Yes, Googlebot was the method most people seem to have been using which was patched from the 11am sale onwards yesterday



It's worked all along since the new ticket site was implemented, even on the club shop website. Personally I first found this in August (ish) 2020 for the Nike home kit launch when there was a 9 hour queue on the site, took about 15 mins of research and testing at the time, but didn't get to test it for ticket sales until Palace with 10k fans as I didn't qualify for the 2k ones. In some sales, it even allowed you to checkout prior to 8.15am.



Someone else above described some other ways you could get in which have also been patched.



What is clear, is that different people in the ticket office set up ticket sales in different ways, sometimes leaving a door open sometimes not, sometimes letting you buy early sometimes not - there's a 'correct' configuration in their eyes, which isn't always applied.



There are still ways in and people with particular skillsets will always find them, this will always be the case and if they're just buying their own tickets and not causing problems then fine. The problem is when people use it for their own gain of touting or charging to buy others tickets for them.



What's clear though is these Twatter accounts charging for basketing were using this method probably in combination of a bot which would basket seats once in past the queue because they've now been fucked.



So that being said, well done to the club/SeatGeek for finally spending 60 seconds of their day to Google 'Queue-IT bypass 2022' and clicking on the top result, then implementing the fix which most Queue-IT configurations have had in place for the last 18 months.



I've offered on several occasions in the last 4-5 years to assist but haven't got anywhere, they read this thread - hi.