Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1314451 times)

Offline 205mob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27120 on: Yesterday at 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:22:33 am
So is mine. The LFC ticket office is clearly watching this thread.

Of course they are, they know who is touting but we all know nothing will get done as there upto the same tricks.

Stubhub.ie for example every game when fixture  got announced 400-500 tickets same blocks on every game and also hospitality, every game has a bulk of 10 tickets a supporter group will snatch them. Easy 1m+ in revenue the club would lose each home game if the touts got cleared out.

https://www.stubhub.ie/liverpool-fc-tickets/performer/13327/
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27121 on: Yesterday at 11:26:38 am »
Quote from: 205mob on Yesterday at 10:32:02 am
Of course they are, they know who is touting but we all know nothing will get done as there upto the same tricks.

Stubhub.ie for example every game when fixture  got announced 400-500 tickets same blocks on every game and also hospitality, every game has a bulk of 10 tickets a supporter group will snatch them. Easy 1m+ in revenue the club would lose each home game if the touts got cleared out.

https://www.stubhub.ie/liverpool-fc-tickets/performer/13327/

About 60 tickets available for Palace on livefootballtickets in the 'slightly restricted' sections of U1 & U9, which will come from the 500 available in the Local General Sale. Considering the actual sale hasn't even been announced yet, I'm guessing the touts are already so confident of working their way around the system to hoover up a large percentage of the tickets that they've advertised them already.

What a mess
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27122 on: Yesterday at 11:34:14 am »
Android refreshes every 30sec that hasn't changed and Apple refreshes every time you pull it down...maybe even every time you go into it..I haven't checked that. Android used to let you screenshot the first page with ur barcode small size in the middle but if you go into the next page see barcode then thats where the screenshot  is forbidden. Sharing barcode isn't really an option. Touts will just use burners as usual. Most sellers are advertising on sites that you have to collect tickets, which means phones. The ones that offer transfer straight into your phone with email etc..they are clearly STH and hospos that won't lose a credit.
What is a mistery to me is how are STH going to forward a ticket after 05.08 when FF list is close.
I wouldn't be surprised if the club extended that deadline and put in a loophole for them. They are always bending over backwards to help em lol. The first game has now over 1600 on sale on
https://www.livefootballtickets.com/fixtures/liverpool-v-crystal-palace-tickets-english-premier-league.html
Sometimes I get suspicious that the club is selling on there too lol
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27123 on: Yesterday at 01:38:01 pm »
Quote from: 205mob on Yesterday at 10:32:02 am
Of course they are, they know who is touting but we all know nothing will get done as there upto the same tricks.

Stubhub.ie for example every game when fixture  got announced 400-500 tickets same blocks on every game and also hospitality, every game has a bulk of 10 tickets a supporter group will snatch them. Easy 1m+ in revenue the club would lose each home game if the touts got cleared out.

https://www.stubhub.ie/liverpool-fc-tickets/performer/13327/
Fulham away for example, the row and seat numbers of the actual tickets in the away end are on there so the club could easily trace it back to the purchaser...its been that way for years though although the club are simply not arsed.
Logged
Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
  • Long live the King
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27124 on: Yesterday at 01:47:36 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:34:14 am
Touts will just use burners as usual.

Last season was the first with NFC passes. And you could transfer them via email. Why the hell would touts have used burner phones last year?

There is no as usual when it comes to touts using burner phones. Its an untested concept / theory created in this thread. No one knows whether itll come to pass and if so on what scale.
Logged
Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27125 on: Yesterday at 02:37:29 pm »
Apologies if this has been answered before or is completely obvious but for the life of me I can't see the answer  :butt
Is it still the same as the ticket exchange seats that you do not receive a credit if you are put onto a season ticket holders f&f who then pass on a ticket to you?
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27126 on: Yesterday at 02:53:07 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 02:37:29 pm
Apologies if this has been answered before or is completely obvious but for the life of me I can't see the answer  :butt
Is it still the same as the ticket exchange seats that you do not receive a credit if you are put onto a season ticket holders f&f who then pass on a ticket to you?

Correct
Logged

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 835
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27127 on: Yesterday at 03:20:50 pm »
I dont think the burner phone idea will pick up personally. It seems a very long process just to make a few quid, like youd have to spend at least £150 on a phone that can get NFC passes, then you'd have to buy ticket so thats £200 already spent. you're probably selling a tout ticket for what £200 on average (depending on game). And then you have to rely on the person giving the phone back after the game otherwise you have to keep buying new ones and transfer your membership to that phone. Seems long imo
Logged
Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,279
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27128 on: Yesterday at 03:25:04 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 01:38:01 pm
Fulham away for example, the row and seat numbers of the actual tickets in the away end are on there so the club could easily trace it back to the purchaser...its been that way for years though although the club are simply not arsed.
They're in the home ends (though I agree they could do a lot more)
Logged
Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • JFT 97
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27129 on: Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm »

Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:53:07 pm
Correct
Thank you.
Having a debate with a couple of people over this.
Logged

