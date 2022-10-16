« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 716 717 718 719 720 [721]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1415078 times)

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28800 on: October 16, 2022, 11:26:29 am »
Big drop there now
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28801 on: October 16, 2022, 11:28:29 am »
Phew managed to grab a ticket for the old man on that drop. He has been waiting and praying all week.
Pub time now.
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28802 on: October 17, 2022, 03:31:37 pm »
Getting a 406 error on my laptop after refreshing for a while on the west ham hallmap. Anyone know why this is happening?
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,022
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28803 on: October 17, 2022, 03:45:26 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 17, 2022, 03:31:37 pm
Getting a 406 error on my laptop after refreshing for a while on the west ham hallmap. Anyone know why this is happening?

Because their system thinks you are a bot and has blocked you
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28804 on: October 17, 2022, 03:55:16 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 17, 2022, 03:45:26 pm
Because their system thinks you are a bot and has blocked you
Crap, thanks for letting me know - is it something I can bring up with the club to resolve or am I just not gonna be able to access the ticketing site now on my laptop
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,022
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28805 on: October 17, 2022, 04:07:15 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 17, 2022, 03:55:16 pm
Crap, thanks for letting me know - is it something I can bring up with the club to resolve or am I just not gonna be able to access the ticketing site now on my laptop

You will. It unblocks you after a while. Try restarting your router too.
Logged

Offline ljrogers9916

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28806 on: October 17, 2022, 04:08:39 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 17, 2022, 03:55:16 pm
Crap, thanks for letting me know - is it something I can bring up with the club to resolve or am I just not gonna be able to access the ticketing site now on my laptop

Every time I have faced this issue I usually just try again in a few hours and it seems to let me back on. The club normally just tell you to try a different browser or restart your internet but that never seems to work.
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28807 on: October 17, 2022, 04:35:24 pm »
Nice one lads it's back working again
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28808 on: October 18, 2022, 10:48:10 am »
Have there been any big drops this season or is it mainly singles/couple blocks popping up every so often
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28809 on: October 18, 2022, 01:59:04 pm »
There it was - almost every block lit up but mostly ST's
Logged

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28810 on: October 18, 2022, 01:59:12 pm »
Almost all the ground just went orange
Logged

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 393
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28811 on: October 19, 2022, 10:09:26 am »
Put mine up on the ticket exchange, but not sure how it works? When do they get put up for sale etc?
Logged

Offline Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Make us Dream
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28812 on: October 19, 2022, 10:35:47 am »
two West Ham upper centenary tickets where returned last night to LFC for sale today, both seats are next to each other.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28813 on: October 19, 2022, 11:01:57 am »
What sale is it now?
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28814 on: October 19, 2022, 11:02:40 am »
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28815 on: October 19, 2022, 11:03:26 am »
Logged

Offline Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
  • Make us Dream
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28816 on: October 19, 2022, 11:17:29 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on October 19, 2022, 11:02:40 am
Ajax away.

Ajax away is showing sold out still
West Ham home is showing on sale
Logged

Offline Vauxy head red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28817 on: October 19, 2022, 02:00:21 pm »
I was refreshing like mad before for West Ham. Only got to actually see a seat once. Reckon there any chance of more being released for tonight now?
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28818 on: October 19, 2022, 02:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on October 19, 2022, 11:17:29 am
Ajax away is showing sold out still
West Ham home is showing on sale

Sale for Ajax is still up. There are tix still popping up as they drop out of baskets....
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28819 on: October 19, 2022, 03:56:22 pm »
Most the ground just went orange. Still some popping up
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Vauxy head red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 99
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28820 on: October 20, 2022, 08:36:36 am »
Still never even seen an orange block on a local members sale  :butt
Logged

Offline includo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28821 on: October 21, 2022, 09:00:18 am »
Logged

Online mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28822 on: October 21, 2022, 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: includo on October 21, 2022, 09:00:18 am
https://twitter.com/memesthereyeno/status/1583024616087306240?s=46&t=QVps_wmNx3mEgrHGShEQzg

State of that

Saying theyll announce the winner the day before the sale - confirms theres still a hack to skip the queue then if theyre that confident :no
Logged

Offline MacKon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • FOOTBALL WITHOUT ORIGI IS NOTHING
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28823 on: October 21, 2022, 09:54:16 am »
Or they are on 13+ so they already have that ticket.
Either way, this is ridiculous and these things should never happen at all.
Logged
Good thing about pizza is that even when it's bad, it's still reasonably good.

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,050
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28824 on: October 21, 2022, 10:07:40 am »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28825 on: Yesterday at 12:36:48 pm »
Anybody who has been refreshing regularly this season - are there still a decent amount of drops on the morning of the game?

Completely missed the Napoli guaranteed sale earlier in the week so any spare time for refreshing during the coming week may have to be spent focusing on that due to risk of falling off the ladder. If that's the case I'm hoping I could get sorted for Leeds by spending a few hours in front of the computer Saturday morning. Presuming the game would be on the site until later on in the day too with it being a 19:45 KO.

Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28826 on: Yesterday at 03:17:14 pm »
Do we have to register interest in the 2nd half of the season sale ? I can't remember was that the case last season or was it just the first sale in July?
Logged

Offline Scorpioxx

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28827 on: Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Yesterday at 03:17:14 pm
Do we have to register interest in the 2nd half of the season sale ? I can't remember was that the case last season or was it just the first sale in July?

You will need to register (for ballot) for those games you want in the  2nd half of the season - Assuming this is going to happen sometime in November
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28828 on: Today at 05:26:22 am »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on Yesterday at 08:16:37 pm
You will need to register (for ballot) for those games you want in the  2nd half of the season - Assuming this is going to happen sometime in November

Nice one ,thanks.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28829 on: Today at 11:08:58 am »
30k yawn
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Annie Road 64

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28830 on: Today at 11:11:51 am »
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28831 on: Today at 11:12:16 am »
In after 5 mins. Sold out
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28832 on: Today at 11:15:01 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 11:12:16 am
In after 5 mins. Sold out

3 minutes for me
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28833 on: Today at 11:16:03 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:15:01 am
3 minutes for me
Ridiculous. Thought they stopped the bots now there back and sells out straight away
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28834 on: Today at 11:18:51 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 11:12:16 am
In after 5 mins. Sold out
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 11:15:01 am
3 minutes for me
New workaround?

Although despite being 30k Im down to 4 mins, no doubt due to it being Blsold out
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 716 717 718 719 720 [721]   Go Up
« previous next »
 