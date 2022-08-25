« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1355713 times)

Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28000 on: Today at 12:50:20 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 12:47:17 pm
I'm not a systems admin but its a ping time out. They have done something within the setting that if the requested url is pinged ex amount of times it won't serve the request. The fact that multiple people are getting the same result tells me they have a parameter set.

Surely they can differentiate between refreshing on one device and having multiple devices on the go?
Online dundeejoe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28001 on: Today at 12:51:38 pm »
Does anyone know why the ticket alert is showing in my account but doesnt show in a friends account
We both have tickets
Offline liamo3

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28002 on: Today at 01:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:50:20 pm
Surely they can differentiate between refreshing on one device and having multiple devices on the go?

It's nothing to do with different devices is it's a request into the server from a click of a button on the website if it becomes abnormal the server will think it's alien and the request to that ip will become invalid.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28003 on: Today at 01:04:30 pm »
And as for the mystery around the loophole. Again I couldn't be arsed trying to find one but a very educated guess would be that there was a url uncovered that didn't follow the redirect rule to Queue IT system and effectively let you bypass the queue. The Queue IT system works on a redirect processes and needs to know a specific url in order for the queue to kick in. I would say that someone simply found a link that didn't follow the redirect rule.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28004 on: Today at 01:12:25 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 01:04:30 pm
And as for the mystery around the loophole. Again I couldn't be arsed trying to find one but a very educated guess would be that there was a url uncovered that didn't follow the redirect rule to Queue IT system and effectively let you bypass the queue. The Queue IT system works on a redirect processes and needs to know a specific url in order for the queue to kick in. I would say that someone simply found a link that didn't follow the redirect rule.

this was what was shared last season and was patched as soon as it was shared publicly, but there probably is another similar method a small batch have found and won't share
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28005 on: Today at 01:14:57 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:13:43 pm
The 406 message people are getting is concerning if they are blocking heavy refreshers. Do these morons not realise that having to refresh every 2 seconds is pretty much required in order to be able to pick up the odd seat that drops back onto the site.

this is what i really mean by these changes probably negatively impacting normal people more than (the technologically advanced) touts in the coming weeks when touts/bots/scripts/bypassers find alternative means.

if there are private bots out there, all they need to do is add a captcha solver and proxy revolving IPs and we're back to where we were. and this sort of stuff isn't even reinventing the wheel for bot developers.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28006 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:12:25 pm
this was what was shared last season and was patched as soon as it was shared publicly, but there probably is another similar method a small batch have found and won't share

QueueIT used to be easily fooled by switching your user-agent to googlebot (quickly patched) and then redirect exploits and this seems patched for now as the club have added a queue to a queue so basically a redirect-within a redirect which prevents it

I am unsure how they are potentially doing it now but would love to know
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28007 on: Today at 01:22:47 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:16:24 pm
QueueIT used to be easily fooled by switching your user-agent to googlebot (quickly patched) and then redirect exploits and this seems patched for now as the club have added a queue to a queue so basically a redirect-within a redirect which prevents it

I am unsure how they are potentially doing it now but would love to know

I think the google bot was the most recent till the latest patch.
Started as just forgetting the queue for the direct link to the hall map, then that became hallmap + area url,  then you could log in to your member account and go to tickets from there when the queue was active, blocking the redirect, then google bot is the latest to be patched. Plus adding the captcha probably has thwarted some bots joining queues for a couple of sales.

They will find a way around the latest aswell but blocking normal people from refreshing just puts those at a disadvantage in trying to beat the bots
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28008 on: Today at 01:26:31 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:16:24 pm
QueueIT used to be easily fooled by switching your user-agent to googlebot (quickly patched) and then redirect exploits and this seems patched for now as the club have added a queue to a queue so basically a redirect-within a redirect which prevents it

I am unsure how they are potentially doing it now but would love to know

Googlebot was the workaround :(
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28009 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 12:47:17 pm
I'm not a systems admin but its a ping time out. They have done something within the setting that if the requested url is pinged ex amount of times it won't serve the request. The fact that multiple people are getting the same result tells me they have a parameter set.

You had it didn't you? What did the request actually say?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28010 on: Today at 01:32:54 pm »
The LFC ticket website is using a very bad version of queueit, something seems off with it compared to every site and I think it stems from the changes last season or the way we do credits/ballots

There is probably another workaround/loophole to beat queueit but I'm stumped
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28011 on: Today at 01:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:32:43 pm
You had it didn't you? What did the request actually say?


