I know a couple of people that have said they'll be using burner phones. Not touts, just sharing between mates to keep the credits on the memberships. So if regular fans are doing it, touts 100% will be doing it too.
If people wanna keep credits they'll use burners
If people aren't bothered about that but wanna give the ticket to someone not
on their F&F there's already an almost certain work around....
FAQ's say new members will be able to add to their F&F for 2 weeks
I'm 99.9999% sure they will do this for new accounts, not tie it down to new paid members because, well... its LFC developers we're talking about here
So, when Person A wants to transfer to Person B, but aren't on each others F&F, they can get their pal Joe Bloggs (Person C) to create a new account, and add both Person A and B to their friends and family as it isn't locked down... then Person C can act as a middle man for the ticket as it can be forwarded on
Person A > Person C > Person B