Author Topic: Members Sales

Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27760 on: Yesterday at 07:34:30 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 07:23:14 am
Supposition and guesswork. No one here knows the ST transfer figure. You knowing a handful of people whove used tout sites and got good seats is a tiny representation and doesnt prove the majority of seats on those sites are season tickets. Its not enough of a sample to prove anything. Where I sit its the same faces every game. I wouldnt rely on that as evidence that few season tickets get passed on because its my own, small, anecdotal experience.

As for putting a system in place for season tickets as a priority before going after members to release more tickets - what are you on about? Decreasing the incentive for season ticket holders to return tickets to the club will mean fewer tickets available in these late sales - the best chance for many. Putting in strict rules on the number of ST transfers might mean a higher turnover of season tickets at the end of each season but thats very much a long term thing.

Once again still absolutely no reason the numbers shouldn't be published

Then the supposition and guesswork is stopped
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27761 on: Yesterday at 07:50:34 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 07:34:30 am
Once again still absolutely no reason the numbers shouldn't be published

Then the supposition and guesswork is stopped


Agree. I expect theyve not been published because theres been no reason to as with the release of a new scheme for members.
Offline 205mob

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27762 on: Yesterday at 08:43:44 am »
I have just been onto live chat to get mine resent because I knew 2 were STH and 1 wasnt but they said to me that they dont send out confirmation emails 😂😂

Also asked when the address section will be locked as anyone can change there address without proof un less they have had a fan update they said no1 can change there Address unless they have proof. But there wrong as I stated and they said they are doing a fan update

Quote from: Lfc1105 on August 17, 2022, 04:17:45 pm
Further update going forward the confirmation emails will now have a Seat Type Field in the email if blank its a member ticket = credit and if it says ST its a season holder return so you will be able to see. Now he resent my email confirmation and I cant see the heading so have asked again for him to clarify mine is a credit ticket. Ive pasted the response below but it looks like they have picked up on the mess up with not knowing what you have bought hopefully.


Dear Damian﻿
﻿
So we have a fix now so that you can see on your confirmation email.﻿
﻿
There is now a 'seat type' field - if this is blank then it will be a members ticket that you've purchased - if it shows 'ST' then you've purchased a ST holders resale seat.﻿
﻿
I've resent your confirmation so that you can see for yourself.﻿
﻿
If you need any further help, please let me know.﻿

Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27763 on: Yesterday at 09:58:06 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 07:50:34 am
Agree. I expect theyve not been published because theres been no reason to as with the release of a new scheme for members.
The reason is clear for me...the numbers are huge and they don't want the backlash. Like I said it's a massive can of worms.
Yes I want high turnover of ST every season. If you can't go to enough games and your passing most then someone else should have it. 20 years waiting list is draconian stuff an absolute joke. All fans are equal if you are going after members with 13+  than you should be introducing similar rules for STH there is no difference these days we have been through that. If you are passing say more than 7 games then you should give up the ticket. If you are in difficulties and want a year out there should be an option for that before the season. Flexi rules like that can work for both sets and would release more tickets for fans. Who do you think is buying those tickets in the late sales!?? It's those same fans that have been waiting for 20 years for seasie lad.  Atmosphere on Saturday (3pm prime time for STH) is dire. Fresh blood is needed......
I mean so many issues need addressing I know but STH and aways closed shop are paramount.
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27764 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on August 17, 2022, 11:16:08 pm
Ah right cheers, I was thinking last week the codes would refresh but the old ones are still valid looks to work for android so  :P
Yeah I'm on Android and it does refresh every 30sec without a fail but every new code of course works fine at the turnstile.
It's the IPhone that don't refresh if  you switch off auto updates apparently and don't pull it down to refresh yourself.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27765 on: Yesterday at 10:26:04 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 09:58:06 am
The reason is clear for me...the numbers are huge and they don't want the backlash. Like I said it's a massive can of worms.
Yes I want high turnover of ST every season. If you can't go to enough games and your passing most then someone else should have it. 20 years waiting list is draconian stuff an absolute joke. All fans are equal if you are going after members with 13+  than you should be introducing similar rules for STH there is no difference these days we have been through that. If you are passing say more than 7 games then you should give up the ticket. If you are in difficulties and want a year out there should be an option for that before the season. Flexi rules like that can work for both sets and would release more tickets for fans. Who do you think is buying those tickets in the late sales!?? It's those same fans that have been waiting for 20 years for seasie lad.  Atmosphere on Saturday (3pm prime time for STH) is dire. Fresh blood is needed......
I mean so many issues need addressing I know but STH and aways closed shop are paramount.

