ldsn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 622
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28040 on: Yesterday at 04:50:55 pm
Any of you IT wizards managed to identify a hack to get straight through for Glastonbury tickets?  ;D
NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28041 on: Yesterday at 04:55:09 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:14:15 pm
Yes, Googlebot was the method most people seem to have been using which was patched from the 11am sale onwards yesterday

It's worked all along since the new ticket site was implemented, even on the club shop website. Personally I first found this in August (ish) 2020 for the Nike home kit launch when there was a 9 hour queue on the site, took about 15 mins of research and testing at the time, but didn't get to test it for ticket sales until Palace with 10k fans as I didn't qualify for the 2k ones. In some sales, it even allowed you to checkout prior to 8.15am.

Someone else above described some other ways you could get in which have also been patched.

What is clear, is that different people in the ticket office set up ticket sales in different ways, sometimes leaving a door open sometimes not, sometimes letting you buy early sometimes not - there's a 'correct' configuration in their eyes, which isn't always applied.

There are still ways in and people with particular skillsets will always find them, this will always be the case and if they're just buying their own tickets and not causing problems then fine. The problem is when people use it for their own gain of touting or charging to buy others tickets for them.

What's clear though is these Twatter accounts charging for basketing were using this method probably in combination of a bot which would basket seats once in past the queue because they've now been fucked.

So that being said, well done to the club/SeatGeek for finally spending 60 seconds of their day to Google 'Queue-IT bypass 2022' and clicking on the top result, then implementing the fix which most Queue-IT configurations have had in place for the last 18 months.

I've offered on several occasions in the last 4-5 years to assist but haven't got anywhere, they read this thread - hi.

Amazing. I googled this ages ago and could never be arsed to have a go! Hahahahaha.

Thanks for clarifying. I find it more frustrating that people know and don't spill, than there actually being a loophole. That'll be the price of not being in the know I suppose.

Until the next loophole!
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,861
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28042 on: Yesterday at 04:57:07 pm
I was stunned when I tried GoogleBot for the first time and it actually worked. Couldn't believe that it was so simple.
Knowing the URL for the game as well allowed you to be on the sales page with all seats visible, and as soon as the timer got to '0' and the actual queue started you added seats the basket before anyone else had even got in via the real queue.

Obviously this will still work for anyone who has worked out the next way to bypass the queue.
SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28043 on: Yesterday at 04:57:11 pm
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Yesterday at 04:55:09 pm
Amazing. I googled this ages ago and could never be arsed to have a go! Hahahahaha.

Thanks for clarifying. I find it more frustrating that people know and don't spill, than there actually being a loophole. That'll be the price of not being in the know I suppose.

Until the next loophole!
If it was spilled on here it would be gone in a flash. The fact that it was easily found on google was mentioned on this thread in the last couple of weeks. Its how I found it and I'd bet it tipped off whatever person from the ticket office reads this.
YNWA

scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28044 on: Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 03:12:07 pm
Shocking but could only be the case when barely anything was available if you were lucky straight away.
Thanks for the info.


Last season was boxed for every game in the bulks at 7.30am before it even started, was fucking glorious :D
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28045 on: Yesterday at 05:08:58 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:57:11 pm
If it was spilled on here it would be gone in a flash. The fact that it was easily found on google was mentioned on this thread in the last couple of weeks. Its how I found it and I'd bet it tipped off whatever person from the ticket office reads this.

Yeah, if everyone kept their traps shut and the twitter basket gimps didnt exist, itd probably have stayed forever
lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28046 on: Yesterday at 05:10:39 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm
Last season was boxed for every game in the bulks at 7.30am before it even started, was fucking glorious :D

Fair play to you mate And everyone else who knew the loophole.
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28047 on: Yesterday at 05:18:20 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 05:10:39 pm
Fair play to you mate And everyone else who knew the loophole.

Nice one mate. Also, I am just me buying singles, so I was barely impacting anyone else, if at all.

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28048 on: Yesterday at 05:19:13 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm
Last season was boxed for every game in the bulks at 7.30am before it even started, was fucking glorious :D

Nuts wasn't it - the choice of 10k+ seats in 13+
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28049 on: Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 05:08:58 pm
Yeah, if everyone kept their traps shut and the twitter basket gimps didnt exist, itd probably have stayed forever

I think it just sped up the inevitable
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28050 on: Yesterday at 05:23:38 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm
I think it just sped up the inevitable

Yeah probably. But I think the fact it lasted so long probably means it would have stayed without them getting a nudge.

And they have had plenty of those nudges lately unfortunately.
sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28051 on: Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 05:04:52 pm
Last season was boxed for every game in the bulks at 7.30am before it even started, was fucking glorious :D
Fair play but crazy how they could not see people were on the site before it supposedly opened.

