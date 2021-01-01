Honestly I'm 35, I've been trying for ages to get onto ladders and get tickets legitimately but there may just come a point where I actually just fuck it all off because the nonsense on this thread over the last 2 pages is ridiculous.Non league is great. I'd never even bothered with it pre-covid but I started more when there was no attendance at Premier League games but you could still stand at the side of a non league pitch and at least watch some fucking football. You can actually buy the players a drink at the end of the match, have a chat etc. They'll say hello while taking a corner. Actually run to you when they've scored. Dunno, I mean nothing compares to Amsterdam, Florence, Istanbul Lyon etc- plus, list all the European cup finals I've been too- or the Kop on a European night, but getting hold of a brief, especially for an away game, is near on impossible. Have to chat people up constantly to get their spare tickets which they ain't even using that they always take back for a final or a massive game.Then you have the fans group SOS who I'm supposed to be delighted have a spot on the board, arguing against anything that potentially makes it more difficult for people to abuse the system because evidently loads of them are abusing it themselves- hidden under the guise of 'it'll ruin my holiday' - which in some degrees is fair enough but in others they never offer up any different solutions.The worst statement so far is saying people will be struggling with Paris (fair enough) and that credits shouldn't count this season unless we make the final (what the fuck ?) - so people don't want to go because of 'paris' until we potentially make a final and even though that's the clearest and most obvious game that is similar to Paris, that's the one people should be able change their minds to rock up at? Fuck off man.It's all a big joke really and I'll say I'm done playing it, until we get Crawley Town in the next round of the League Cup and I'll take a spare off a mate knowing I won't get one myself through the club nor any credit for it.My own fault for supporting Liverpool really. I feel more sorry for my mate Jay who I used to stay at his house in Garston in 2006/2007/2008 for the Champions League games and even this c*nt struggles to get a ticket and I can help when I can, but feel 'jesus christ, it's his local team man'.I reckon I'm more sick of this than I ever will be at the form of the team. I just want to watch the bastards kick the ball about and be there for fuck sake.