Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28440 on: September 9, 2022, 12:10:02 pm »
What about next week!?? Funeral is gonna be either sat or sun so that could lead to some more fixtures postponed.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28441 on: September 9, 2022, 12:12:43 pm »
Quote from: didopich on September  9, 2022, 12:10:02 pm
What about next week!?? Funeral is gonna be either sat or sun so that could lead to some more fixtures postponed.
it's gonna be Monday but already in doubt due to issues around policing
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28442 on: September 9, 2022, 12:40:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September  9, 2022, 10:51:41 am
Field day in court with that one when it's not against ToC's


Yep, so put it in there for next season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28443 on: September 9, 2022, 12:53:08 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on September  9, 2022, 12:12:43 pm
it's gonna be Monday but already in doubt due to issues around policing

Would say Zero chance that any London games go ahead next weekend. Police will be prepping for the funeral
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28444 on: September 9, 2022, 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Hij on September  9, 2022, 12:40:10 pm
Yep, so put it in there for next season.

They can issue a warning now. Doesn't have to be expressly written in Ts and Cs. I would argue it's an implied term of the ticket purchasing process that one doesn't simply bypass the queue altogether but if people are forewarned they won't take the risk of losing credits by carrying on with this.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28445 on: September 9, 2022, 02:35:28 pm »
I sold my ST on the exchange for Wolves, reckon I'll get it back for rearranged game?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28446 on: September 9, 2022, 02:37:52 pm »
Quote from: UpperMain on September  9, 2022, 02:35:28 pm
I sold my ST on the exchange for Wolves, reckon I'll get it back for rearranged game?

No
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28447 on: September 9, 2022, 02:44:57 pm »
Quote from: UpperMain on September  9, 2022, 02:35:28 pm
I sold my ST on the exchange for Wolves, reckon I'll get it back for rearranged game?

I mean you'd think no, but they've disappeared Wolves from tickets/history so who really knows ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28448 on: September 9, 2022, 02:49:00 pm »
Quote from: UpperMain on September  9, 2022, 02:35:28 pm
I sold my ST on the exchange for Wolves, reckon I'll get it back for rearranged game?
No. Its most likely been sold.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28449 on: September 9, 2022, 03:21:53 pm »
More importantly are they offering refunds for this without having to go through the exchange?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28450 on: September 9, 2022, 03:25:43 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on September  9, 2022, 03:21:53 pm
More importantly are they offering refunds for this without having to go through the exchange?
wouldn't have thought so, they didn't for Leeds last year which was moved for covid.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28451 on: September 9, 2022, 03:31:36 pm »
Anyone know how it affects refunds? Usually when selling through the exchange its 10 days after the game but don't fancy waiting until April.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28452 on: September 9, 2022, 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: MainStandUltra on September  9, 2022, 03:31:36 pm
Anyone know how it affects refunds? Usually when selling through the exchange its 10 days after the game but don't fancy waiting until April.
think it still applies
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28453 on: September 9, 2022, 03:36:31 pm »
And whats going to happen to tickets that were forwarded. Do they appear back in my account now for the rearranged date
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28454 on: September 9, 2022, 03:37:01 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on September  9, 2022, 03:36:31 pm
And whats going to happen to tickets that were forwarded. Do they appear back in my account now for the rearranged date

Doubtful. It will be up to the person you forwarded it to to forward it back to you.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28455 on: September 9, 2022, 03:38:07 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on September  9, 2022, 03:36:31 pm
And whats going to happen to tickets that were forwarded. Do they appear back in my account now for the rearranged date
if they were forwarded then they aren't yours anymore to do anything with. If they were distributed if that's still possible then you can recall
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28456 on: September 9, 2022, 04:04:18 pm »
presumably Wolves will move to a weekday which means everyone can distribute freely... but also the game will be played in 2023  :o
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28457 on: September 9, 2022, 05:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September  9, 2022, 01:16:29 pm
They can issue a warning now. Doesn't have to be expressly written in Ts and Cs. I would argue it's an implied term of the ticket purchasing process that one doesn't simply bypass the queue altogether but if people are forewarned they won't take the risk of losing credits by carrying on with this.