Offline 205mob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27130 on: Yesterday at 03:44:00 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 03:20:50 pm
I dont think the burner phone idea will pick up personally. It seems a very long process just to make a few quid, like youd have to spend at least £150 on a phone that can get NFC passes, then you'd have to buy ticket so thats £200 already spent. you're probably selling a tout ticket for what £200 on average (depending on game). And then you have to rely on the person giving the phone back after the game otherwise you have to keep buying new ones and transfer your membership to that phone. Seems long imo


Been told u can buy an iPhone 6 for around  £50 think 2 passes can be put onto the wallet most fans that that come and go to touts are usually in a pair or a group, could get off with the phone but if the only way they can get tickets is through a tout then they will pass it back as maybe they could afford to pay the £150/200 per ticket plus if they are from overseas they would tell friends and family who might come over. Theres serious money in it  when u think about , 10 tickets every home  100/150 profit let u work it out.
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27131 on: Yesterday at 04:03:20 pm »
Quote from: 205mob on Yesterday at 03:44:00 pm

Been told u can buy an iPhone 6 for around  £50 think 2 passes can be put onto the wallet most fans that that come and go to touts are usually in a pair or a group, could get off with the phone but if the only way they can get tickets is through a tout then they will pass it back as maybe they could afford to pay the £150/200 per ticket plus if they are from overseas they would tell friends and family who might come over. Theres serious money in it  when u think about , 10 tickets every home  100/150 profit let u work it out.

Yeah my phone is a pretty bog standard Android Motorola which I bought around a year ago. Cost me less than £100 from Argos and NFC works fine, so pretty sure you'll be able to get similar spec NFC devices for a lot cheaper if you buy them pre-owned.

As you said, some of these touts will be making silly money & I imagine any additional expense from having to buy multiple burner phones will just be clawed gradually back on top of their already ridiculously priced tickets
Logged

Offline 205mob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27132 on: Yesterday at 04:06:16 pm »
Pass tickets (phone) back after h game 😂😂😂😂 think u have to buy all 8 aswel
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27133 on: Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm »
Touts will take passports so will always get burner phones back
Logged

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27134 on: Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm »
It does not seem difficult for the club to stop the touts, they could just use the same technology that is used at pure gym to stop people just sharing the same membership, film people as they scan at the turnstiles, delete all the images after each game expect for random sample checked against photograph linked to you members account.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27135 on: Yesterday at 09:28:00 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
It does not seem difficult for the club to stop the touts, they could just use the same technology that is used at pure gym to stop people just sharing the same membership, film people as they scan at the turnstiles, delete all the images after each game expect for random sample checked against photograph linked to you members account.
and buy all the tickets off a tout site for just one game and cancel all those memberships
Logged
Online Will.Lacey

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • European Royalty
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27136 on: Yesterday at 10:46:14 pm »
Majority of people paying 200 quid + to go the match probably are tourists who spend stupid money in the club shop and in the ground. Touts probably indirectly end up making the club more money anyway. No real incentive for the club to stamp down
Logged
Online red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 228
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27137 on: Yesterday at 11:03:12 pm »
Quote from: 205mob on Yesterday at 10:32:02 am
Of course they are, they know who is touting but we all know nothing will get done as there upto the same tricks.

Stubhub.ie for example every game when fixture  got announced 400-500 tickets same blocks on every game and also hospitality, every game has a bulk of 10 tickets a supporter group will snatch them. Easy 1m+ in revenue the club would lose each home game if the touts got cleared out.

https://www.stubhub.ie/liverpool-fc-tickets/performer/13327/



Loads on that site with actual seats detailed.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-touting

Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27138 on: Today at 12:57:38 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 03:25:04 pm
They're in the home ends (though I agree they could do a lot more)
2 tickets for sale in the away end, Block P5, Row L, seats 107 and 108, 550 each.

Its clear as day.
Logged
Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27139 on: Today at 09:42:44 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 03:20:50 pm
I dont think the burner phone idea will pick up personally. It seems a very long process just to make a few quid, like youd have to spend at least £150 on a phone that can get NFC passes, then you'd have to buy ticket so thats £200 already spent. you're probably selling a tout ticket for what £200 on average (depending on game). And then you have to rely on the person giving the phone back after the game otherwise you have to keep buying new ones and transfer your membership to that phone. Seems long imo

Dunno about you but when changing phones every 2-3 years, I usually have a phone left at the end of it which gets stuffed away in a drawer to use as a spare if the new one breaks

I'd imagine most people have a spare phone lying around, and touts selling 20+ games at 200+ a ticket a match with some getting 500+ I'm sure they could invest in a <£100 burner
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,139
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27140 on: Today at 11:37:02 am »
I know a couple of people that have said they'll be using burner phones. Not touts, just sharing between mates to keep the credits on the memberships. So if regular fans are doing it, touts 100% will be doing it too.
Logged
Offline GDGLEWIS

