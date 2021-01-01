« previous next »
Members Sales

walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28400 on: Today at 02:28:49 pm »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 02:03:17 pm
Just picked one up in upper anfield road.

Does a gap between the Seat & Turnstile lines on the confirmation email mean I'll get a credit for this?

Thanks

Is that 225 seen a few there come up and all were credit ones.

See someone tweeting LFCHelp about the 406 issue , they said it's from too much refreshing and to restart the device he's using
didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28401 on: Today at 02:35:40 pm »
That drop was bizarre...the whole ground including kop lit up yellow pressed chose for me and nothing..absolute joke
Malachys15

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28402 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
If the Queen Passes before Friday night, this game is def getting binned.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28403 on: Today at 02:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 02:39:26 pm
If the Queen Passes before Friday night, this game is def getting binned.
No chance...they'll probably ask us to sing the anthem these muppets
RedBec1993

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28404 on: Today at 02:55:51 pm »
The game will be off if it's before Saturday.
paddysour

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28405 on: Today at 03:31:36 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:55:51 pm
The game will be off if it's before Saturday.


Fucking hell just booked flights and hotels
didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28406 on: Today at 04:04:39 pm »
So if they postpone that one to midweek in the future we can distribute yes 🧐?
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28407 on: Today at 05:15:49 pm »

Play the damn game. What difference does it make? What about Tuesday against Ajax? When is it appropriate to kick a ball again?

All they need is a minute's silence. No need to screw local businesses in the process.
Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28408 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 02:39:26 pm
If the Queen Passes before Friday night, this game is def getting binned.

😬
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28409 on: Today at 05:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:15:49 pm
Play the damn game. What difference does it make? What about Tuesday against Ajax? When is it appropriate to kick a ball again?

All they need is a minute's silence. No need to screw local businesses in the process.
And everyone who has made plans for the game. I am driving down from Scotland for it but bringing my gf and meeting two mates who are over for a stag. Have an appt booked in town which is now non refundable. Whole thing will be binned now
