Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28760 on: October 14, 2022, 11:25:39 am »
Managed to nab 1 in ARU. Puts me on 6 now - nearly halfway there :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28761 on: October 14, 2022, 11:26:51 am »
Quote from: Hij on October 14, 2022, 11:24:58 am
Loads just went orange, got my mate a main stand one. Kop and Anfield Road also went orange, could have reduced the price down but whatever, he's in :)

were they creditless ones at this time in the sale
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28762 on: October 14, 2022, 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: jordon148 on October 14, 2022, 11:25:39 am
Managed to nab 1 in ARU. Puts me on 6 now - nearly halfway there :)
Haha I've got Southampton and City this side of Christmas. Just aiming for 2 in the second half of the season. Hopefully having 4+ will help me with that.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28763 on: October 14, 2022, 11:27:16 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on October 14, 2022, 11:26:51 am
were they creditless ones at this time in the sale
I genuinely have no idea. I just clicked choose seats for me, basketed one and checked straight out.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28764 on: October 14, 2022, 11:29:43 am »
Quote from: chris90 on October 14, 2022, 11:17:34 am
Same! That hasn't worked for me all season??

I have had this a good few times. Stadium lit up and choose me does not respond. Go into the blocks and nothing in there. headwrecker
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28765 on: October 14, 2022, 11:32:37 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October 14, 2022, 11:29:43 am
I have had this a good few times. Stadium lit up and choose me does not respond. Go into the blocks and nothing in there. headwrecker
generally just means you weren't fast enough
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28766 on: October 14, 2022, 11:32:43 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October 14, 2022, 11:29:43 am
I have had this a good few times. Stadium lit up and choose me does not respond. Go into the blocks and nothing in there. headwrecker
I'm no IT expert but I tend to assume if that happens someone else has clicked it and basketed and now the ticket doesn't exist to basket.

When loads of blocks went orange it immediately worked. How do I work out if I got him a credit ticket or not? Anyone know?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28767 on: October 14, 2022, 11:36:27 am »
Got in after 10 minutes some available but choose seats button went dead and it's too slow selecting the stand so missed out
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28768 on: October 14, 2022, 11:36:47 am »
Quote from: Hij on October 14, 2022, 11:32:43 am
I'm no IT expert but I tend to assume if that happens someone else has clicked it and basketed and now the ticket doesn't exist to basket.

When loads of blocks went orange it immediately worked. How do I work out if I got him a credit ticket or not? Anyone know?

Email confirmation will have a gap between turnstile and seat if its a credit ticket. Otherwise it says season ticket seat there.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28769 on: October 14, 2022, 11:41:01 am »
6/7 so far this year just missing City wish they would drop some of them been refreshing 3 1/2 days with no luck  :butt
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28770 on: October 14, 2022, 11:42:31 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on October 14, 2022, 11:41:01 am
6/7 so far this year just missing City wish they would drop some of them been refreshing 3 1/2 days with no luck  :butt

Looks like a good few dropped this morning at 7am going by twitter
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28771 on: October 14, 2022, 11:43:08 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on October 14, 2022, 11:36:47 am
Email confirmation will have a gap between turnstile and seat if its a credit ticket. Otherwise it says season ticket seat there.

Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28772 on: October 14, 2022, 11:43:31 am »
Thats annoying I didnt start checking till around 8am.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28773 on: October 14, 2022, 11:44:40 am »
Quote from: donnerz on October 14, 2022, 11:43:08 am
Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.

When was this? Fuckin moody that
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28774 on: October 14, 2022, 11:45:37 am »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on October 14, 2022, 11:41:01 am
6/7 so far this year just missing City wish they would drop some of them been refreshing 3 1/2 days with no luck  :butt

Think singles have been dropping last night and this morning but they're showing up in baskets as Adult & Child seats so can't be checked out.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28775 on: October 14, 2022, 11:47:12 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on October 14, 2022, 11:44:40 am
When was this? Fuckin moody that
Newcastle game, good job we won that game or I would have been extra pissed
« Reply #28776 on: October 14, 2022, 11:48:32 am »
Quote from: donnerz on October 14, 2022, 11:43:08 am
Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.

It's a joke that! I was very wary of this for the Brighton game. Had a SRV lower Annie from the bulk sale but wanted to swap it for a seat in 221 that was seemingly a credit seat. I had to double-check the status of the 221 seat on the live chat. Turns out it was a credit seat, luckily. 

I've got the transcript of the live chat saved in case the ticket office try to be shithouses. 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28777 on: October 14, 2022, 11:48:39 am »
Quote from: donnerz on October 14, 2022, 11:43:08 am
Just a heads up, I had the gap but turns out it wasn't a credit ticket. And the seat didn't say ST when I purchased. Ticket office wouldn't honour it. So may be worth checking.