406 not acceptable openresty
Source/Network said - MSIE - Chrome padding

No requests sent to the server and unblocked after 60 mins here
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28012 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm »
whoever posted the link to the seat map for the bourmeouth and newcastle games, thank you. i wouldn't have bagged a couple for this saturday if it wasn't for that link.

how do you access the seat map? for me the game was showing as sold out even though i refreshed for an hour or so yesterday, i couldn't even reach the seat map page.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28013 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:32:54 pm
The LFC ticket website is using a very bad version of queueit, something seems off with it compared to every site and I think it stems from the changes last season or the way we do credits/ballots

There is probably another workaround/loophole to beat queueit but I'm stumped

all queue-it versions are bad imo but there's not really much better out there... unless they do a ballot for late returns  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28014 on: Today at 01:55:11 pm »
So are we getting timed out for f5ing now  :butt :butt :butt Wild
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28015 on: Today at 01:57:11 pm »
Hey guys,

Sorry if this has been posted before. I did search but didnt see anything.

How do I know if the tickets I bought for bournemouth are season ticket seats? I used the choose seats for me option so I didnt have a chance to look at the seat on the map.

TIA
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28016 on: Today at 01:59:33 pm »
Quote from: tj_105 on Today at 01:57:11 pm
Hey guys,

Sorry if this has been posted before. I did search but didnt see anything.

How do I know if the tickets I bought for bournemouth are season ticket seats? I used the choose seats for me option so I didnt have a chance to look at the seat on the map.

TIA


Check your confirmation email. It says under the seat details if its a season tickets seat. If theres a blank gap then its a credit
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28017 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:55:11 pm
So are we getting timed out for f5ing now  :butt :butt :butt Wild

That will be a pain, imagine spending a half hour refreshing getting a disabled seat then your timed out
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28018 on: Today at 02:07:53 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:06:08 pm
That will be a pain, imagine spending a half hour refreshing getting a disabled seat then your timed out
That's another fucking pain in the ass, imagine actually being disabled and trying to nab that seat, would be nearly impossible. They should offer those seats to the people who qualify if they pop up.
There was a thing on the old site that used to ask me to confirm I wasn't a robot after a particularly persistent F5 session. Just bring that back
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28019 on: Today at 02:11:07 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 01:59:33 pm

Check your confirmation email. It says under the seat details if its a season tickets seat. If theres a blank gap then its a credit

So does this mean im good? Can someone show their email for a ticket they bought that IS a season ticket?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28020 on: Today at 02:11:56 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:41:36 pm
unless they do a ballot for late returns  ;D

Don't give them ideas.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28021 on: Today at 02:14:15 pm »
Yes, Googlebot was the method most people seem to have been using which was patched from the 11am sale onwards yesterday

It's worked all along since the new ticket site was implemented, even on the club shop website. Personally I first found this in August (ish) 2020 for the Nike home kit launch when there was a 9 hour queue on the site, took about 15 mins of research and testing at the time, but didn't get to test it for ticket sales until Palace with 10k fans as I didn't qualify for the 2k ones. In some sales, it even allowed you to checkout prior to 8.15am.

Someone else above described some other ways you could get in which have also been patched.

What is clear, is that different people in the ticket office set up ticket sales in different ways, sometimes leaving a door open sometimes not, sometimes letting you buy early sometimes not - there's a 'correct' configuration in their eyes, which isn't always applied.

There are still ways in and people with particular skillsets will always find them, this will always be the case and if they're just buying their own tickets and not causing problems then fine. The problem is when people use it for their own gain of touting or charging to buy others tickets for them.

What's clear though is these Twatter accounts charging for basketing were using this method probably in combination of a bot which would basket seats once in past the queue because they've now been fucked.

So that being said, well done to the club/SeatGeek for finally spending 60 seconds of their day to Google 'Queue-IT bypass 2022' and clicking on the top result, then implementing the fix which most Queue-IT configurations have had in place for the last 18 months.

I've offered on several occasions in the last 4-5 years to assist but haven't got anywhere, they read this thread - hi.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28022 on: Today at 02:33:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:14:15 pm
So that being said, well done to the club/SeatGeek for finally spending 60 seconds of their day to Google 'Queue-IT bypass 2022' and clicking on the top result, then implementing the fix which most Queue-IT configurations have had in place for the last 18 months.
:lmao
Literally how I found it last year (without the 2022 bit). Ah well, it was a good 10 months.

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:14:15 pm
There are still ways in and people with particular skillsets will always find them, this will always be the case and if they're just buying their own tickets and not causing problems then fine. The problem is when people use it for their own gain of touting or charging to buy others tickets for them.

I'm back to trying out various things but alas, no luck so far.

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:14:15 pm
I've offered on several occasions in the last 4-5 years to assist but haven't got anywhere, they read this thread - hi.
Love to know what you're asking for in return ;D A STH for life ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28023 on: Today at 02:33:44 pm »
Quote from: tj_105 on Today at 02:11:07 pm
So does this mean im good? Can someone show their email for a ticket they bought that IS a season ticket?

