Loads just went orange, got my mate a main stand one. Kop and Anfield Road also went orange, could have reduced the price down but whatever, he's in
Managed to nab 1 in ARU. Puts me on 6 now - nearly halfway there
were they creditless ones at this time in the sale
Same! That hasn't worked for me all season??
I have had this a good few times. Stadium lit up and choose me does not respond. Go into the blocks and nothing in there. headwrecker
I'm no IT expert but I tend to assume if that happens someone else has clicked it and basketed and now the ticket doesn't exist to basket.When loads of blocks went orange it immediately worked. How do I work out if I got him a credit ticket or not? Anyone know?
6/7 so far this year just missing City wish they would drop some of them been refreshing 3 1/2 days with no luck
Email confirmation will have a gap between turnstile and seat if its a credit ticket. Otherwise it says season ticket seat there.
Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.
When was this? Fuckin moody that
Anyone know when the club started indicating in confirmation emails if the seat had a credit? Ive got emails with the gap, saying ST seat and ones with no gap and not saying ST.
Just got in, refreshed the page twice, 406 error. Fucking ridiculous
Just been on with the live chat about this, apparently Im the first person to ever report a 406 issue
Their suggestion for the future is to only use one browser and not to refresh. They dont even pretend to be arsed
When's there most likely gonna be the biggest drops for west ham, next monday/tuesday? Hasnt been much in the last hr
All games since Palace, I had them resend me one tho for that after they implemented the change.
Haven't see any Man City today, very frustrating
It's the least amount available I have seen in years, still west ham dropping there not but not seen a city one all week
Think I've saw 4/5 tickets all week, surely a big drop coming. Last year it was pretty easy to get 4+ games
Last season city went down to 3 credits and was so easy to get - same time of season aswell so surprised its much harder
Credits not counting last season made a huge difference. Still had the COVID factor in the first half of last season as well. I seem to remember the Arsenal game in November 2021 dropping to 1+ or maybe even all members?
Pretty sure but just double checking: Recycle logo next to the ticket on your account means it's a return right? (IE it won't count as a credit)
