He has tried the auto updates but his wallet hasn't updated, it's still showing the Wolves game. He's a member and his wallet has worked fine for the other games he's been to this season.



He can do "Download NFC Pass" again from the membership section of his account. That normally forces my pass to update in Google wallet. I don't know if the same method works on iPhone.If he has a Brighton ticket the pass will still work even if it's showing Wolves. I guess it's always handy having your row / seat number to hand though.