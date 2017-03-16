« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 712 713 714 715 716 [717]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1399531 times)

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,721
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28640 on: September 28, 2022, 07:29:00 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 28, 2022, 06:57:03 pm
As per - they don't get extra info to be fair to them and ain't paid enough to use common sense

Infact, they've pulled rank and got someone to login out of hours and updated it on the site because of the meltdown on socials

So, it's now updated
yeah there's a clear disconnect between the higher ups and the help desk staff but also a basic understanding of the ticketing system probably should be expected too
Logged

Offline wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28641 on: September 28, 2022, 07:44:45 pm »
some dropped around 2ish after lunch...

F5
F5
F5
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,349
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28642 on: September 28, 2022, 07:48:44 pm »
Quote from: JayH93 on September 28, 2022, 06:57:12 pm
It's been amended in the last few minutes.

Good, the cat As are the only games I get to. Dont have the time/patience anymore for refreshing the site map for a £50+ ticket for Brighton at home haha
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28643 on: September 28, 2022, 07:53:08 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on September 28, 2022, 07:23:15 pm
Saw any for Brighton today? Not saw any but only had one eye on the page

picked up one this morning in 127 row 8, seen a KOP last night ST return though so I didn't take it , was a U3 around the time of the lower annie I got didn't try for it as was going for the annie one
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28644 on: September 28, 2022, 08:36:12 pm »
have yous noticed that clicking on the sold out still brings you to the hall map? Isn't that one of the things people had gripes with? Looks like they have amended it so everyone can get in
Logged
YNWA

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,822
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28645 on: September 28, 2022, 08:55:58 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 28, 2022, 08:36:12 pm
have yous noticed that clicking on the sold out still brings you to the hall map? Isn't that one of the things people had gripes with? Looks like they have amended it so everyone can get in
Yep noticed that earlier today myself
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,729
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28646 on: September 29, 2022, 08:58:21 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 28, 2022, 08:36:12 pm
have yous noticed that clicking on the sold out still brings you to the hall map? Isn't that one of the things people had gripes with? Looks like they have amended it so everyone can get in
Interesting!
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28647 on: September 29, 2022, 09:49:41 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 28, 2022, 08:36:12 pm
have yous noticed that clicking on the sold out still brings you to the hall map? Isn't that one of the things people had gripes with? Looks like they have amended it so everyone can get in

I imagine they seen on twitter there was so many looking for the hallmap link, which was easy enough to get anyway so they just let them at it.

Some Brighton dropping there now in upper annie
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28648 on: September 29, 2022, 11:02:25 am »


https://imgur.com/a/TTRJ7Ve

Sorry cant seem to figure how to post an image so you'll have to click the link, not even a half hour after my last post
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,987
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28649 on: September 29, 2022, 11:04:21 am »
This QR sharing is totally out of hand.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,721
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28650 on: September 29, 2022, 11:16:08 am »
Quote from: swoopy on September 29, 2022, 11:04:21 am
This QR sharing is totally out of hand.
not surprising though
Logged

Offline Divock

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28651 on: September 29, 2022, 11:17:54 am »
Quote from: swoopy on September 29, 2022, 11:04:21 am
This QR sharing is totally out of hand.

There needs to be a way of stopping people from screenshotting Apple QR codes. Alternatively, Apple passes need to be forced to refresh / update like Android ones are. Not sure if that's an issue for Apple or the club.

Too many people are credit farming and selling QRs for the games they don't fancy.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28652 on: September 29, 2022, 11:21:00 am »
Quote from: swoopy on September 29, 2022, 11:04:21 am
This QR sharing is totally out of hand.
completely. I am a bit disillusioned with it all and tempted to set up my old phone using my dads membership just so I can buy any of my mates or my gf tickets using that as opposed to all of us having separate memberships. At least we will have the credits all in one place. I don't want to though.
Logged
YNWA

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28653 on: September 29, 2022, 11:26:34 am »
Quote from: Divock on September 29, 2022, 11:17:54 am
There needs to be a way of stopping people from screenshotting Apple QR codes. Alternatively, Apple passes need to be forced to refresh / update like Android ones are. Not sure if that's an issue for Apple or the club.

Too many people are credit farming and selling QRs for the games they don't fancy.

Even if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?

The credit hunting has been done for years, people use to just pass their members cards to people, now its a screenshot or burner phone.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,987
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28654 on: September 29, 2022, 11:30:20 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on September 29, 2022, 11:26:34 am
Even if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?