Of course if you internet musketeers keep saying what seats are available as soon as sales start we will all know you have found a new loophole and become your best mate.
Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,044
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28052 on: Yesterday at 06:25:21 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:14:15 pm
Yes, Googlebot was the method most people seem to have been using which was patched from the 11am sale onwards yesterday

It's worked all along since the new ticket site was implemented, even on the club shop website. Personally I first found this in August (ish) 2020 for the Nike home kit launch when there was a 9 hour queue on the site, took about 15 mins of research and testing at the time, but didn't get to test it for ticket sales until Palace with 10k fans as I didn't qualify for the 2k ones. In some sales, it even allowed you to checkout prior to 8.15am.

Someone else above described some other ways you could get in which have also been patched.

What is clear, is that different people in the ticket office set up ticket sales in different ways, sometimes leaving a door open sometimes not, sometimes letting you buy early sometimes not - there's a 'correct' configuration in their eyes, which isn't always applied.

There are still ways in and people with particular skillsets will always find them, this will always be the case and if they're just buying their own tickets and not causing problems then fine. The problem is when people use it for their own gain of touting or charging to buy others tickets for them.

What's clear though is these Twatter accounts charging for basketing were using this method probably in combination of a bot which would basket seats once in past the queue because they've now been fucked.

So that being said, well done to the club/SeatGeek for finally spending 60 seconds of their day to Google 'Queue-IT bypass 2022' and clicking on the top result, then implementing the fix which most Queue-IT configurations have had in place for the last 18 months.

I've offered on several occasions in the last 4-5 years to assist but haven't got anywhere, they read this thread - hi.

I understand why the UA bypass exists, cos places like Ocado used queue-it during the pandemic and you don't want to stop your site being indexed, but I have no fucking idea who's absolute brain fart it was to not disable it on a site like our ticketing website. Blocking the network requests was the other one that's been widely circulated online and it looks like it's been patched properly looking at what now happens.

I can't say I'll be looking deeper into it until it becomes obvious touts are at it again. I'm sure a lot of SWE freelancer sites are currently experiencing demand for queue it bypasses though ;D
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28053 on: Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 05:50:19 pm
Fair play but crazy how they could not see people were on the site before it supposedly opened.

Of course if you internet musketeers keep saying what seats are available as soon as sales start we will all know you have found a new loophole and become your best mate.

I was expecting to get a phone call :D

Not long after that they patched it so you couldn't checkout until the time, and then later on you couldn't even basket until the time.
mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28054 on: Yesterday at 08:37:53 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 01:41:36 pm
all queue-it versions are bad imo but there's not really much better out there... unless they do a ballot for late returns  ;D

What would be wrong with a ballot? From my perspective itd put everyone on equal footing instead of being a competition to see who knows the latest bypass, and would save everyone a lot of pissing about on the morning of a sale.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,861
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28055 on: Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 08:37:53 pm
What would be wrong with a ballot? From my perspective itd put everyone on equal footing instead of being a competition to see who knows the latest bypass, and would save everyone a lot of pissing about on the morning of a sale.

How do you ballot tickets that are constantly getting returned.
deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28056 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm
Got the feeling there is another loophole out there but haven't figured it out myself yet as the hospitality section doesn't have the double redirect, just got to evade the double redirect and happy days

Just spending a min or so reading the network request section and it seems like a lot happens with jquery's which bounce you to https://liverpoolfc.queue-it.net/
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,861
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28057 on: Yesterday at 09:25:55 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 09:15:31 pm
Got the feeling there is another loophole out there but haven't figured it out myself yet as the hospitality section doesn't have the double redirect, just got to evade the double redirect and happy days

Just spending a min or so reading the network request section and it seems like a lot happens with jquery's which bounce you to https://liverpoolfc.queue-it.net/

Oh there definitely will be. Just need to find out what it is.
I did a lot of playing round with network blocking but couldn't get any of it to work.

I get what I need to do, but unsure how to implement it!
mattyyt

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28058 on: Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:50:27 pm
How do you ballot tickets that are constantly getting returned.

Have it as a waiting list, and you commit to buying the ticket if it becomes available. A smart addition would be that people can say their latest time to buy it, and they drop off the list if it passes that time, but thats probably beyond our ticket offices capabilities.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28059 on: Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm
To be fair as annoying as the current situation is Ive not got a massive issue with it on the basis that Ive got tickets for 2/2 home games so far by constantly refreshing the hall map.

Appreciate it isnt that easy for people with different kinds of jobs etc though.
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28060 on: Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:25:55 pm
Oh there definitely will be. Just need to find out what it is.
I did a lot of playing round with network blocking but couldn't get any of it to work.

I get what I need to do, but unsure how to implement it!

Talking about it in here will sure as hell get any new method patched as well
stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,848
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28061 on: Today at 02:16:32 am
Still not 100% certain if I can make the game due to work..

when is the latest I can sell the ticket back to the club? Can we sell to peeps on here through family and friends?
stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,848
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28062 on: Today at 02:39:07 am
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Yesterday at 03:41:29 pm
Youre welcome. You can adjust them to get the seat maps for other fixtures by changing the url slightly.

