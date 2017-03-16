« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27880 on: Today at 11:29:13 am »
Most have thought I was a bot got hit with a captcha,  which is pretty useless to me as I dont sit there looking at the page, think it might have shipped me to the end of the queue when I didn't respond
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27881 on: Today at 11:29:55 am »
In at 11:28 nothing left apart from the F5 button  :butt
It is better to die on your feet than live forever on your knees. Dolores Ibaruri, Asturias, Spain,1934

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27882 on: Today at 11:33:34 am »
Queuing for the chance to F5 all day. This is the life
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27883 on: Today at 11:35:12 am »

Youll get the code because its detecting multiple browsers as potential bots. You can still put the code in but its a faff and makes it harder to game the system. Obviously clamping down
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27884 on: Today at 11:35:39 am »
Boxed an SV in the lower anny.. assume as it says SV not ST, that's a credit.. still no clue about my first ticket for the season
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27885 on: Today at 11:37:11 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:35:12 am
Youll get the code because its detecting multiple browsers as potential bots. You can still put the code in but its a faff and makes it harder to game the system. Obviously clamping down

they did it once or twice last season too but for whatever reason turned it off

it's not really a complicated captcha, any sophisticated developer of a bot will be able to side-step that. it just makes it more annoying for manual users if anything.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27886 on: Today at 11:38:01 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:35:12 am
Youll get the code because its detecting multiple browsers as potential bots. You can still put the code in but its a faff and makes it harder to game the system. Obviously clamping down

Maybe multiple devices, as I have the laptop and phone open nothing else and just the one page on each too
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27887 on: Today at 11:39:23 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:35:12 am
Youll get the code because its detecting multiple browsers as potential bots. You can still put the code in but its a faff and makes it harder to game the system. Obviously clamping down

I only have one browser open as I closed all the others down as they all had 50k+ waiting times. They must be doing it randomly, which is great if it works
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27888 on: Today at 11:43:15 am »
Was 5k in the Queue and eventually about to let me in after the countdown, it booted me out and put me in the queue again. Prob wouldn't have got sorted but unbelievable stuff.

What are the chances of picking up my own ticket with credit at this stage by F5? I'm wondering will there be more hospitality released with credits attached or should I just go looking for a spare at this stage.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27889 on: Today at 11:48:09 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 11:43:15 am
Was 5k in the Queue and eventually about to let me in after the countdown, it booted me out and put me in the queue again. Prob wouldn't have got sorted but unbelievable stuff.

What are the chances of picking up my own ticket with credit at this stage by F5? I'm wondering will there be more hospitality released with credits attached or should I just go looking for a spare at this stage.

There is none of the 'cheap' hospitality left in GA areas so doubtful. You'll be reliant on members returning seats now.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27890 on: Today at 11:51:23 am »
Quote from: Malachys15 on Today at 11:43:15 am
Was 5k in the Queue and eventually about to let me in after the countdown, it booted me out and put me in the queue again. Prob wouldn't have got sorted but unbelievable stuff.

What are the chances of picking up my own ticket with credit at this stage by F5? I'm wondering will there be more hospitality released with credits attached or should I just go looking for a spare at this stage.

Loads still popping up if you refresh, not sure if theyre with a credit or not though
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27891 on: Today at 11:52:25 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:33:34 am
Queuing for the chance to F5 all day. This is the life

Don't forget your 10% off in the club shop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27892 on: Today at 11:52:33 am »
Does anyone know why I have a lower queue number than my brother, but he has less users in front of him?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27893 on: Today at 11:53:52 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:48:09 am
There is none of the 'cheap' hospitality left in GA areas so doubtful. You'll be reliant on members returning seats now.

Yeah thought so. It's hard one to call!  :duh Getting to the game is all that matters but obv credit is a bonus as want to try and stay on 4+ ladder!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27894 on: Today at 12:02:58 pm »
got a 223 had to hand it back cos adult and child
also got ce6 and was just away to pay for it and it put me back in queue :no :no
how do you find out if ST Return ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27895 on: Today at 12:04:23 pm »
We put a pair in 224 on the exchange the other day and it still says waiting to be sold

Can't forward tickets onto the holder either (who was having my kop ones) says they have 1 already cos its not sold
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27896 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »
This sale has been easier to get one. Is it because of who were playing, our recent performances, or is it really the boys?
« Reply #27897 on: Today at 12:06:37 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 12:02:58 pm
got a 223 had to hand it back cos adult and child
also got ce6 and was just away to pay for it and it put me back in queue :no :no
how do you find out if ST Return ?