Might not even be a bypass alls u need is:
Giga internet(ensure good upload)
High spec desktop/MacBook
Browser that has multiple sessions with a proxy.
The touts probably have good devices/equipment not just an iPhone 10, iPad mini & the works laptop.

The only way in is through cookies but its long winded.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28458 on: September 9, 2022, 05:24:51 pm »
Quote from: 205mob on September  9, 2022, 05:21:10 pm
Might not even be a bypass alls u need is:
Giga internet(ensure good upload)
High spec desktop/MacBook
Browser that has multiple sessions with a proxy.
The touts probably have good devices/equipment not just an iPhone 10, iPad mini & the works laptop.

The only way in is through cookies but its long winded.

Knew it was something to do with cookies! I've been pissing round with them in the past few days as I 'sort of' understand what you need to do, but not making much progress.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28459 on: September 9, 2022, 05:43:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on September  9, 2022, 05:24:51 pm
Knew it was something to do with cookies! I've been pissing round with them in the past few days as I 'sort of' understand what you need to do, but not making much progress.


Thats what I think the only way through is but theres a lot to, you would probably have to get a script made that pulls the information everytime for it to work.
Rather just have 50 sessions open
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28460 on: September 9, 2022, 06:00:39 pm »
Quote from: 205mob on September  9, 2022, 05:43:27 pm

Thats what I think the only way through is but theres a lot to, you would probably have to get a script made that pulls the information everytime for it to work.
Rather just have 50 sessions open

When I open up multiple sessions they all seem to have the same queue time when the sale goes live.

Is there an easy way to isolate each browser so theyre individual sessions
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28461 on: September 9, 2022, 09:33:57 pm »
My Wolves ticket has disappeared from my tickets list so can't recall or redistribute.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28462 on: September 10, 2022, 07:22:00 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September  9, 2022, 06:00:39 pm
When I open up multiple sessions they all seem to have the same queue time when the sale goes live.

Is there an easy way to isolate each browser so theyre individual sessions
I use separate devices on different browsers.  Gives me different queue times but still pretty much crap ones.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28463 on: Yesterday at 01:59:47 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on September  9, 2022, 06:00:39 pm
When I open up multiple sessions they all seem to have the same queue time when the sale goes live.

Is there an easy way to isolate each browser so theyre individual sessions

Check message
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28464 on: Yesterday at 02:33:38 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:22:13 pm
no wonder there's 90,000 browsers for 100 tickets when you're sharing this on a public forum  :o is there really any need? just compounding misery for people who don't have computer savvy.
and all can be stopped with a simple pre-login for the queue
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28465 on: Yesterday at 02:54:23 pm »
Whats all this nonsense about switching Chelsea to Anfield? Surely the club wont agree to that selling tickets in a week and organising staff?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28466 on: Yesterday at 02:59:58 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 02:54:23 pm
Whats all this nonsense about switching Chelsea to Anfield? Surely the club wont agree to that selling tickets in a week and organising staff?
The whole fucking thing had lost the run of itself. Switching rangers Napoli at like two days notice as well shafting Napoli fans who are travelling. Fuck me
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28467 on: Yesterday at 03:00:16 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 02:33:38 pm
and all can be stopped with a simple pre-login for the queue

theoretically yes - but i think in practice even that will cause issues for people who time-out for whatever reason.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28468 on: Yesterday at 03:07:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 03:00:16 pm
theoretically yes - but i think in practice even that will cause issues for people who time-out for whatever reason.
your place in queue should be saved in the system so if you lose connection or whatever you can rejoin in same space
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28469 on: Today at 05:37:21 pm »
