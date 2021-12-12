But as you say mate, we already have the Touts. They just see the membership fee as a cost of doing business. The fee wont prove a barrier for them, but might for real fans who would love to get to a game, but cant justify the £30 for just a small chance.



Let's just get one thing right touts are not members...they are people (mainly local) who have been there for decades ..they were there with ST then they added aways to their portfolio, then fan cards to their portfolio then memberships etc then hospitality. They have all sorts. Let's not pretend that this is a memberships issue. Members and STH are equally to blame like one of the guys said above, which makes it mind boggling why they only addressed the smaller group (members with 10k) and left the other (STH 26k) untouched. That discussion with SOS and fan forum etc must have been like...do what ever you want just don't touch the ST and don't release their figures cus then there is no defending and guess what SoS will come out on the streets protesting if STH were affected.PS there is a guy in Devonshire Arms near Anfield his name is I think Mark, his nickname is the Ticketmaster nobody messes with him. He has been sorting out close to 60-70 people for every game home and away. Scores of Scandinavians go to collect from him every game. I'm talking for more then 15 years now he used to have close to 100cards on him and I had mates who gave him their cards to manage until they can go to a game and then ask for THEIR card back to go the match. He promised to give em a free away ticket for any game in return for managing their unattended games. My mate chose United away he said ok. Then on the day he said he could only give us 2 not 3 but can sell the third for £350 (Brendan era) also he had to agree not to use his 3 cards for Everton home so he could make up his money. I've never stepped foot in that pub since.I have seen similar touts in "the flat iron" "12 man" "hotel TIA" Sandon and the Church are packed with em. The pub owners know them too... The club can stop this at any time instead of going after members trying to sort out a family member occasionally.