30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27400 on: Today at 08:38:47 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:27:19 am
But remember, the club think the 13+ figure is going to drop next season anyway so they say!

it has... to 11!  :lmao
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27401 on: Today at 08:58:07 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:33:04 am
For the club apparently wanting day trippers to get in the ground, theyre doing a pretty good job to prevent it haha

- 13+ can pass 2 tickets on without losing the credit plus mid week games;
- 13+ will potentially drop meaning very few fall off the ladder

Id much rather be someone on 13+ right now than a STH. Priority for free reign of the ground

A season ticket holder gets cheaper tickets, and can pass on 19 tickets yet still get a season ticket next year.
Yeah, I'm sure being a member on 13 is far better though   ::)
Licky

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27402 on: Today at 08:59:03 am
Anybody managed to successfully forward a ticket to their friends or family yet and theyve received it ?, forwarded mine last night but hasnt appeared in their NFC pass
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27403 on: Today at 08:59:28 am
Quote from: Licky on Today at 08:59:03 am
Anybody managed to successfully forward a ticket to their friends or family yet and theyve received it ?, forwarded mine last night but hasnt appeared in their NFC pass

Give it time to update. It doesn't update instantly on the NFC pass.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27404 on: Today at 09:00:20 am
Oh I love live chat

'You're now in position 9'

6 minutes later

'You're now in position 35'

Software is almost as robust as the ticket website!! Devs are stealing a living there
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27405 on: Today at 09:00:46 am
Quote from: Licky on Today at 08:59:03 am
Anybody managed to successfully forward a ticket to their friends or family yet and theyve received it ?, forwarded mine last night but hasnt appeared in their NFC pass

Yes
lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27406 on: Today at 09:03:59 am
Quote from: Licky on Today at 08:59:03 am
Anybody managed to successfully forward a ticket to their friends or family yet and theyve received it ?, forwarded mine last night but hasnt appeared in their NFC pass

Yes. Sent mine yesterday. Updated straight away on their nfc pass
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27407 on: Today at 09:07:25 am
Ticket website is hanging by a thread atm ;D Every few refreshes / page moves you get a "The website is under maintenance" message. Palace sale should be fun at 11.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27408 on: Today at 09:13:05 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:07:25 am
Ticket website is hanging by a thread atm ;D Every few refreshes / page moves you get a "The website is under maintenance" message. Palace sale should be fun at 11.

On its arse again