I raised a complaint about this in the past, some people at the ticket office are telling people its not a credit ticket when it is. 100% if you have a gap its worth a credit. Ive saved all the confirmation emails and screenshots of the ticket as a tick on the seat map before checking out just in case. The manager I escalated it to assured me the gap means a credit.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28778 on: October 14, 2022, 12:01:26 pm »
Anyone know when the club started indicating in confirmation emails if the seat had a credit? Ive got emails with the gap, saying ST seat and ones with no gap and not saying ST.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28779 on: October 14, 2022, 12:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Will.Lacey on October 14, 2022, 12:01:26 pm
Anyone know when the club started indicating in confirmation emails if the seat had a credit? Ive got emails with the gap, saying ST seat and ones with no gap and not saying ST.

All games since Palace, I had them resend me one tho for that after they implemented the change.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28780 on: October 14, 2022, 12:10:02 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on October 14, 2022, 11:20:11 am
Just got in, refreshed the page twice, 406 error. Fucking ridiculous :no

Just been on with the live chat about this, apparently Im the first person to ever report a 406 issue
Their suggestion for the future is to only use one browser and not to refresh.

They dont even pretend to be arsed
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28781 on: October 14, 2022, 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on October 14, 2022, 12:10:02 pm
Just been on with the live chat about this, apparently Im the first person to ever report a 406 issue
Their suggestion for the future is to only use one browser and not to refresh.

They dont even pretend to be arsed

FFS - Translation:  "In order to avoid this issue in future, simply do not try to purchase a ticket via our website".
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28782 on: October 14, 2022, 12:27:32 pm »
When's there most likely gonna be the biggest drops for west ham, next monday/tuesday? Hasnt been much in the last hr
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28783 on: October 14, 2022, 12:31:16 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 14, 2022, 12:27:32 pm
When's there most likely gonna be the biggest drops for west ham, next monday/tuesday? Hasnt been much in the last hr
Wouldn't be surprised if it was Wednesday morning... I'm still waiting for a City drop..
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28784 on: October 14, 2022, 12:48:28 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on October 14, 2022, 12:10:02 pm
Just been on with the live chat about this, apparently Im the first person to ever report a 406 issue
Their suggestion for the future is to only use one browser and not to refresh.

They dont even pretend to be arsed
hahaha they really have no idea what we go through to get tickets
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28785 on: October 14, 2022, 01:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on October 14, 2022, 12:04:53 pm
All games since Palace, I had them resend me one tho for that after they implemented the change.

cheers. Trying to work out how many creds I'm on but no clue about Palace. Will do the same
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28786 on: October 14, 2022, 01:18:17 pm »
Haven't see any Man City today, very frustrating
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28787 on: October 14, 2022, 02:38:05 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on October 14, 2022, 01:18:17 pm
Haven't see any Man City today, very frustrating

It's the least amount available I have seen in years, still west ham dropping there not but not seen a city one all week
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28788 on: October 14, 2022, 02:40:03 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on October 14, 2022, 02:38:05 pm
It's the least amount available I have seen in years, still west ham dropping there not but not seen a city one all week
Think I've saw 4/5 tickets all week, surely a big drop coming. Last year it was pretty easy to get 4+ games
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28789 on: October 14, 2022, 02:47:40 pm »
Quote from: donnerz on October 14, 2022, 02:40:03 pm
Think I've saw 4/5 tickets all week, surely a big drop coming. Last year it was pretty easy to get 4+ games
Last season city went down to 3 credits and was so easy to get - same time of season aswell so surprised its much harder
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28790 on: October 14, 2022, 02:59:39 pm »
Got a credit one for West Ham in ARU about half an hour ago. 6 for the season now  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28791 on: October 14, 2022, 03:08:15 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on October 14, 2022, 02:47:40 pm
Last season city went down to 3 credits and was so easy to get - same time of season aswell so surprised its much harder

Credits not counting last season made a huge difference. Still had the COVID factor in the first half of last season as well. I seem to remember the Arsenal game in November 2021 dropping to 1+ or maybe even all members?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28792 on: October 14, 2022, 03:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Divock on October 14, 2022, 03:08:15 pm
Credits not counting last season made a huge difference. Still had the COVID factor in the first half of last season as well. I seem to remember the Arsenal game in November 2021 dropping to 1+ or maybe even all members?
Yeah good point - arsenal went down to at least 1+ and then the big games in april/may all stayed at 4+ as demand went up
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28793 on: October 14, 2022, 03:58:09 pm »
Looks like thats it for today for west ham - mostly upper mains and annie roads but not many drops since midday
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28794 on: Yesterday at 06:21:39 pm »
Pretty sure but just double checking: Recycle logo next to the ticket on your account means it's a return right? (IE it won't count as a credit)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28795 on: Yesterday at 06:31:55 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 06:21:39 pm
Pretty sure but just double checking: Recycle logo next to the ticket on your account means it's a return right? (IE it won't count as a credit)

No because the recycle logo means a return of any sort could also be a member one which you do get the credit. Only way is the seat map tick and the confirmation email.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28796 on: Today at 06:19:50 am »
Why are the hall maps available to view even when youre not eligible.the club helping touts here
