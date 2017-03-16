« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Offline emitime

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28600 on: Today at 08:11:45 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 06:25:07 pm
He has tried the auto updates but his wallet hasn't updated, it's still showing the Wolves game. He's a member and his wallet has worked fine for the other games he's been to this season.

It is not a ticket. Your membership will work regardless of whether it is showing or not. It is just a reminder of where you seat is.
Logged

Online duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28601 on: Today at 09:27:36 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Yesterday at 05:35:42 pm
Managed to get a Brighton ticket for a mate this afternoon. I was logged in as myself but bought it for him on my F&F. The ticket is in his account but not in his wallet yet. Does he just wait a day or so to see if it shows up or does he have to reload his pass?
Has it updated now, just checked mine again and its changed to Brighton now
Logged


Online James_1906

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28602 on: Today at 10:00:52 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 08:11:45 am
It is not a ticket. Your membership will work regardless of whether it is showing or not. It is just a reminder of where you seat is.
Exactly, its nothing to worry about if the ticket is showing in your online account.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28603 on: Today at 10:03:28 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:25:10 am
Never get why there is so much panic over the pass not updating immediately.

It's no wonder Welshred fucked it off. It's like Groundhog Day on this thread sometimes. The same questions being asked on nearly every page.
Logged



Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28604 on: Today at 10:25:41 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:03:28 am
It's no wonder Welshred fucked it off. It's like Groundhog Day on this thread sometimes. The same questions being asked on nearly every page.

It's almost as if people have managed to get tickets without actually buying the tickets themselves...
Logged

Online Barrowred

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28605 on: Today at 10:26:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:03:28 am
It's no wonder Welshred fucked it off. It's like Groundhog Day on this thread sometimes. The same questions being asked on nearly every page.

I asked a simple question on behalf of someone as I didn't know the answer. Prior to that I had a look, albeit a quick one to see if I could find the answer in the thread. I couldn't so i posted on here, thought that was the point of forums?
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28606 on: Today at 10:35:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:03:28 am
It's no wonder Welshred fucked it off. It's like Groundhog Day on this thread sometimes. The same questions being asked on nearly every page.
This 100%. Dont really mind long time members doing it especially if we never really see them on these threads. Does my head in though seeing people in single digits post on these threads asking questions that have been Answered every week for the last two years. Been crying out for a minimum post count to access the ticket threads
Logged


Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28607 on: Today at 01:09:03 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:35:29 am
This 100%. Dont really mind long time members doing it especially if we never really see them on these threads. Does my head in though seeing people in single digits post on these threads asking questions that have been Answered every week for the last two years. Been crying out for a minimum post count to access the ticket threads

That's just reminded me, didn't the ticket forum used to be closed off to public view, or the away games bit anyway? Or is it still?
Logged


Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28608 on: Today at 01:13:08 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:09:03 pm
That's just reminded me, didn't the ticket forum used to be closed off to public view, or the away games bit anyway? Or is it still?
Still public as far as I can see. Often be on here at work without logging in
Logged


Offline PHIL.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28609 on: Today at 02:20:52 pm »
Hi all. Quick question for any person who might know, please.

I can't make it to the match on Saturday as all the trains are cancelled due to the strike. I have full credits so qualify for the 'two distributions in the season without losing the credit' thing.

My question is whether 'distribution' applies to me selling the ticket back to the club or if it only counts if I send it via linked family and friends?

Thanks in advance.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28610 on: Today at 02:25:40 pm »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 02:20:52 pm
Hi all. Quick question for any person who might know, please.

I can't make it to the match on Saturday as all the trains are cancelled due to the strike. I have full credits so qualify for the 'two distributions in the season without losing the credit' thing.

My question is whether 'distribution' applies to me selling the ticket back to the club or if it only counts if I send it via linked family and friends?

Thanks in advance.

It would be only through your F&F list. Anyone buying it direct from the club after you selling it back would be entitled to the credit for it.
Logged



Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28611 on: Today at 02:26:30 pm »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 02:20:52 pm
Hi all. Quick question for any person who might know, please.

I can't make it to the match on Saturday as all the trains are cancelled due to the strike. I have full credits so qualify for the 'two distributions in the season without losing the credit' thing.

My question is whether 'distribution' applies to me selling the ticket back to the club or if it only counts if I send it via linked family and friends?

Thanks in advance.

If you give to the club you lose credit

You only keep it the two times you email distribute it to people not on your F&F
Logged

Offline PHIL.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28612 on: Today at 02:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:25:40 pm
It would be only through your F&F list. Anyone buying it direct from the club after you selling it back would be entitled to the credit for it.

I thought that might be the case - thanks for taking the time to answer.

Does anyone know if you lose the credit if you just don't go? I don't think there is anyone I can actually transfer it to this time.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28613 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:26:30 pm
If you give to the club you lose credit

You only keep it the two times you email distribute it to people not on your F&F

You can't distribute to people on your F&F list?
Logged



Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28614 on: Today at 02:28:59 pm »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 02:27:05 pm
I thought that might be the case - thanks for taking the time to answer.

