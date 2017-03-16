The club has created this 'us v them' mentality. There was literally no need to publish that 53% of members tickets were transferred last season.
If they were going to publish details like this, it should have been with full transparency, members and ST holders, and not using a season in which they were giving holidays, allowing the transfer of tickets to any tom dick and harry, and declaring no credits will accrue.
Is it not to say that this 53% were people which had covid, were related to people who had covid and then AOB due to fixture changes for covid so which they couldnt attend due to work. Also do you not think that due to the amount of games (being 2 per week for the last 8 weeks or so) people were looking ahead to afford the ridiculous costs to get to Paris, so used some of the ticket refunds to help pay for that, and Wembley three times??
The number is skewed unless we had a pre covid narrative. Unfortunately as this system for ticket transfer came in through covid, it would need at least 1 to 2 years under the same structure to see where this percentage went.
Now that they have this new structure, the percentage, if released next year, will be skewed again.