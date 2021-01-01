« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 673 674 675 676 677 [678]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1308971 times)

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27080 on: Today at 10:01:55 pm »
Amazing.
Logged

Offline Girder of Girth

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27081 on: Today at 10:12:55 pm »
What happens if I transfer a ticket to a F&F who has a supporter ID but not a membership?

It seems like theyll get the credit but I dont understand how they could use it - what have I missed?
Logged
1st Game: Standing on Kop watching Digger Barnes give us a winner against Spurs 29/10/89.
Hooked ever since ...

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27082 on: Today at 10:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 10:12:55 pm
What happens if I transfer a ticket to a F&F who has a supporter ID but not a membership?

It seems like theyll get the credit but I dont understand how they could use it - what have I missed?
They get a credit if they decide to take up a membership next year
Logged
YNWA

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,664
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27083 on: Today at 10:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Girder of Girth on Today at 10:12:55 pm
What happens if I transfer a ticket to a F&F who has a supporter ID but not a membership?

It seems like theyll get the credit but I dont understand how they could use it - what have I missed?
That is a good questions though mate.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27084 on: Today at 10:51:12 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 01:49:58 pm
So I have heard of six accounts on the one burner phone. Surely the stewards would notice a phone being passed back six times?

I have my 3 kids on the same phone and just scan each of them through. No need to pass a phone back.

The issue for touts is being able to download the same NFC pass more than once onto different phones. If they cant they are risking the only phone that has the pass on it. Ive seen plenty on here who have it on more than one phone which is a real loophole.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27085 on: Today at 11:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:51:12 pm
I have my 3 kids on the same phone and just scan each of them through. No need to pass a phone back.

The issue for touts is being able to download the same NFC pass more than once onto different phones. If they cant they are risking the only phone that has the pass on it. Ive seen plenty on here who have it on more than one phone which is a real loophole.
. do the kids not have to pass it on though after one passes through? The pass I assumed was only on one phone so the touts are taking deposits or plan to anyway. Passport etc as deposit.
Logged
YNWA

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27086 on: Today at 11:12:38 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:09:22 pm
. do the kids not have to pass it on though after one passes through? The pass I assumed was only on one phone so the touts are taking deposits or plan to anyway. Passport etc as deposit.

They stand in front of me and I scan them through one by one.

Yes it should just be on one phone but people seem to have circumvented that too.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #27087 on: Today at 11:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:12:38 pm
They stand in front of me and I scan them through one by one.

Yes it should just be on one phone but people seem to have circumvented that too.
I feel like doing this for a group of adults would be far more obvious.
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 673 674 675 676 677 [678]   Go Up
« previous next »
 