The reason is clear to you is it? In your everything is against me head?

Unfounded, unevidenced, supposition to fit your jealous season-ticket-holders-are-evil narrative.

The more sensible and logical rationale is that the club hasnt published season ticket transfer numbers because theres no reason to beyond satisfying some moaning arses on here. Youre not their priority.

As for your system that people lose season tickets if they transfer / dont attend seven or more games - do you really think that if they brought that in today - it would result in a higher turnover of season tickets? And then what - a few people on the list who may or may not be getting tickets already get a season ticket. News for you - thats not going to make things a whole lot easier for everyone else.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27766 on: Yesterday at 10:32:07 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:26:04 am

The more sensible and logical rationale is that the club hasnt published season ticket transfer numbers because theres no reason to beyond satisfying some moaning arses on here. Youre not their priority.


The club has created this 'us v them' mentality. There was literally no need to publish that 53% of members tickets were transferred last season.
If they were going to publish details like this, it should have been with full transparency, members and ST holders, and not using a season in which they were giving holidays, allowing the transfer of tickets to any tom dick and harry, and declaring no credits will accrue.
Offline chris90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27767 on: Yesterday at 10:41:25 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:26:04 am
The reason is clear to you is it? In your everything is against me head?

Unfounded, unevidenced, supposition to fit your jealous season-ticket-holders-are-evil narrative.

The more sensible and logical rationale is that the club hasnt published season ticket transfer numbers because theres no reason to beyond satisfying some moaning arses on here. Youre not their priority.

As for your system that people lose season tickets if they transfer / dont attend seven or more games - do you really think that if they brought that in today - it would result in a higher turnover of season tickets? And then what - a few people on the list who may or may not be getting tickets already get a season ticket. News for you - thats not going to make things a whole lot easier for everyone else.

We all know there are people who abuse the system that are members and people who abuse the system who are STH's. There are people with multiple memberships and people with multiple ST's who only have them to profit from them. It's a good thing for everybody to weed these people out surely?
Online GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27768 on: Yesterday at 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:32:07 am
The club has created this 'us v them' mentality. There was literally no need to publish that 53% of members tickets were transferred last season.
If they were going to publish details like this, it should have been with full transparency, members and ST holders, and not using a season in which they were giving holidays, allowing the transfer of tickets to any tom dick and harry, and declaring no credits will accrue.

Is it not to say that this 53% were people which had covid, were related to people who had covid and then AOB due to fixture changes for covid so which they couldnt attend due to work. Also do you not think that due to the amount of games (being 2 per week for the last 8 weeks or so) people were looking ahead to afford the ridiculous costs to get to Paris, so used some of the ticket refunds to help pay for that, and Wembley three times??

The number is skewed unless we had a pre covid narrative. Unfortunately as this system for ticket transfer came in through covid, it would need at least 1 to 2 years under the same structure to see where this percentage went.

Now that they have this new structure, the percentage, if released next year, will be skewed again.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27769 on: Yesterday at 12:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:32:07 am
The club has created this 'us v them' mentality. There was literally no need to publish that 53% of members tickets were transferred last season.
If they were going to publish details like this, it should have been with full transparency, members and ST holders, and not using a season in which they were giving holidays, allowing the transfer of tickets to any tom dick and harry, and declaring no credits will accrue.


I think they published it to give context that lots of members tickets are transferred and its fair that the person who goes gets the credit. But as you say, the figure was based on a highly unusual season with different rules. So I can see how basing decisions on that data would be considered flawed (even if the overall principle of person going gets the credit still feels fair).
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27770 on: Yesterday at 12:58:10 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Yesterday at 11:13:34 am
Is it not to say that this 53% were people which had covid, were related to people who had covid and then AOB due to fixture changes for covid so which they couldnt attend due to work. Also do you not think that due to the amount of games (being 2 per week for the last 8 weeks or so) people were looking ahead to afford the ridiculous costs to get to Paris, so used some of the ticket refunds to help pay for that, and Wembley three times??

The number is skewed unless we had a pre covid narrative. Unfortunately as this system for ticket transfer came in through covid, it would need at least 1 to 2 years under the same structure to see where this percentage went.

Now that they have this new structure, the percentage, if released next year, will be skewed again.

Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 12:31:38 pm
I think they published it to give context that lots of members tickets are transferred and its fair that the person who goes gets the credit. But as you say, the figure was based on a highly unusual season with different rules. So I can see how basing decisions on that data would be considered flawed (even if the overall principle of person going gets the credit still feels fair).

