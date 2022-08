A quick question lads. I managed to bag myself a ticket this morning, however, how do I know whether the ticket I purchased is an ST ticket? I'm aware that if you select the seats yourself, you're able to see on the following screen whether it is an ST seat. I never choose that option. I always select 'choose seats for me' which then takes me to the check out area. I couldn't find any where on there whether it was a ST or members seat but I purchased it anyway. Is there anyway I can still check now or for future reference how do I check once the ticket is in my basket?