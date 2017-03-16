He has tried the auto updates but his wallet hasn't updated, it's still showing the Wolves game. He's a member and his wallet has worked fine for the other games he's been to this season.
Managed to get a Brighton ticket for a mate this afternoon. I was logged in as myself but bought it for him on my F&F. The ticket is in his account but not in his wallet yet. Does he just wait a day or so to see if it shows up or does he have to reload his pass?
It is not a ticket. Your membership will work regardless of whether it is showing or not. It is just a reminder of where you seat is.
Never get why there is so much panic over the pass not updating immediately.
It's no wonder Welshred fucked it off. It's like Groundhog Day on this thread sometimes. The same questions being asked on nearly every page.
This 100%. Dont really mind long time members doing it especially if we never really see them on these threads. Does my head in though seeing people in single digits post on these threads asking questions that have been Answered every week for the last two years. Been crying out for a minimum post count to access the ticket threads
That's just reminded me, didn't the ticket forum used to be closed off to public view, or the away games bit anyway? Or is it still?
Hi all. Quick question for any person who might know, please.I can't make it to the match on Saturday as all the trains are cancelled due to the strike. I have full credits so qualify for the 'two distributions in the season without losing the credit' thing.My question is whether 'distribution' applies to me selling the ticket back to the club or if it only counts if I send it via linked family and friends?Thanks in advance.
It would be only through your F&F list. Anyone buying it direct from the club after you selling it back would be entitled to the credit for it.
If you give to the club you lose credit You only keep it the two times you email distribute it to people not on your F&F
I thought that might be the case - thanks for taking the time to answer.Does anyone know if you lose the credit if you just don't go? I don't think there is anyone I can actually transfer it to this time.
If you just didn't go you'd also lose the credit
You can't distribute to people on your F&F list?
Okay, I have spoken to live chat.You have 2 distributions via either email or F&F where you keep the credit. After those 2, you can only transfer via F&F for any more you can't go to.
If you 'forward' a ticket to a F&F person the credit is lost even if you only do it twice in a season'Distribute' is via email to anyone you want (on your list or not) and doesnt lose credit
Sorry if this has been asked before but what are the reasons only Forward and not Distribute might be available to move tickets to someone else. Is it because the tickets are ST and dont carry a credit?
looks like the additional members sale for Man City is for all members? https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-manchester-city-16-oct-2022-0430pm-198good luck with that, glad i don't need to try
That's a disgrace. Surely a mistake?
Got to be. Think someone must have just copied the notice / settings from the other AMS this season and forgot to factor in 4+.