As far as I remember, there was no context given at all. Just that 53% of members tickets were transferred, so immediately making out that members are responsible for the amount of tickets being touted.
Now we have a tiresome 'members v season ticket' argument and who touts more and who is the better fan, who deserves what and bla bla fucking bla. All because the club have made members out to be touts basically.
It's absolutely fair that the person attending the game gets the credit, but that doesn't excuse the club publishing only members transfers but not season tickets, and without any sort of context whatsoever as to why the figure might be so high.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27771 on: Yesterday at 01:02:50 pm »
Not sure what we're all arguing about, the season ticket percentage of tickets transferred/sold on will be relatively similar and within a few percentage points.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27772 on: Yesterday at 01:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:58:10 pm
As far as I remember, there was no context given at all. Just that 53% of members tickets were transferred, so immediately making out that members are responsible for the amount of tickets being touted.
Now we have a tiresome 'members v season ticket' argument and who touts more and who is the better fan, who deserves what and bla bla fucking bla. All because the club have made members out to be touts basically.
It's absolutely fair that the person attending the game gets the credit, but that doesn't excuse the club publishing only members transfers but not season tickets, and without any sort of context whatsoever as to why the figure might be so high.

Absolutely spot on, the club has caused this.

As you say the publication of these figure have cast doubts in every member.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27773 on: Yesterday at 01:46:27 pm »
 
It would be good if they could announce the date of the late members sale for Bournemouth so we can actually plan our lives. 
Offline Lfc1105

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27774 on: Yesterday at 01:53:44 pm »
Im guessing sale will be Tuesday as Palace was meant to go up on the Thursday so 5 days before the match. Plus they still need do the local sales for it etc.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27775 on: Yesterday at 01:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 01:46:27 pm

It would be good if they could announce the date of the late members sale for Bournemouth so we can actually plan our lives. 

And the local sales dates too, based on last season, I'd guess that Local will be Tuesday 8:15 & 11, Additional on Wednesday 11
Offline OOS

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27776 on: Yesterday at 02:04:18 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 01:56:39 pm
And the local sales dates too, based on last season, I'd guess that Local will be Tuesday 8:15 & 11, Additional on Wednesday 11

It's totally unpractical for working people who aren't glued to thier phones/ Internet access. I work in an office, so I can have a tab open and be flexible for the sale times. Someone working on site, or whatever are fucked. Really hate how tickets work, but that's life.
Offline Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27777 on: Yesterday at 03:40:51 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 02:04:18 pm
It's totally unpractical for working people who aren't glued to thier phones/ Internet access. I work in an office, so I can have a tab open and be flexible for the sale times. Someone working on site, or whatever are fucked. Really hate how tickets work, but that's life.

Going to be cutting it fine to with newcastle a few days later, not sure where they fit that in, the monday?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27778 on: Today at 10:04:40 am »
Bournemouth late sale next weds 24th at 11an
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27779 on: Today at 10:23:37 am »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 01:56:39 pm
And the local sales dates too, based on last season, I'd guess that Local will be Tuesday 8:15 & 11, Additional on Wednesday 11
As expected, now confirmed on the website
Online Schmohawk

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27780 on: Today at 12:02:45 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:04:40 am
Bournemouth late sale next weds 24th at 11an
I have never bought tickets this way before so I need to double check something (the thought of missing out because of a misunderstanding fills me with dread). Does that mean that all (if there are any) late members tickets not sold, they'll be available to buy on Weds 24th at 11? Or only that the sale starts then and that more tickets (if there are any) will be made available on the website whenever from that time and until the match day?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27781 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 12:02:45 pm
I have never bought tickets this way before so I need to double check something (the thought of missing out because of a misunderstanding fills me with dread). Does that mean that all (if there are any) late members tickets not sold, they'll be available to buy on Weds 24th at 11? Or only that the sale starts then and that more tickets (if there are any) will be made available on the website whenever from that time and until the match day?
yes there will be abulk sale of a couple of hundred tickets on sale at 11 next weds, then after that you need to keep checking and refreshing the site until the game
Online Schmohawk

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27782 on: Today at 12:15:51 pm »
Thank you. It sounds like a full-time job but I guess that's what it takes.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27783 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 12:15:51 pm
Thank you. It sounds like a full-time job but I guess that's what it takes.
basically yeah, luckily my days work got cancelled for weds lol