The credit hunting has been done for years, people use to just pass their members cards to people, now its a screenshot or burner phone.

Yeh, you could do, you'd be relying on the poor 4G connectivity round the ground though to pull it off, getting the QR downloaded and into the reader before the refresh again.
Ironically it's made it easier to do than having to pass the card to someone.

If they get a handle on it / force a refresh every 5 seconds you'd be stopping this method anyway.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,102
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28655 on: September 29, 2022, 11:30:44 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on September 29, 2022, 11:26:34 am
Even if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?

The credit hunting has been done for years, people use to just pass their members cards to people, now its a screenshot or burner phone.

unless they start doing biometric entry, unfortunately there'll always be a way round it, and then there'll be a market in fake eyeballs.
Logged

Offline King Kenny Play

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
  • "Oh Istanbul is wonderful,oh Istanbul is wonderful
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28656 on: September 29, 2022, 11:33:36 am »
Fake eyeballs, fake finger prints and fake DNA and you will be fine.

No mission is impossible....
Logged
"The people who come to watch us play, who love the team and regard it as part of their lives, would never appreciate Liverpool having a huge balance in the bank. They want every asset we possess to be wearing a red shirt."

Football is like a piano. You need eight people to carry it, and three people to play the damn thing!

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28657 on: September 29, 2022, 11:33:42 am »
Even if the QEven if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?

It's only 30sec window on Android so you'll have to be quick sending and with good network on the recieving end to quickly scan.
« Last Edit: September 29, 2022, 11:41:57 am by didopich »
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28658 on: September 29, 2022, 11:34:09 am »
Quote from: Claire. on September 29, 2022, 11:30:44 am
unless they start doing biometric entry, unfortunately there'll always be a way round it, and then there'll be a market in fake eyeballs.
or people showing up and scanning their own eyeballs then someone going in their place
Logged
YNWA

Offline Divock

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28659 on: September 29, 2022, 12:30:50 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on September 29, 2022, 11:26:34 am
Even if the QR code refreshes isnt there a short time window when you can still get in on a screenshot before the next refresh?

The credit hunting has been done for years, people use to just pass their members cards to people, now its a screenshot or burner phone.

I agree credit hunting will always be an issue but at least this would make it more difficult to do that and/or tout.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,998
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28660 on: September 29, 2022, 12:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Divock on September 29, 2022, 11:17:54 am
There needs to be a way of stopping people from screenshotting Apple QR codes. Alternatively, Apple passes need to be forced to refresh / update like Android ones are. Not sure if that's an issue for Apple or the club.

Too many people are credit farming and selling QRs for the games they don't fancy.

you can do it on android too if you change some settings - someone shared it in here a while ago.

there's not really an ironclad method to stop sharing unless you're going the policing way which i wouldn't encourage.

QR screenshotting has made it easier, but also I think a lot more *new* touts have cottoned on to how to game the system on top of that. it's also not helped with all the fan-owned LFC ticketing twitters giving out tips to 20,000 people, including how to share QRs or how to transfer tickets to someone you're not linked to.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28661 on: September 29, 2022, 01:14:33 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 29, 2022, 12:57:40 pm
you can do it on android too if you change some settings - someone shared it in here a while ago.

there's not really an ironclad method to stop sharing unless you're going the policing way which i wouldn't encourage.

QR screenshotting has made it easier, but also I think a lot more *new* touts have cottoned on to how to game the system on top of that. it's also not helped with all the fan-owned LFC ticketing twitters giving out tips to 20,000 people, including how to share QRs or how to transfer tickets to someone you're not linked to.
I think those of us on here are in the minority. The vast majority of the worldwide fanbase have just assumed tickets are impossible to get and need to get them from someone else and not their own name.
Those are often the people following and buying off these people on twitter.
Logged
YNWA

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,998
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28662 on: September 29, 2022, 02:29:20 pm »
funny that they've added a google captcha to the queues now. it's 2022, those aren't even a minor inconvenience for bots.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline loveisreal

  • manloveisrealtoo. Takin' Bascombe to taskombe.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28663 on: September 30, 2022, 04:08:45 pm »
seems quite few returns today considering the rail strike, poor form etc etc?
Logged

Offline wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28664 on: September 30, 2022, 04:23:09 pm »
nothing is there...  :(
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,696
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28665 on: September 30, 2022, 04:29:55 pm »
The scammers aren't even putting the effort in anymore to blag people... saw somebody on FB selling a pair for tomorrow... and they sent me the worst attempt of a blag email as proof. Just posted it on my twitter there (if anybody is on it).. are people seriously falling for being ripped off? At least a couple of years ago.. it was very subtle things.
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline dorgo37