Lol I get a brain freeze just looking at it

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20afc%20bournemouth/2022-8-27_15.00/anfield?hallmap
Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28063 on: Today at 02:45:53 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:14:15 pm
Yes, Googlebot was the method most people seem to have been using which was patched from the 11am sale onwards yesterday

It's worked all along since the new ticket site was implemented, even on the club shop website. Personally I first found this in August (ish) 2020 for the Nike home kit launch when there was a 9 hour queue on the site, took about 15 mins of research and testing at the time, but didn't get to test it for ticket sales until Palace with 10k fans as I didn't qualify for the 2k ones. In some sales, it even allowed you to checkout prior to 8.15am.

Someone else above described some other ways you could get in which have also been patched.

What is clear, is that different people in the ticket office set up ticket sales in different ways, sometimes leaving a door open sometimes not, sometimes letting you buy early sometimes not - there's a 'correct' configuration in their eyes, which isn't always applied.

There are still ways in and people with particular skillsets will always find them, this will always be the case and if they're just buying their own tickets and not causing problems then fine. The problem is when people use it for their own gain of touting or charging to buy others tickets for them.

What's clear though is these Twatter accounts charging for basketing were using this method probably in combination of a bot which would basket seats once in past the queue because they've now been fucked.

So that being said, well done to the club/SeatGeek for finally spending 60 seconds of their day to Google 'Queue-IT bypass 2022' and clicking on the top result, then implementing the fix which most Queue-IT configurations have had in place for the last 18 months.

I've offered on several occasions in the last 4-5 years to assist but haven't got anywhere, they read this thread - hi.
Is this why in some of the sales this year I've had a decent queue time initially but it hasn't moved at all?
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28064 on: Today at 02:57:07 am
Honestly I'm 35, I've been trying for ages to get onto ladders and get tickets legitimately but there may just come a point where I actually just fuck it all off because the nonsense on this thread over the last 2 pages is ridiculous.

Have to chat people up constantly to get their spare tickets which they ain't even using that they always take back for a final or a massive game.

Then you have the fans group SOS who I'm supposed to be delighted have a spot on the board, arguing against anything that potentially makes it more difficult for people to abuse the system because evidently loads of them are  abusing it themselves- hidden under the guise of 'it'll ruin my holiday' - which in some degrees is fair enough but in others they never offer up any different solutions.

The worst statement so far is saying people will be struggling with Paris (fair enough) and that credits shouldn't count this season unless we make the final (what the fuck ? ;D ) - so people don't want to go because of 'paris' until we potentially make a final and even though that's the clearest and most obvious game that is similar to Paris, that's the one people should be able change their minds to rock up at? Fuck off man.

It's all a big joke really and I'll say I'm done playing it, until we get Crawley Town in the next round of the League Cup and I'll take a spare off a mate knowing I won't get one myself through the club nor any credit for it.

My own fault for supporting Liverpool really. I feel more sorry for my mate Jay who I used to stay at his house in Garston in 2006/2007/2008 for the Champions League games and even this c*nt struggles to get a ticket and I can help when I can, but feel 'jesus christ, it's his local team man'.

I reckon I'm more sick of this than I ever will be at the form of the team. I just want to watch the bastards kick the ball about and be there for fuck sake.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
Reply #28065 on: Today at 04:06:39 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:14:15 pm
Yes, Googlebot was the method most people seem to have been using which was patched from the 11am sale onwards yesterday

It's worked all along since the new ticket site was implemented, even on the club shop website. Personally I first found this in August (ish) 2020 for the Nike home kit launch when there was a 9 hour queue on the site, took about 15 mins of research and testing at the time, but didn't get to test it for ticket sales until Palace with 10k fans as I didn't qualify for the 2k ones. In some sales, it even allowed you to checkout prior to 8.15am.

Someone else above described some other ways you could get in which have also been patched.

What is clear, is that different people in the ticket office set up ticket sales in different ways, sometimes leaving a door open sometimes not, sometimes letting you buy early sometimes not - there's a 'correct' configuration in their eyes, which isn't always applied.

There are still ways in and people with particular skillsets will always find them, this will always be the case and if they're just buying their own tickets and not causing problems then fine. The problem is when people use it for their own gain of touting or charging to buy others tickets for them.

What's clear though is these Twatter accounts charging for basketing were using this method probably in combination of a bot which would basket seats once in past the queue because they've now been fucked.

So that being said, well done to the club/SeatGeek for finally spending 60 seconds of their day to Google 'Queue-IT bypass 2022' and clicking on the top result, then implementing the fix which most Queue-IT configurations have had in place for the last 18 months.

I've offered on several occasions in the last 4-5 years to assist but haven't got anywhere, they read this thread - hi.

Hahahah. This is brilliant. I remembered having a Google a few weeks ago and thought nah, to obvious that 😂😂😂
