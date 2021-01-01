What happens if I transfer a ticket to a F&F who has a supporter ID but not a membership?It seems like theyll get the credit but I dont understand how they could use it - what have I missed?
So I have heard of six accounts on the one burner phone. Surely the stewards would notice a phone being passed back six times?
I have my 3 kids on the same phone and just scan each of them through. No need to pass a phone back.The issue for touts is being able to download the same NFC pass more than once onto different phones. If they cant they are risking the only phone that has the pass on it. Ive seen plenty on here who have it on more than one phone which is a real loophole.
. do the kids not have to pass it on though after one passes through? The pass I assumed was only on one phone so the touts are taking deposits or plan to anyway. Passport etc as deposit.
They stand in front of me and I scan them through one by one.Yes it should just be on one phone but people seem to have circumvented that too.