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Well be coming
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28666 on: September 30, 2022, 07:45:17 pm »
Few popping up now
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28667 on: October 1, 2022, 12:08:21 pm »
Just picked one up for today, odd ticket dropping every few mins
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,670
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28668 on: October 1, 2022, 02:10:34 pm »
Ryanair flight from Dublin at 10.50 to Manchester was delayed by 3 hours so there'd have been a few returns on the back of that. Mate of mine was bringing his daughter to it. She's devasted.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28669 on: October 1, 2022, 06:08:54 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October  1, 2022, 02:10:34 pm
Ryanair flight from Dublin at 10.50 to Manchester was delayed by 3 hours so there'd have been a few returns on the back of that. Mate of mine was bringing his daughter to it. She's devasted.
that's devastating
Logged
YNWA

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28670 on: October 1, 2022, 08:44:41 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 29, 2022, 02:29:20 pm
funny that they've added a google captcha to the queues now. it's 2022, those aren't even a minor inconvenience for bots.

they have also started silently 406ing, like they did earlier in the year but you wouldn't realise as they dont put the error up and they also do it much quicker too so watch out if your f5ing
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,998
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28671 on: October 1, 2022, 10:08:46 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on October  1, 2022, 08:44:41 pm
they have also started silently 406ing, like they did earlier in the year but you wouldn't realise as they dont put the error up and they also do it much quicker too so watch out if your f5ing

i think it's specifically on F5ing and spamming the 'select seats' button, but i've not had to try in any home sales so maybe not seen a pattern yet

both these things are minor inconveniences for bots and scripts. major inconveniences for normal people.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28672 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on October  1, 2022, 08:44:41 pm
they have also started silently 406ing, like they did earlier in the year but you wouldn't realise as they dont put the error up and they also do it much quicker too so watch out if your f5ing

What is the effect of silently 406ing? Previously that would appear and you would have to go back in the queue. What happens now? I ask this because post members sale I was in and waiting for potential drops. The stadium lit up, a few times, and choose seats had no effect, nothing selected
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28673 on: Yesterday at 02:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 11:37:04 am
What is the effect of silently 406ing? Previously that would appear and you would have to go back in the queue. What happens now? I ask this because post members sale I was in and waiting for potential drops. The stadium lit up, a few times, and choose seats had no effect, nothing selected

thats exactly what it will do, blocks the choose seats button from doing anything but doesn't let you know its not doing anything 
Logged

Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28674 on: Yesterday at 02:42:24 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 02:16:27 pm
thats exactly what it will do, blocks the choose seats button from doing anything but doesn't let you know its not doing anything

Heavy, with impossible queue positions that really is the only way I can get a ticket. Do you think the 406 could hide seat availability when clicking in a block. Like i mentioned 80% of the ground was lit up, choose seats was doing nothing and so I was clicking in individual blocks and everything grey
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:44:02 pm by Bapsandwaps »
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28675 on: Yesterday at 02:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Yesterday at 02:42:24 pm
Heavy, with impossible queue positions that really is the only way I can get a ticket. Do you think the 406 could hide seat availability when clicking in a block. Like i mentioned 80% of the ground was lit up, choose seats was doing nothing and so I was clicking in individual blocks and everything grey


No you can still go into the block to select a seat and get it in the basket that way, you just cant use the choose seats button, the block was probably grey as its very slow going into a block and someone probably got them with choose seats before you. It will also kill the button for you very quickly if it comes available and you click it a few times in succession it will start blocking you
Logged

Offline Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28676 on: Yesterday at 03:02:33 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 02:52:03 pm

No you can still go into the block to select a seat and get it in the basket that way, you just cant use the choose seats button, the block was probably grey as its very slow going into a block and someone probably got them with choose seats before you. It will also kill the button for you very quickly if it comes available and you click it a few times in succession it will start blocking you

Ok sound, thanks for letting me know Walter, although its depressing news I would rather  know than the situation I was in last week, pulling my hair out not understanding why I could not get a single ticket with the ground lit up.
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28677 on: Yesterday at 03:26:08 pm »
What a joke that is. Making it harder for the actual fans who have to rely on watching the site and spamming F5, but doing nothing about the bots and back doors :butt

Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28678 on: Today at 02:17:06 am »
how do i check how much game credits i have?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 712 713 714 715 716 [717]   Go Up
« previous next »
 