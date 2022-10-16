« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1412911 times)

Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28800 on: October 16, 2022, 11:26:29 am »
Big drop there now
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28801 on: October 16, 2022, 11:28:29 am »
Phew managed to grab a ticket for the old man on that drop. He has been waiting and praying all week.
Pub time now.
Offline russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28802 on: October 17, 2022, 03:31:37 pm »
Getting a 406 error on my laptop after refreshing for a while on the west ham hallmap. Anyone know why this is happening?
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28803 on: October 17, 2022, 03:45:26 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 17, 2022, 03:31:37 pm
Getting a 406 error on my laptop after refreshing for a while on the west ham hallmap. Anyone know why this is happening?

Because their system thinks you are a bot and has blocked you
Offline russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28804 on: October 17, 2022, 03:55:16 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October 17, 2022, 03:45:26 pm
Because their system thinks you are a bot and has blocked you
Crap, thanks for letting me know - is it something I can bring up with the club to resolve or am I just not gonna be able to access the ticketing site now on my laptop
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28805 on: October 17, 2022, 04:07:15 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 17, 2022, 03:55:16 pm
Crap, thanks for letting me know - is it something I can bring up with the club to resolve or am I just not gonna be able to access the ticketing site now on my laptop

You will. It unblocks you after a while. Try restarting your router too.
Offline ljrogers9916

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28806 on: October 17, 2022, 04:08:39 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 17, 2022, 03:55:16 pm
Crap, thanks for letting me know - is it something I can bring up with the club to resolve or am I just not gonna be able to access the ticketing site now on my laptop

Every time I have faced this issue I usually just try again in a few hours and it seems to let me back on. The club normally just tell you to try a different browser or restart your internet but that never seems to work.
Offline russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28807 on: October 17, 2022, 04:35:24 pm »
Nice one lads it's back working again
Offline russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28808 on: October 18, 2022, 10:48:10 am »
Have there been any big drops this season or is it mainly singles/couple blocks popping up every so often
Offline russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28809 on: October 18, 2022, 01:59:04 pm »
There it was - almost every block lit up but mostly ST's
Offline 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28810 on: October 18, 2022, 01:59:12 pm »
Almost all the ground just went orange
Offline Damian V

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28811 on: October 19, 2022, 10:09:26 am »
Put mine up on the ticket exchange, but not sure how it works? When do they get put up for sale etc?
Offline Benimar Col

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28812 on: October 19, 2022, 10:35:47 am »
two West Ham upper centenary tickets where returned last night to LFC for sale today, both seats are next to each other.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28813 on: October 19, 2022, 11:01:57 am »
What sale is it now?
Offline James_1906

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28814 on: October 19, 2022, 11:02:40 am »
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28815 on: October 19, 2022, 11:03:26 am »
Offline Benimar Col

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28816 on: October 19, 2022, 11:17:29 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on October 19, 2022, 11:02:40 am
Ajax away.

Ajax away is showing sold out still
West Ham home is showing on sale
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28817 on: October 19, 2022, 02:00:21 pm »
I was refreshing like mad before for West Ham. Only got to actually see a seat once. Reckon there any chance of more being released for tonight now?
Offline Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28818 on: October 19, 2022, 02:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on October 19, 2022, 11:17:29 am
Ajax away is showing sold out still
West Ham home is showing on sale

Sale for Ajax is still up. There are tix still popping up as they drop out of baskets....
Offline duvva

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28819 on: October 19, 2022, 03:56:22 pm »
Most the ground just went orange. Still some popping up
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28820 on: Yesterday at 08:36:36 am »
Still never even seen an orange block on a local members sale  :butt
Online includo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28821 on: Today at 09:00:18 am »
Online mattyyt

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28822 on: Today at 09:43:12 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 09:00:18 am
https://twitter.com/memesthereyeno/status/1583024616087306240?s=46&t=QVps_wmNx3mEgrHGShEQzg

State of that

Saying theyll announce the winner the day before the sale - confirms theres still a hack to skip the queue then if theyre that confident :no
Online MacKon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28823 on: Today at 09:54:16 am »
Or they are on 13+ so they already have that ticket.
Either way, this is ridiculous and these things should never happen at all.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28824 on: Today at 10:07:40 am »
