo coming up. Seems to be getting more and more intense every bog standard game. Fuckin weird bubble this.
Yeah it's very weird.. there was a guy on twitter yesterday basically laughing about knowing how to beat the queue and there seems to be a pool of people on twitter who basically are now asking for extra for tickets with credit...
Online walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28889 on: Today at 11:38:34 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:27:24 am
Yeah it's very weird.. there was a guy on twitter yesterday basically laughing about knowing how to beat the queue and there seems to be a pool of people on twitter who basically are now asking for extra for tickets with credit...

Twitter algorithm is so funny I'm seeing all these people now daily probably from just clicking the reply's as I dont follow any of them, the lad with the 'trick' to get a low queue number was good alright
Online Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28890 on: Today at 11:52:49 am »
Anyone else having a problem with F5 I can do about 5 or 6 then its slow and taking around 20 seconds to connect.
