Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
  • All is well
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27920 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:05:01 pm
Because its wrong
Oh sorry about that :-[
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27921 on: Today at 01:17:01 pm »
got in a full 2 hours after start of the sale cause of the captcha thing throwing mw out again picked up one in 228 after about 10 minutes of refreshing
Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27922 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Think I just saw that 228 about 5 mins ago haha
Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27923 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
was refreshing trying to pick up a second and it kicked me out to the captcha again , what is going on
Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27924 on: Today at 01:25:10 pm »
How on earth is everyone in and i'm still queueing, absolute piss take.
Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,802
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27925 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm »
Doesn't look like any more dropping? Refreshed last 20 minutes and nothing.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27926 on: Today at 01:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 01:25:10 pm
How on earth is everyone in and i'm still queueing, absolute piss take.

The queue went off the website about an hour ago, you probs have a corrupt session
Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27927 on: Today at 01:59:16 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:49:01 pm
Doesn't look like any more dropping? Refreshed last 20 minutes and nothing.

one dropped for me there in the kop and I picked it up and a warning came up that it was released unexpectedly and should be removed, never seen that before either 
Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
  • All is well
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27928 on: Today at 02:07:27 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 01:59:16 pm
one dropped for me there in the kop and I picked it up and a warning came up that it was released unexpectedly and should be removed, never seen that before either
Got the same thing, got my hopes up and everything.
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 am
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline vamos tony

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27929 on: Today at 02:14:51 pm »
Newcastle tickets just pop up, but are sold out .....
Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27930 on: Today at 02:27:38 pm »
Quote from: vamos tony on Today at 02:14:51 pm
Newcastle tickets just pop up, but are sold out .....
have you got the hall map please?
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,037
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27931 on: Today at 02:31:36 pm »
Online chris90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27932 on: Today at 02:33:46 pm »
Wonder how that Basket Hub on twitter got on today  ;D
Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27933 on: Today at 02:38:26 pm »
Quote from: chris90 on Today at 02:33:46 pm
Wonder how that Basket Hub on twitter got on today  ;D

hahahaha
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27934 on: Today at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: vamos tony on Today at 02:14:51 pm
Newcastle tickets just pop up, but are sold out .....

So even though the late sale for Newcastle isnt til Friday youre able to pick up tickets now?
Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27935 on: Today at 02:47:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:41:39 pm
So even though the late sale for Newcastle isnt til Friday youre able to pick up tickets now?

I think he means the game is in the ticket section, no tickets appearing from what I can see
Offline vamos tony

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • JFT97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27936 on: Today at 03:01:19 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:47:25 pm
I think he means the game is in the ticket section, no tickets appearing from what I can see
yes its in the ticket section. but nothing happening
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27937 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm »

Really good that the touts are getting shafted though the ones who have several 13+ memberships will still be able to sell those.

Seems like the club has made a number of other changes which are causing teething problems eg the captcha but it was astonishing to get in today and see what the bots must have seen for the last few years. A sea of orange. Long may it last.

They also have  seats marked as ST on the seat map for each section albeit you cant see that if you use Choose my Seats.

Looking forward to the queue bypass revelation once folk accept its gone for good. I bet Im going to kick myself.
Online anitrella

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27938 on: Today at 03:10:04 pm »
Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27939 on: Today at 03:12:59 pm »
Finally got a chance to get on the website now. Have many tickets been popping up
Online Malachys15

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27940 on: Today at 03:16:36 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 03:12:59 pm
Finally got a chance to get on the website now. Have many tickets been popping up

None in the past hour or 2 unfortunatley.
Online Divock

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27941 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm »
Quote from: chris90 on Today at 02:33:46 pm
Wonder how that Basket Hub on twitter got on today  ;D

I added a few people with bots/queue skips to my friends and family this season in case I was really struggling for any games (seemed a distinct possibility given how the sales went during the second half of last season...). Haven't had to use any of them yet, thank goodness.

They seem to be fuming about being unable to fulfil their orders today so are looking at "alternative methods". They're not taking any further orders in the meantime. Long may it continue.
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27942 on: Today at 03:25:25 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 03:12:59 pm
Finally got a chance to get on the website now. Have many tickets been popping up
6-8 blocks went orange about 2:50. Wasnt quick enough
Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27943 on: Today at 03:31:50 pm »
Main stand upper in me basket. But Im £2 short in me bank. Oh no
Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27944 on: Today at 03:33:20 pm »
Bout 10 came up in U7 in a row and all credit tickets as well managed bag one just.
Online Bapsandwaps

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27945 on: Today at 03:33:33 pm »
Just got a ticket. Few drpping in get on it
Online Malachys15

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27946 on: Today at 03:33:46 pm »
Basketed one too. Does green tick mean credit?
Online Lfc1105

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • This Is Anfield
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27947 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 03:33:46 pm
Basketed one too. Does green tick mean credit?

It does yea and your email will have a gap between seat and turnstile to confirm it
Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27948 on: Today at 03:35:09 pm »
Just got one. I couldnt see ST, just a green tick? It wasnt a green ST. Credit one right? Haha
Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27949 on: Today at 03:35:38 pm »
Think its attached now
Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27950 on: Today at 03:38:08 pm »
No idea why the photo is that poor quality 😅. Anyone got the hall map for U2 so I can check?
Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27951 on: Today at 03:38:15 pm »
Can these be transferred like the palace game
Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27952 on: Today at 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 03:34:34 pm
It does yea and your email will have a gap between seat and turnstile to confirm it

Yeah mines just a gap, what would it be if not a credit?
Online jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27953 on: Today at 03:41:18 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 03:39:14 pm
Yeah mines just a gap, what would it be if not a credit?

Says "Season Ticket Seat" I believe. Assuming the picture below is legit anyways

https://twitter.com/LFCADVICE/status/1562398680061300736?cxt=HHwWgMC-qcrU4K4rAAAA

Online jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27954 on: Today at 03:44:13 pm »
Nabbed one in U2 anyway. On to Newcastle next
Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,558
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27955 on: Today at 03:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Lfc1105 on Today at 03:33:20 pm
Bout 10 came up in U7 in a row and all credit tickets as well managed bag one just.
Yep saw that. Got one elsewhere in U7 in that drop but need a pair. Too rusty and slow to get a 2 in the quantity box

The one I got in U7 is about to leave my basket so get ready
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,850
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27956 on: Today at 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Divock on Today at 03:20:02 pm

They seem to be fuming about being unable to fulfil their orders today so are looking at "alternative methods". They're not taking any further orders in the meantime. Long may it continue.

My heart bleeds for them.
Online walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27957 on: Today at 03:52:14 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 03:38:08 pm
No idea why the photo is that poor quality 😅. Anyone got the hall map for U2 so I can check?

actually 5 ST in U2 all round the first few rows so if your above row 64 should be ok
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20afc%20bournemouth/2022-8-27_15.00/anfield?sb2m=1&area=f272f6dd-b721-ea11-a9d3-e64027f944ee&type=
Online RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27958 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
Online jordon148

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27959 on: Today at 03:55:12 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 03:38:08 pm
No idea why the photo is that poor quality 😅. Anyone got the hall map for U2 so I can check?