It says in the email you receive 'ST' if it's ST.
On the basket page you'll need to go back into the block and see if it says ST on the seat before purchase.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27898 on: Today at 12:06:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:04:23 pm
We put a pair in 224 on the exchange the other day and it still says waiting to be sold

Can't forward tickets onto the holder either (who was having my kop ones) says they have 1 already cos its not sold

Its funny cause the wording says Ticket Exchange seats will be released for sale as and when Season Ticket Holders and Official Members return them.

Mustnt be the case, must have to go through an admin process first then manually dropped together, rather than automatic.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27899 on: Today at 12:07:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:06:37 pm
It says in the email you receive 'ST' if it's ST.
On the basket page you'll need to go back into the block and see if it says ST on the seat before purchase.

The one I picked up had a tick in it? I thought itd blank
« Reply #27900 on: Today at 12:08:27 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Its funny cause the wording says Ticket Exchange seats will be released for sale as and when Season Ticket Holders and Official Members return them.

Mustnt be the case, must have to go through an admin process first then manually dropped together, rather than automatic.

Of course, youve got them txting their mates from ticket office saying that theyre about to release some tickets on the site haha
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27901 on: Today at 12:08:48 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:07:29 pm
The one I picked up had a tick in it? I thought itd blank

Tick just means it's the seat you've selected.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27902 on: Today at 12:09:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:08:48 pm
Tick just means it's the seat you've selected.

Oh ok, cool! Thanks
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27903 on: Today at 12:09:34 pm »
A tick means it's a seat with a credit.
« Reply #27904 on: Today at 12:09:37 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 12:06:58 pm
Its funny cause the wording says Ticket Exchange seats will be released for sale as and when Season Ticket Holders and Official Members return them.

Mustnt be the case, must have to go through an admin process first then manually dropped together, rather than automatic.


I thought we'd seen recently that seats are added to the site as soon as returned.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27905 on: Today at 12:15:07 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:06:37 pm
It says in the email you receive 'ST' if it's ST.
On the basket page you'll need to go back into the block and see if it says ST on the seat before purchase.
thanks
couldnt go back to block as went into a queue
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27906 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm »
Still 60k before me to even get on hallmap page
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27907 on: Today at 12:17:11 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:09:37 pm
I thought we'd seen recently that seats are added to the site as soon as returned.

Oh maybe, was just referring to the 224 pair. Unless it was for a diff game
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27908 on: Today at 12:17:36 pm »
So, did this loophole work still or can the info be shared?  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27909 on: Today at 12:18:17 pm »
Quote from: dundeejoe on Today at 12:15:07 pm
thanks
couldnt go back to block as went into a queue

Is that one of the changes now, if you click add more to basket you go into queue? Surely not.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27910 on: Today at 12:21:13 pm »
I think you go back into the queue after you've purchased now, that's what happened to me today.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27911 on: Today at 12:37:54 pm »
I think an 80,000 capacity stadium would be about right. Any chance of a kop and Kenny expansion to make up the 20,000 extra seats.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27912 on: Today at 12:42:36 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:37:54 pm
I think an 80,000 capacity stadium would be about right. Any chance of a kop and Kenny expansion to make up the 20,000 extra seats.

Not going to happen unfortunately
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27913 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
So is there no way into the seat map anymore if its sold out?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27914 on: Today at 12:51:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:48:50 pm
So is there no way into the seat map anymore if its sold out?

I suspect you can get it if you have the link (which I don't) - I am on the main page but it shows as sold out and I can't find any way to get to the seat map and F5
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27915 on: Today at 12:53:04 pm »
Quote from: iw1234 on Today at 12:51:55 pm
I suspect you can get it if you have the link (which I don't) - I am on the main page but it shows as sold out and I can't find any way to get to the seat map and F5
The page address is on pg683 of this thread but it doesnt seem to work now
