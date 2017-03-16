Just the 27,000 still ahead of me. Any point holding on?
How many are left for both games roughly? Got another 25 minutes to wait.
Anyone had any luck the last few hours? Been refreshing every minute or so... Saw one come available in the ARE about an hour ago but nowt else. Newcastle game this is.
Had one turn up in 223 but was too late
I have the one in 223 its Adult & Child I'm trying to get the one in 224 to match it
So it was you then
Newcastle or Bournemouth are these tickets popping up for ??
Right have 224 in one basket on one phone and 223 in basket on another phone how do I get them to match
Quick one - someone forwarded their season ticket for Bournemouth tomorrow just then. Its showing when I log in to my LFC account online but my NFC pass isn't updated. It doesn't let me do anything on the lfc site other than 'forward', so I can't click 'download nfc'
You cant
It will update if you already have an NFC pass on your phone.Give it time.
Once I transfer the ticket to my friend. Do they need to pay for the ticket? Or will it just get transferred to them free or charge?Just so I know to tell them to bank transfer me or not
Because they mentioned it in their statement?I'm hacked off that SOS always have issues with anything that tends to involve ensuring people actually attend to keep their credits but then never seem to offer any alternative suggestions for a different method. Besides that -basically discovering that for some sales recently you've had no chance because every man and his dog is simply bypassing the fucking queue with some sort of dodgy way to access the website.
