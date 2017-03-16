« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1403782 times)

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,723
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28720 on: Yesterday at 04:09:38 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 03:52:32 pm
Any chance City drops down to 3+ like last year?
Probably unlikely... the initial 4+ ballot was almost guaranteed last summer
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28721 on: Today at 07:32:15 am »
Any idea when we will have to register for the second half of the season?  probably only 4 weeks till the sale.
Logged

Offline loveisreal

  • manloveisrealtoo. Takin' Bascombe to taskombe.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 575
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28722 on: Today at 08:29:58 am »
what's everyone's best guess for the dates of the second half of the season sales?
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,723
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28723 on: Today at 08:36:25 am »
Quote from: loveisreal on Today at 08:29:58 am
what's everyone's best guess for the dates of the second half of the season sales?
I was going to guess registration for ballots .. 14th November, sales starting 21st
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,905
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28724 on: Today at 08:53:45 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 02:51:24 pm
Just emailing tickets to anyone is fucking ridiculous. I'm that pissed off with the whole shit show I'm now thinking if you buy a ticket and can't go you sell back to club if you want your dough back. Fuck transferring to other members sitting on their arse and their mates via email. It's also doing my head in, along with touts, people who have tickets, going back on to the sales to buy their mates tickets. Fuck off

What are you crying about here? What difference does it make if someone buys their mates tickets or their mate buys their own?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 682
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28725 on: Today at 03:25:19 pm »
Absolutely fuck all popped up for Man City since yesterday.
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28726 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:53:45 am
What are you crying about here? What difference does it make if someone buys their mates tickets or their mate buys their own?

What it says on the tin. People sorted, then attending other sales to sort their mates out. So we are sitting here trying to get past bots, touts, and people going on already sorted having another pop in the queue. No wonder it is 85k each time.

Not sure where people get the time to get their own ticket in an 85k queue then have another go in another sale for the same game
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28727 on: Today at 03:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 03:26:49 pm
Not sure where people get the time to get their own ticket in an 85k queue then have another go in another sale for the same game

They don't. They skip the queue and laugh at the plebs in the queue waiting for the dregs (if any) that are left. Our ticketing set-up is about as Tory as you can get.
Logged

Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28728 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:44:24 pm
They don't. They skip the queue and laugh at the plebs in the queue waiting for the dregs (if any) that are left. Our ticketing set-up is about as Tory as you can get.

100% agree mate
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Up
« previous next »
 