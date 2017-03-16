« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1331136 times)

Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27320 on: Today at 09:57:55 am »
I seen a number of hospitality comeback for palace this week, was like 150 tickets that are gone now, I wonder will they bite the bullet and put those in the late sale today
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27321 on: Today at 10:02:30 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:57:55 am
I seen a number of hospitality comeback for palace this week, was like 150 tickets that are gone now, I wonder will they bite the bullet and put those in the late sale today

When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27322 on: Today at 10:09:24 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:02:30 am
When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.

He'll have seen them on the 'hospitality' tab. I'm guessing he's saying they've now disappeared so either been sold or taken off to put on the sale today.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27323 on: Today at 10:09:31 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:02:30 am
When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.


No nothing like that, I was thinking about getting hospitality to the game but I am in a group where lads have season hospitality tickets and sell real cheap if they cant unload them coming up to game time, so sort of waiting game on which happens first.

This has led me to checking the hospitality section a bit to just pull the trigger if they look like selling out, so I went in to look Tuesday and there was 150 tickets between areas 227 and 228 that weren't there the week before, so I presume returned hospitality, they are gone now from the hospitality section. So either they have decided to release them as general sale today or they sold them in the last day (imo unlikely but stranger things happen).



or the better explanation from swoopy ;D ;D

Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:09:24 am
He'll have seen them on the 'hospitality' tab. I'm guessing he's saying they've now disappeared so either been sold or taken off to put on the sale today.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27324 on: Today at 10:10:43 am »
Quote from: fowler_dk on Today at 09:54:38 am
I am not sure if I am going blind or have missed a date or something but I am trying to put my tickets for the Palace game on the ticket exchange and I cannot find the link for it in my account. I did it a couple of times last season but I just cannot find the link for it this time even though I have checked all pages on my account.

Have any of you been able to put a ticket on the exchange?

The button doesn't appear to have been enabled yet. Bit strange when the sale starts in a few hours! Presumably it's only going to be STH returns or returns that people have sent back via live chat initially.
Offline jc68

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27325 on: Today at 10:15:41 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:10:43 am
The button doesn't appear to have been enabled yet. Bit strange when the sale starts in a few hours! Presumably it's only going to be STH returns or returns that people have sent back via live chat initially.

I have got the same problem with my ST - am away on holiday, cant make the game and there is currently no option for ticket exchange
Logged
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27326 on: Today at 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:09:31 am

No nothing like that, I was thinking about getting hospitality to the game but I am in a group where lads have season hospitality tickets and sell real cheap if they cant unload them coming up to game time, so sort of waiting game on which happens first.

This has led me to checking the hospitality section a bit to just pull the trigger if they look like selling out, so I went in to look Tuesday and there was 150 tickets between areas 227 and 228 that weren't there the week before, so I presume returned hospitality, they are gone now from the hospitality section. So either they have decided to release them as general sale today or they sold them in the last day (imo unlikely but stranger things happen).



or the better explanation from swoopy ;D ;D

Ahh I get you, I was worried they were just dropping and I didn't realise. Nice one for clarifying.
Online chris90

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27327 on: Today at 10:25:33 am »
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:19:58 am
Ahh I get you, I was worried they were just dropping and I didn't realise. Nice one for clarifying.

That's another thing mate... they can drop randomly in the build up to the game. You need to have the link for the stadium plan and refresh like fuck!!
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27328 on: Today at 10:29:42 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:57:55 am
I seen a number of hospitality comeback for palace this week, was like 150 tickets that are gone now, I wonder will they bite the bullet and put those in the late sale today
Yeah the club rang me right after I'd failed in the local sales to "offer" me a hospo
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27329 on: Today at 10:36:32 am »
Seats which are ST returns will have the text 'ST' in them

Still red and look the same as others, just that it has that text in it

Like the current RV seats
Offline includo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27330 on: Today at 10:42:56 am »
Yeah, saw this image on twitter!
Online courty61

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27331 on: Today at 10:44:02 am »
Sale delayed. Now tomorrow at 11.
Logged
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27332 on: Today at 10:49:56 am »
"unforseen circumstances" ;D

I.e. we didn't test something properly
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27333 on: Today at 10:51:47 am »
Guttedwas looking forward to an afternoon F5 bashing
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27334 on: Today at 10:52:24 am »
Probably some flaw theyve missed and have to put it right 😂
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27335 on: Today at 10:53:35 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:52:24 am
Probably some flaw theyve missed and have to put it right 😂

Like how many tickets were on sale, compared to members trying to get them?
Logged
Online Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27336 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
Probably running round opening desk draws to find tickets to actually put up.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27337 on: Today at 10:53:54 am »

Classic. How on earth are people supposed to make travel arrangements (and hotels for some) 3 days before a game. Coupled with Avanti not selling tickets at the moment, it shows a total disregard for fans. No surprise there.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27338 on: Today at 11:28:31 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:44:02 am
Sale delayed. Now tomorrow at 11.

