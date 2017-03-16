Agree. I expect theyve not been published because theres been no reason to as with the release of a new scheme for members.



The reason is clear for me...the numbers are huge and they don't want the backlash. Like I said it's a massive can of worms.Yes I want high turnover of ST every season. If you can't go to enough games and your passing most then someone else should have it. 20 years waiting list is draconian stuff an absolute joke. All fans are equal if you are going after members with 13+ than you should be introducing similar rules for STH there is no difference these days we have been through that. If you are passing say more than 7 games then you should give up the ticket. If you are in difficulties and want a year out there should be an option for that before the season. Flexi rules like that can work for both sets and would release more tickets for fans. Who do you think is buying those tickets in the late sales!?? It's those same fans that have been waiting for 20 years for seasie lad. Atmosphere on Saturday (3pm prime time for STH) is dire. Fresh blood is needed......I mean so many issues need addressing I know but STH and aways closed shop are paramount.