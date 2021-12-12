But remember, the club think the 13+ figure is going to drop next season anyway so they say!
For the club apparently wanting day trippers to get in the ground, theyre doing a pretty good job to prevent it haha- 13+ can pass 2 tickets on without losing the credit plus mid week games;- 13+ will potentially drop meaning very few fall off the ladder Id much rather be someone on 13+ right now than a STH. Priority for free reign of the ground
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Anybody managed to successfully forward a ticket to their friends or family yet and theyve received it ?, forwarded mine last night but hasnt appeared in their NFC pass
Ticket website is hanging by a thread atm Every few refreshes / page moves you get a "The website is under maintenance" message. Palace sale should be fun at 11.
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]