Wonder is it to do with people not able to return tickets to the exchange mentioned earlier

Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 10:29:42 am
Yeah the club rang me right after I'd failed in the local sales to "offer" me a hospo

Was there a price cut in the offer?
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27339 on: Today at 11:34:41 am »
LFC Help on Twitter saying members on 13+ can forward a ticket on twice a season whilst retaining the credit

This is not available to those under 13+
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27340 on: Today at 11:39:19 am »
I see Liverpool help have tweeted members with 13+ can forward 2 tickets now and keep the credits for those.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27341 on: Today at 11:43:03 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:49:56 am
"unforseen circumstances" ;D

I.e. we didn't test something properly

Testing - Seriously doubt any of that ticket site has been tested
Online anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27342 on: Today at 11:56:38 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:28:31 am
Wonder is it to do with people not able to return tickets to the exchange mentioned earlier

Was there a price cut in the offer?
It was about £300, I've never bought Hospitality so not sure how that compares
Logged
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27343 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:34:41 am
LFC Help on Twitter saying members on 13+ can forward a ticket on twice a season whilst retaining the credit

This is not available to those under 13+

Lolz are they going rogue or is this on the website somewhere?
Logged
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27344 on: Today at 12:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:00:03 pm
Lolz are they going rogue or is this on the website somewhere?
I replied to them said it'll be announced soon.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27345 on: Today at 12:30:04 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:34:41 am
LFC Help on Twitter saying members on 13+ can forward a ticket on twice a season whilst retaining the credit

This is not available to those under 13+

Haha this is unreal. Might as well give you all on 13+ season tickets now

The F&F thing has gotten out of hand too. Whoever makes these decisions needs to be sacked   
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27346 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm »
Quote from: jc68 on Today at 10:15:41 am
I have got the same problem with my ST - am away on holiday, cant make the game and there is currently no option for ticket exchange

LFC help on Twitter said option would be available 48/72 hours before match day to me on a PM...I live down South and Monday night is crap for a opening home game 🤷‍♂️
Logged
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27347 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 12:06:29 pm
I replied to them said it'll be announced soon.

Was here https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1557674141263724545 but has been deleted.......
Logged
Offline bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27348 on: Today at 01:30:34 pm »
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 11:39:19 am
I see Liverpool help have tweeted members with 13+ can forward 2 tickets now and keep the credits for those.

Couldn't write it could you?
Offline bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27349 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:52:24 am
Probably some flaw theyve missed and have to put it right 😂

Maybe they've realised every single change they've implemented is a load of shite?

Wishful thinking
Offline JayH93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27350 on: Today at 01:42:06 pm »
I'm absolutely fuming here. Missed out massively on Tuesday x2 and now I'm travelling tomorrow so won't be able to get online. Members card is looking more and more like a waste of time.

Same shit, different season.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27351 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
delayed? ffs, i took time out today from work, have a meeting tomorrow at 11am!  :no
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27352 on: Today at 02:03:15 pm »
whats the odds of back to same system as last year before monday  ;D ;D
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27353 on: Today at 02:04:41 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:03:15 pm
whats the odds of back to same system as last year before monday  ;D ;D

It's quite tragic when they've had all summer to test this and get it right. Instead they're scrabbling round after the season has already started, with still no method available to either return a ticket or transfer a ticket for the first home game which is just over 96 hours away.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27354 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:04:41 pm
It's quite tragic when they've had all summer to test this and get it right. Instead they're scrabbling round after the season has already started, with still no method available to either return a ticket or transfer a ticket for the first home game which is just over 96 hours away.

Whilst the touts with their burner phones won't have any worries. Always the same any changes always affect and inconvenience regular people more than these.
Online 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27355 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm »
FA Cup and League cup ACS dropping to Season Ticket holders and then Members with no credit on the 18th and 22nd August at 10am

CL ACS dropping to waiting list positions 1-326 on the 18th at 10am
Offline sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27356 on: Today at 03:37:33 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 03:16:52 pm
Whilst the touts with their burner phones won't have any worries. Always the same any changes always affect and inconvenience regular people more than these.

They are all over the touts at the moment i am told
Offline tgwj77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27357 on: Today at 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:04:41 pm
It's quite tragic when they've had all summer to test this and get it right. Instead they're scrabbling round after the season has already started, with still no method available to either return a ticket or transfer a ticket for the first home game which is just over 96 hours away.

Pretty awful, especially for the first home game of the season, which is the most likely one that e.g. STHs can't make due to holidays etc. and therefore need to use the ticket exchange.

For what it is worth, the club chat told me to start looking out for the ticket exchange opening from today at midday ... thanks for that. Seriously, how difficult can it be to tell people when it will be open.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27358 on: Today at 04:25:44 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:34:41 am
LFC Help on Twitter saying members on 13+ can forward a ticket on twice a season whilst retaining the credit

This is not available to those under 13+
joke club this
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27359 on: Today at 04:26:14 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:37:33 pm
They are all over the touts at the moment i am told
ha they've said that for years