Yes. Thats a credit
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28024 on: Today at 02:49:21 pm »
Used the Hall map a couple of times last year, then literally discovered the queue it thing two weeks ago, used it to get my friend a palace ticket. Now its gone. Shite. Hopefully it levels the playing field going forward though
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28025 on: Today at 03:01:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:14:15 pm
Yes, Googlebot was the method most people seem to have been using which was patched from the 11am sale onwards yesterday

It's worked all along since the new ticket site was implemented, even on the club shop website. Personally I first found this in August (ish) 2020 for the Nike home kit launch when there was a 9 hour queue on the site, took about 15 mins of research and testing at the time, but didn't get to test it for ticket sales until Palace with 10k fans as I didn't qualify for the 2k ones. In some sales, it even allowed you to checkout prior to 8.15am.

Someone else above described some other ways you could get in which have also been patched.

What is clear, is that different people in the ticket office set up ticket sales in different ways, sometimes leaving a door open sometimes not, sometimes letting you buy early sometimes not - there's a 'correct' configuration in their eyes, which isn't always applied.

There are still ways in and people with particular skillsets will always find them, this will always be the case and if they're just buying their own tickets and not causing problems then fine. The problem is when people use it for their own gain of touting or charging to buy others tickets for them.

What's clear though is these Twatter accounts charging for basketing were using this method probably in combination of a bot which would basket seats once in past the queue because they've now been fucked.

So that being said, well done to the club/SeatGeek for finally spending 60 seconds of their day to Google 'Queue-IT bypass 2022' and clicking on the top result, then implementing the fix which most Queue-IT configurations have had in place for the last 18 months.

I've offered on several occasions in the last 4-5 years to assist but haven't got anywhere, they read this thread - hi.

Appreciate the fulsome summary even if it does read like a statement given to the police.  ;)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28026 on: Today at 03:12:07 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:14:15 pm
In some sales, it even allowed you to checkout prior to 8.15am.

Shocking but could only be the case when barely anything was available if you were lucky straight away.
Thanks for the info.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28027 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm »
Is Googlebot any good for ticketmaster? want to try for when the UFC is next in the UK  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28028 on: Today at 03:18:43 pm »
Looks like they have sorted the 406 error
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28029 on: Today at 03:22:00 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:13:09 pm
Is Googlebot any good for ticketmaster? want to try for when the UFC is next in the UK  ;D
I tried it for another queue it website the other day but it didn't work
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28030 on: Today at 03:41:29 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:39:18 pm
whoever posted the link to the seat map for the bourmeouth and newcastle games, thank you. i wouldn't have bagged a couple for this saturday if it wasn't for that link.

how do you access the seat map? for me the game was showing as sold out even though i refreshed for an hour or so yesterday, i couldn't even reach the seat map page.

Youre welcome. You can adjust them to get the seat maps for other fixtures by changing the url slightly.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28031 on: Today at 03:56:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:26:02 pm
I think their latest tweet about CL aways show how disconnected they are from the match going fan base

For those who haven't seen it.... every CL away will be collection only
Because it worked brilliantly last season....

Absolute nightmare if they do this for every game, especially if you're on a day trip or coming in by train late on.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28032 on: Today at 04:16:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:33:33 pm
:lmao
Literally how I found it last year (without the 2022 bit). Ah well, it was a good 10 months.

I'm back to trying out various things but alas, no luck so far.
Love to know what you're asking for in return ;D A STH for life ?

I'd have wanted that but would never of happened
Would have been happy being and paying as a member for the same seat in 305 every game tho 😂
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28033 on: Today at 04:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:01:33 pm
Appreciate the fulsome summary even if it does read like a statement given to the police.  ;)

Haha like I said, they read this and know who I am
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28034 on: Today at 04:18:36 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 03:12:07 pm
Shocking but could only be the case when barely anything was available if you were lucky straight away.
Thanks for the info.

They stopped this around Feb ish, but acs the other week it happened again for fa and league Cup
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28035 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 03:13:09 pm
Is Googlebot any good for ticketmaster? want to try for when the UFC is next in the UK  ;D

Not anymore the fix has been out 18 months
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #28036 on: Today at 04:20:07 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:56:40 pm
Absolute nightmare if they do this for every game, especially if you're on a day trip or coming in by train late on.

Literally this.

I do day trips, I arrived into Lisbon at 5pm in April, and often arrive between 12pm and 4pm to cut down on holidays and cost

Now we've a question mark over passing tickets on, can I book flights tonight or not?
