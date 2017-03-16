Youll get the code because its detecting multiple browsers as potential bots. You can still put the code in but its a faff and makes it harder to game the system. Obviously clamping down
Was 5k in the Queue and eventually about to let me in after the countdown, it booted me out and put me in the queue again. Prob wouldn't have got sorted but unbelievable stuff.What are the chances of picking up my own ticket with credit at this stage by F5? I'm wondering will there be more hospitality released with credits attached or should I just go looking for a spare at this stage.
Queuing for the chance to F5 all day. This is the life
There is none of the 'cheap' hospitality left in GA areas so doubtful. You'll be reliant on members returning seats now.
got a 223 had to hand it back cos adult and childalso got ce6 and was just away to pay for it and it put me back in queue how do you find out if ST Return ?
We put a pair in 224 on the exchange the other day and it still says waiting to be sold Can't forward tickets onto the holder either (who was having my kop ones) says they have 1 already cos its not sold
It says in the email you receive 'ST' if it's ST.On the basket page you'll need to go back into the block and see if it says ST on the seat before purchase.
Its funny cause the wording says Ticket Exchange seats will be released for sale as and when Season Ticket Holders and Official Members return them.Mustnt be the case, must have to go through an admin process first then manually dropped together, rather than automatic.
The one I picked up had a tick in it? I thought itd blank
Tick just means it's the seat you've selected.
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.
Its funny cause the wording says Ticket Exchange seats will be released for sale as and when Season Ticket Holders and Official Members return them.Mustnt be the case, must have to go through an admin process first then manually dropped together, rather than automatic.
I thought we'd seen recently that seats are added to the site as soon as returned.
thankscouldnt go back to block as went into a queue
I think an 80,000 capacity stadium would be about right. Any chance of a kop and Kenny expansion to make up the 20,000 extra seats.
So is there no way into the seat map anymore if its sold out?
I suspect you can get it if you have the link (which I don't) - I am on the main page but it shows as sold out and I can't find any way to get to the seat map and F5
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]