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27141 on: Today at 11:41:25 am »
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
It does not seem difficult for the club to stop the touts, they could just use the same technology that is used at pure gym to stop people just sharing the same membership, film people as they scan at the turnstiles, delete all the images after each game expect for random sample checked against photograph linked to you members account.
they already film everyone coming in , and dont delete the images they keep a lot of footage from every game, incase its needed.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27142 on: Today at 11:46:21 am »
Just ring around ur relatives you'll find 6-7 spare phones if you haven't got one already. Android second hand shit phones go for £20 ...it's not hard for em.
To the guy who said there is "no as usual" using burners... They did start using burners last 2 months of last season if not before when club started to restrict downloading your pass whenever you want...plus apparently some tickets you couldn't transfer last season cus they were bought late or something...not sure why but they were passing phones in Sandon...
Anyway the idea is that they'll pass and return phones like they did with cards so that is the usual practice...no difference.
PS the LFC Help tweeter account has now said they'll investigate that account reported on stubhub.ie Fulham away....but only after a lot of pressure from fans on tweeter....they should be all over these sites and releasing literally thousands of home and away tickets. We shouldn't have to pressure the club into doing it.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:57:29 am by didopich »
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27143 on: Today at 12:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:37:02 am
I know a couple of people that have said they'll be using burner phones. Not touts, just sharing between mates to keep the credits on the memberships. So if regular fans are doing it, touts 100% will be doing it too.

If people wanna keep credits they'll use burners

If people aren't bothered about that but wanna give the ticket to someone not on their F&F there's already an almost certain work around....

FAQ's say new members will be able to add to their F&F for 2 weeks
I'm 99.9999% sure they will do this for new accounts, not tie it down to new paid members because, well... its LFC developers we're talking about here

So, when Person A wants to transfer to Person B, but aren't on each others F&F, they can get their pal Joe Bloggs (Person C) to create a new account, and add both Person A and B to their friends and family as it isn't locked down... then Person C can act as a middle man for the ticket as it can be forwarded on

Person A > Person C > Person B
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27144 on: Today at 12:15:58 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:12:31 pm
If people wanna keep credits they'll use burners

If people aren't bothered about that but wanna give the ticket to someone not on their F&F there's already an almost certain work around....

FAQ's say new members will be able to add to their F&F for 2 weeks
I'm 99.9999% sure they will do this for new accounts, not tie it down to new paid members because, well... its LFC developers we're talking about here

So, when Person A wants to transfer to Person B, but aren't on each others F&F, they can get their pal Joe Bloggs (Person C) to create a new account, and add both Person A and B to their friends and family as it isn't locked down... then Person C can act as a middle man for the ticket as it can be forwarded on

Person A > Person C > Person B
Hopefully the person from the ticket office who reads this thread takes note
Logged
YNWA

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27145 on: Today at 12:17:46 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:15:58 pm
Hopefully the person from the ticket office who reads this thread takes note

That's why I posted it
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27146 on: Today at 12:26:21 pm »
Yeh, I read that new accounts will have 2 weeks grace to add F&F. So your workaround will work!
They'll be able to keep an eye on tickets moving round though.
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 479
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27147 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm »
Touts will be reading this forum too...and are showing them what to do 🤣
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27148 on: Today at 02:14:57 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:00:30 pm
Touts will be reading this forum too...and are showing them what to do 🤣
On a side note, I always thought this thread should be private until you have a minimum 100 posts or something. The amount of new forum members and posts looking tickets from brand new accounts is through the roof when we are coming up to a final or a big game. Plus it lets non forum members read it all anyway.
Logged
YNWA

Online PHIL.

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • Unbearable
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27149 on: Today at 02:15:35 pm »
The only thing that doesn't sit well with me is that I'll lose a credit if I don't scan in, even if I don't sell my tickets.

There are situations where that's unavoidable and I don't think you should be punished with loss of credits. For example, the rail strikes at the moment could easily mean I'll miss a game. Likewise, if I got Covid, I'd now feel like I had to go to the game anyway, just to avoid losing a credit.

I feel like there should be some allowance. For example, if you don't scan in twice in the season, any more will cost you credits. That way, you're covered for one off things like travel interruptions beyond your control.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27150 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 02:15:35 pm
The only thing that doesn't sit well with me is that I'll lose a credit if I don't scan in, even if I don't sell my tickets.

There are situations where that's unavoidable and I don't think you should be punished with loss of credits. For example, the rail strikes at the moment could easily mean I'll miss a game. Likewise, if I got Covid, I'd now feel like I had to go to the game anyway, just to avoid losing a credit.

I feel like there should be some allowance. For example, if you don't scan in twice in the season, any more will cost you credits. That way, you're covered for one off things like travel interruptions beyond your control.

Just promotes empty seats, which doesnt look good because most would use that and take a £100 hit to keep 2 credits and only attend 11

6 is a buffer there for you
Logged

Online PHIL.

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • Unbearable
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27151 on: Today at 03:02:15 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:34:18 pm
Just promotes empty seats, which doesnt look good because most would use that and take a £100 hit to keep 2 credits and only attend 11

6 is a buffer there for you

For now.

Who's to say that 13 will continue to be the threshold?

Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27152 on: Today at 03:05:58 pm »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 03:02:15 pm
For now.

Who's to say that 13 will continue to be the threshold?

It's only going to go down in the near term
Logged
