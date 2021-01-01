There needs to be a way of stopping people from screenshotting Apple QR codes. Alternatively, Apple passes need to be forced to refresh / update like Android ones are. Not sure if that's an issue for Apple or the club.



Too many people are credit farming and selling QRs for the games they don't fancy.



you can do it on android too if you change some settings - someone shared it in here a while ago.there's not really an ironclad method to stop sharing unless you're going the policing way which i wouldn't encourage.QR screenshotting has made it easier, but also I think a lot more *new* touts have cottoned on to how to game the system on top of that. it's also not helped with all the fan-owned LFC ticketing twitters giving out tips to 20,000 people, including how to share QRs or how to transfer tickets to someone you're not linked to.