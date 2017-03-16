« previous next »
NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28120 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm
At 2809 now... fingers crossed for any left
sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28121 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:53:58 am
Just the 27,000 still ahead of me. Any point holding on?
If you have the time I would personally as unusual to have 2 late sales open so could be lucky later. Fingers x
dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28122 on: Today at 12:10:53 pm
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on Today at 11:28:13 am
Wow, 4 together?!

3 was together,the 4th was 3 seats away
gordo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28123 on: Today at 12:20:36 pm
I was in at 11:45, not a sniff for about 10 mins and then I got kicked out to be put back in the queue at 67k with a message saying there are tickets left.

Either there are none left or it kicked me out as they came back on. Either way its absolute bullshit. I had 6 credits and so far Im on a big fat zero
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28124 on: Today at 12:23:29 pm
1 flashed up in U5 then.. for Newcastle.. not quick enough
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28125 on: Today at 12:28:30 pm
How many are left for both games roughly? Got another 25 minutes to wait.
Rhi

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28126 on: Today at 12:29:09 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:28:30 pm
How many are left for both games roughly? Got another 25 minutes to wait.

None. The odd one pops up now and then but I've been clicking for about 35 mins now and not managed to get one.
JayH93

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28127 on: Today at 12:32:40 pm
My internet dropped out on my computer, rebooted and tried to rejoin the queue - 406 error.

jordon148

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28128 on: Today at 12:35:06 pm
Sorted in Lower Annie - puts me back on the magic 4 (Palace, Newcastle + Brighton & City in the ballot).

Another 9 for the promised land
UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28129 on: Today at 12:56:23 pm
How do I get to the seating plan?
liamo3

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28130 on: Today at 01:32:51 pm
Can whoever has the adult and child in 224 let it go please Ive the one in 223 and I can get both then. Thanks
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28131 on: Today at 01:47:31 pm
NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28132 on: Today at 02:44:51 pm
Anyone had any luck the last few hours? Been refreshing every minute or so... Saw one come available in the ARE about an hour ago but nowt else. Newcastle game this is.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28133 on: Today at 03:12:00 pm
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on Today at 02:44:51 pm
Anyone had any luck the last few hours? Been refreshing every minute or so... Saw one come available in the ARE about an hour ago but nowt else. Newcastle game this is.

No getting nothing only adult and junior and disabled seats now
stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28134 on: Today at 03:45:52 pm
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on Today at 02:44:51 pm
Anyone had any luck the last few hours? Been refreshing every minute or so... Saw one come available in the ARE about an hour ago but nowt else. Newcastle game this is.

Had one turn up in 223 but was too late
stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28135 on: Today at 03:46:42 pm
Another now in 224 but again too slow
liamo3

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28136 on: Today at 03:47:55 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:45:52 pm
Had one turn up in 223 but was too late

I have the one in 223 its Adult & Child I'm trying to get the one in 224 to match it
stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28137 on: Today at 03:49:49 pm
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 03:47:55 pm
I have the one in 223 its Adult & Child I'm trying to get the one in 224 to match it

So it was you then  :no ;D
liamo3

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28138 on: Today at 03:53:08 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:49:49 pm
So it was you then  :no ;D

Yep its me. Now who has the one in 224 can we come to a deal on it  :butt
stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28139 on: Today at 03:53:57 pm
2 more popped up in KG and CE2 but predictabily I too slow again

Thats my lunch hour finished. Ill try again later on tonight
lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28140 on: Today at 03:55:30 pm
Newcastle or Bournemouth are these tickets popping up for ??
ste7391

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28141 on: Today at 04:04:40 pm
Just managed to get one for tomorrow for my dad, still popping up
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28142 on: Today at 04:06:20 pm
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 03:47:55 pm
I have the one in 223 its Adult & Child I'm trying to get the one in 224 to match it

Can you match them in different blocks?
stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28143 on: Today at 04:07:20 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 03:55:30 pm
Newcastle or Bournemouth are these tickets popping up for ??

Newcastle 
liamo3

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28144 on: Today at 04:58:02 pm
 Right have 224 in one basket on one phone and 223 in basket on another phone how do I get them to match  ;D
UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28145 on: Today at 04:59:50 pm
Quick one - someone forwarded their season ticket for Bournemouth tomorrow just then. Its showing when I log in to my LFC account online but my NFC pass isn't updated. It doesn't let me do anything on the lfc site other than 'forward', so I can't click 'download nfc'
lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28146 on: Today at 05:00:05 pm
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 04:58:02 pm
Right have 224 in one basket on one phone and 223 in basket on another phone how do I get them to match  ;D

You cant
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28147 on: Today at 05:03:05 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:59:50 pm
Quick one - someone forwarded their season ticket for Bournemouth tomorrow just then. Its showing when I log in to my LFC account online but my NFC pass isn't updated. It doesn't let me do anything on the lfc site other than 'forward', so I can't click 'download nfc'

It will update if you already have an NFC pass on your phone.
Give it time.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28148 on: Today at 05:03:46 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 05:00:05 pm
You cant

You can't. The system wants multiple seats in the same block in order for them to be allocated. The stupid thing is that if they've only got 1 ticket in each block left they should drop the adult / child requirement on it. But they won't, because that's forward thinking.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28149 on: Today at 05:19:35 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 05:03:05 pm
It will update if you already have an NFC pass on your phone.
Give it time.

Cheers - I solved it by going into it through chrome and redownloading the NFC pass.
stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28150 on: Today at 06:33:00 pm
Once I transfer the ticket to my friend. Do they need to pay for the ticket? Or will it just get transferred to them free or charge?

Just so I know to tell them to bank transfer me or not :wave
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28151 on: Today at 06:47:52 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 06:33:00 pm
Once I transfer the ticket to my friend. Do they need to pay for the ticket? Or will it just get transferred to them free or charge?

Just so I know to tell them to bank transfer me or not :wave


They need to pay you
liamo3

Re: Members Sales
Reply #28152 on: Today at 09:16:14 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 10:52:07 am
Because they mentioned it in their statement?

I'm hacked off that SOS always have issues with anything that tends to involve ensuring people actually attend to keep their credits but then never seem to offer any alternative suggestions for a different method.

Besides that -basically discovering that for some sales recently you've had no chance because every man and his dog is simply bypassing the fucking queue with some sort of dodgy way to access the website.

There is the statement. Nothing about Paris cost of living and coming out of pandemic is there. Try get your facts a little more accurate.

https://spiritofshankly.com/response-to-lfc-ticketing-update/