Does anyone know if you lose the credit if you just don't go? I don't think there is anyone I can actually transfer it to this time.

If it's the same as distribution last season you could just send it to anyone.

30fiver seems to suggest this is the case.
Logged



Offline PHIL.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28615 on: Today at 02:29:27 pm »
Okay, I have spoken to live chat.

You have 2 distributions via either email or F&F where you keep the credit. After those 2, you can only transfer via F&F for any more you can't go to.
Logged

Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28616 on: Today at 02:33:08 pm »
If you just didn't go you'd also lose the credit
Logged

Offline PHIL.

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28617 on: Today at 02:35:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:33:08 pm
If you just didn't go you'd also lose the credit

Yeah, that sucks.

I think my brother in law is going to take it, so should be okay now
Logged

Offline Bapsandwaps

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28618 on: Today at 02:37:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:09:03 pm
That's just reminded me, didn't the ticket forum used to be closed off to public view, or the away games bit anyway? Or is it still?

To be fair I have been on here for years but only contribute as and when. There should be some kind of block for non members, the fact anyone can see what is on the forum is a bit strange.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28619 on: Today at 03:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:27:32 pm
You can't distribute to people on your F&F list?

its the same as last season, email distribution thats what i meant by not on f&f sorry
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28620 on: Today at 03:58:25 pm »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 02:29:27 pm
Okay, I have spoken to live chat.

You have 2 distributions via either email or F&F where you keep the credit. After those 2, you can only transfer via F&F for any more you can't go to.

If you 'forward' a ticket to a F&F person the credit is lost even if you only do it twice in a season

'Distribute' is via email to anyone you want (on your list or not) and doesnt lose credit
Logged

Online duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28621 on: Today at 04:03:41 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:58:25 pm
If you 'forward' a ticket to a F&F person the credit is lost even if you only do it twice in a season

'Distribute' is via email to anyone you want (on your list or not) and doesnt lose credit
Sorry if this has been asked before but what are the reasons only Forward and not Distribute might be available to move tickets to someone else. Is it because the tickets are ST and dont carry a credit?
Logged


Offline 30fiver

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28622 on: Today at 04:07:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:03:41 pm
Sorry if this has been asked before but what are the reasons only Forward and not Distribute might be available to move tickets to someone else. Is it because the tickets are ST and dont carry a credit?

If you're not on 13+
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28623 on: Today at 04:59:25 pm »
looks like the additional members sale for Man City is for all members? https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-manchester-city-16-oct-2022-0430pm-198

good luck with that, glad i don't need to try  :o
Logged


Offline anfieldpurch

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28624 on: Today at 05:00:30 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:59:25 pm
looks like the additional members sale for Man City is for all members? https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-manchester-city-16-oct-2022-0430pm-198

good luck with that, glad i don't need to try  :o
Brilliant.. another kick for somebody with 4+ (or in my case 12 after covid refunds)... who has been unsuccesful in the ballot and the friday sale
Logged


Offline Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28625 on: Today at 05:04:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:59:25 pm
looks like the additional members sale for Man City is for all members? https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-manchester-city-16-oct-2022-0430pm-198

good luck with that, glad i don't need to try  :o

That's a disgrace. Surely a mistake?
Logged



Online duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28626 on: Today at 05:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:04:06 pm
That's a disgrace. Surely a mistake?
Hopefully it gets amended.

Wheres the info on Cat A games on the website. Was just looking for it but couldnt find
Logged


Online RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28627 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:04:06 pm
That's a disgrace. Surely a mistake?

Would assume so
Logged


Offline Divock

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28628 on: Today at 05:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:04:06 pm
That's a disgrace. Surely a mistake?

Got to be. Think someone must have just copied the notice / settings from the other AMS this season and forgot to factor in 4+.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28629 on: Today at 05:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 05:22:04 pm
Got to be. Think someone must have just copied the notice / settings from the other AMS this season and forgot to factor in 4+.

Yeah when do you see the cat A games go the general members.

Could be the last city game I get to in a while with the near impossible task of getting enough credits for next season ha
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28630 on: Today at 06:01:58 pm »
Logged


Online Malachys15

  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28631 on: Today at 06:15:26 pm »
That is a complete disgrace City going to general sale. They surely cant do that, why change what they had done last few years. An utter joke.
Logged

Online duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28632 on: Today at 06:19:40 pm »
Again if thats correct, whats happening with the other Cat A games? Will there still be a 4+ Ballot for the other 5?

Notice they have restricted replies on the tweet with the ticket details on so no one can respond, is that usual?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:26:02 pm by duvva »
Logged


Online swoopy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28633 on: Today at 06:27:05 pm »
That's a disgrace if not changed.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28634 on: Today at 06:37:42 pm »

Has to be a copy and paste mistake.
Logged
