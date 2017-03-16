« previous next »
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27320 on: Today at 09:57:55 am
I seen a number of hospitality comeback for palace this week, was like 150 tickets that are gone now, I wonder will they bite the bullet and put those in the late sale today
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27321 on: Today at 10:02:30 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:57:55 am
I seen a number of hospitality comeback for palace this week, was like 150 tickets that are gone now, I wonder will they bite the bullet and put those in the late sale today

When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27322 on: Today at 10:09:24 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:02:30 am
When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.

He'll have seen them on the 'hospitality' tab. I'm guessing he's saying they've now disappeared so either been sold or taken off to put on the sale today.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27323 on: Today at 10:09:31 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:02:30 am
When you say you seen them come back, how do you see them and how are they gone? To the lay person the game is sold out until a sale window opens. So from sold out on Tuesdays sale to 2pm today the window is closed. Is this correct or are people still purchasing during that period? I ask this on the basis that I am missing a legitimate period where I could be trying to get tickets. If it is some secret door or something then fair enough.


No nothing like that, I was thinking about getting hospitality to the game but I am in a group where lads have season hospitality tickets and sell real cheap if they cant unload them coming up to game time, so sort of waiting game on which happens first.

This has led me to checking the hospitality section a bit to just pull the trigger if they look like selling out, so I went in to look Tuesday and there was 150 tickets between areas 227 and 228 that weren't there the week before, so I presume returned hospitality, they are gone now from the hospitality section. So either they have decided to release them as general sale today or they sold them in the last day (imo unlikely but stranger things happen).



or the better explanation from swoopy ;D ;D

Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:09:24 am
He'll have seen them on the 'hospitality' tab. I'm guessing he's saying they've now disappeared so either been sold or taken off to put on the sale today.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27324 on: Today at 10:10:43 am
Quote from: fowler_dk on Today at 09:54:38 am
I am not sure if I am going blind or have missed a date or something but I am trying to put my tickets for the Palace game on the ticket exchange and I cannot find the link for it in my account. I did it a couple of times last season but I just cannot find the link for it this time even though I have checked all pages on my account.

Have any of you been able to put a ticket on the exchange?

The button doesn't appear to have been enabled yet. Bit strange when the sale starts in a few hours! Presumably it's only going to be STH returns or returns that people have sent back via live chat initially.
jc68

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27325 on: Today at 10:15:41 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:10:43 am
The button doesn't appear to have been enabled yet. Bit strange when the sale starts in a few hours! Presumably it's only going to be STH returns or returns that people have sent back via live chat initially.

I have got the same problem with my ST - am away on holiday, cant make the game and there is currently no option for ticket exchange
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27326 on: Today at 10:19:58 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 10:09:31 am

No nothing like that, I was thinking about getting hospitality to the game but I am in a group where lads have season hospitality tickets and sell real cheap if they cant unload them coming up to game time, so sort of waiting game on which happens first.

This has led me to checking the hospitality section a bit to just pull the trigger if they look like selling out, so I went in to look Tuesday and there was 150 tickets between areas 227 and 228 that weren't there the week before, so I presume returned hospitality, they are gone now from the hospitality section. So either they have decided to release them as general sale today or they sold them in the last day (imo unlikely but stranger things happen).



or the better explanation from swoopy ;D ;D

Ahh I get you, I was worried they were just dropping and I didn't realise. Nice one for clarifying.
chris90

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27327 on: Today at 10:25:33 am
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on Today at 10:19:58 am
Ahh I get you, I was worried they were just dropping and I didn't realise. Nice one for clarifying.

That's another thing mate... they can drop randomly in the build up to the game. You need to have the link for the stadium plan and refresh like fuck!!
anfieldpurch

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27328 on: Today at 10:29:42 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:57:55 am
I seen a number of hospitality comeback for palace this week, was like 150 tickets that are gone now, I wonder will they bite the bullet and put those in the late sale today
Yeah the club rang me right after I'd failed in the local sales to "offer" me a hospo
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27329 on: Today at 10:36:32 am
Seats which are ST returns will have the text 'ST' in them

Still red and look the same as others, just that it has that text in it

Like the current RV seats
includo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27330 on: Today at 10:42:56 am
Yeah, saw this image on twitter!
courty61

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27331 on: Today at 10:44:02 am
Sale delayed. Now tomorrow at 11.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27332 on: Today at 10:49:56 am
"unforseen circumstances" ;D

I.e. we didn't test something properly
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27333 on: Today at 10:51:47 am
Guttedwas looking forward to an afternoon F5 bashing
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27334 on: Today at 10:52:24 am
Probably some flaw theyve missed and have to put it right 😂
lionel_messias

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27335 on: Today at 10:53:35 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 10:52:24 am
Probably some flaw theyve missed and have to put it right 😂

Like how many tickets were on sale, compared to members trying to get them?
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27336 on: Today at 10:53:51 am
Probably running round opening desk draws to find tickets to actually put up.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27337 on: Today at 10:53:54 am

Classic. How on earth are people supposed to make travel arrangements (and hotels for some) 3 days before a game. Coupled with Avanti not selling tickets at the moment, it shows a total disregard for fans. No surprise there.
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27338 on: Today at 11:28:31 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:44:02 am
Sale delayed. Now tomorrow at 11.

Wonder is it to do with people not able to return tickets to the exchange mentioned earlier

Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 10:29:42 am
Yeah the club rang me right after I'd failed in the local sales to "offer" me a hospo

Was there a price cut in the offer?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27339 on: Today at 11:34:41 am
LFC Help on Twitter saying members on 13+ can forward a ticket on twice a season whilst retaining the credit

This is not available to those under 13+
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Reply #27340 on: Today at 11:39:19 am
I see Liverpool help have tweeted members with 13+ can forward 2 tickets now and keep the credits for those.
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Re: Members Sales
Reply #27341 on: Today at 11:43:03 am
"unforseen circumstances" ;D

I.e. we didn't test something properly

Testing - Seriously doubt any of that ticket site has been tested
