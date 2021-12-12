« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Biscuitman

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on Yesterday at 01:27:28 pm
Thank you, so it's just a case of refreshing that page you sent every five minutes until they upgrade the kenny dalglish stand to a 60,000 seater  ;D

The club announce when the late sale tickets are going on sale, its usually about 2 weeks before the game if I remember correctly. They will then pop up from then right up until 1 hour before kick off.
As for refreshing F5 its more like every twenty/thirty seconds , if you leave it until 5 minutes youll have to be very lucky to catch one.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:38:54 pm

In theory it should drop from 13+ but by making credits harder to come by, the evidence so far suggests that touts and fans are going to buy everything they can and find workarounds not to lose credits if they dont attend.

I was 140l0 in the queue which would easily be good enough in the past to get something but it took me nearly 2 hours to get in to find there was nothing. Given there were 90k in the queue weve reached a point of absurdity. In fact the queue is illusory as there are now in all likelihood a few hundred who know how to bypass the queue function.

For those who think first come first served was better, the same thing would happen with 13+ buying up everything and those in the know sweeping up the scraps while the rest queue like mugs. Late sales remain the only viable route which is fine if you have the time and want singles but you likely wasted your membership if you wanted to take a kid along.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:38:54 pm
In theory it should drop from 13+ but by making credits harder to come by, the evidence so far suggests that touts and fans are going to buy everything they can and find workarounds not to lose credits if they dont attend.

I was 140l0 in the queue which would easily be good enough in the past to get something but it took me nearly 2 hours to get in to find there was nothing. Given there were 90k in the queue weve reached a point of absurdity. In fact the queue is illusory as there are now in all likelihood a few hundred who know how to bypass the queue function.

For those who think first come first served was better, the same thing would happen with 13+ buying up everything and those in the know sweeping up the scraps while the rest queue like mugs. Late sales remain the only viable route which is fine if you have the time and want singles but you likely wasted your membership if you wanted to take a kid along.

There's not a lot can be done about someone knowing how to bypass the queue. At the tend of the day there is always going to be some tech wizz that can figure out how to get onto the site before the sale is live, or manipulate it to let them in as soon as it does.

What they can do something about is the people that have 50+ browsers and devices. I do it myself, although only with 3 or 4 devices but multiple browsers on each, I had 12 browsers in total on Wednesday. Introduce a pre login. Once you are logged on, you can then go to the holding page and can't log on again from another device.
NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:10:55 pm
Quote from: Biscuitman on Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm
The club announce when the late sale tickets are going on sale, its usually about 2 weeks before the game if I remember correctly. They will then pop up from then right up until 1 hour before kick off.
As for refreshing F5 its more like every twenty/thirty seconds , if you leave it until 5 minutes youll have to be very lucky to catch one.

I'm glad you said that because I've be refreshing today for the Palace game just in case  ;D

Twenty to thirty seconds is actually insane. All this just to take my dad to couple games, jesus wept.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:33:42 pm
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on Yesterday at 04:10:55 pm
I'm glad you said that because I've be refreshing today for the Palace game just in case  ;D

Twenty to thirty seconds is actually insane. All this just to take my dad to couple games, jesus wept.
3 seconds mate
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:36:02 pm
IMO it won't drop below 13+ without the club being transparent *from now* doing some creative mathematic modelling of some sort (on the back of an envelope) on what the thresholds will be. many will preserve them just in case otherwise through whatever means they have.

this would be the perfect time to introduce tiers at 4 > 8 > 10 > 12 > 15 or something like that

also think members who literally got *nothing* and didn't use any of the "benefits" should en mass ask for refunds. but ultimately many of the people hard-done by were the ones who called for a ballot in the first place. whatever the ticket office does there's going to be thousands and thousands of unhappy people when we're this good... and even if we get less good, it'll always be this way with Klopp around I think.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:36:02 pm
IMO it won't drop below 13+ without the club being transparent *from now* doing some creative mathematic modelling of some sort (on the back of an envelope) on what the thresholds will be. many will preserve them just in case otherwise.

this would be the perfect time to introduce tiers at 4 > 8 > 10 > 12 > 15 or something like that
The same people will adjust and keep above 15 anyway. the only ones on just 13 are likely the genuine fans who are gong to those 13 and that's all they can afford. The touts will have 19 as they're moving them on anyway.
Dagro

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:39:20 pm
Do you get a credit for hospitality?
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:11:02 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 05:39:20 pm
Do you get a credit for hospitality?

hope you're not trying to get up to 13 games on hospo alone
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:24:47 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 04:36:02 pm
IMO it won't drop below 13+ without the club being transparent *from now* doing some creative mathematic modelling of some sort (on the back of an envelope) on what the thresholds will be. many will preserve them just in case otherwise through whatever means they have.

this would be the perfect time to introduce tiers at 4 > 8 > 10 > 12 > 15 or something like that

also think members who literally got *nothing* and didn't use any of the "benefits" should en mass ask for refunds. but ultimately many of the people hard-done by were the ones who called for a ballot in the first place. whatever the ticket office does there's going to be thousands and thousands of unhappy people when we're this good... and even if we get less good, it'll always be this way with Klopp around I think.

They need more tiers but eventually all games will sell out on like 8 and it'd be a closed shop.

Maybe need to % off tickets into buckets based off credit or do points over 5 years like most clubs do
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:09:10 pm
Spirit of Shankly have just released info that they speaking to the club about the new changes so maybe they'll manage to negotiate a few adjustments and also I'm hoping they will find a way to hold misbehaving STH accountable.They are by far the biggest touts and they keep shifting most of em on sites. 26k STH and they thought the biggest problem is the 10k members...I don't think so. The update was a joke...go on the sites and have a look at these tickets on there must be from STH  if they offering to send the tickets to your phone via mail. It means they don't lose the credits which we know is the case from last week. They need to find a way of tackling that problem cus its bigger then any other smaller problems like members and local sales, aways etc. This STH pool is 26k strong and they can do no wrong and are protected. We are constantly looking at different ways to find extra tickets for fans that can never get one and so we are going after everything and anything apart from STH. They are no different to members if 20 or 30% of members on 13+ are passing on then that's 2-3k tickets for each game. If 20 or 30% of 26k STH are passing on however we are talking 8k tickets for each game. It makes sense to look into them more then anything else so why are they turning a blind eye on it!??.
Rant over
Origi-nal

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 08:09:10 pm
Spirit of Shankly have just released info that they speaking to the club about the new changes so maybe they'll manage to negotiate a few adjustments and also I'm hoping they will find a way to hold misbehaving STH accountable.They are by far the biggest touts and they keep shifting most of em on sites. 26k STH and they thought the biggest problem is the 10k members...I don't think so. The update was a joke...go on the sites and have a look at these tickets on there must be from STH  if they offering to send the tickets to your phone via mail. It means they don't lose the credits which we know is the case from last week. They need to find a way of tackling that problem cus its bigger then any other smaller problems like members and local sales, aways etc. This STH pool is 26k strong and they can do no wrong and are protected. We are constantly looking at different ways to find extra tickets for fans that can never get one and so we are going after everything and anything apart from STH. They are no different to members if 20 or 30% of members on 13+ are passing on then that's 2-3k tickets for each game. If 20 or 30% of 26k STH are passing on however we are talking 8k tickets for each game. It makes sense to look into them more then anything else so why are they turning a blind eye on it!??.
Rant over

yes stop the rant, no way 20 or 30% of STH are touting tickets! I know from where I've sat every week. The local sale  passing on rate was a disgrace. No way you can say there are more STH as touts than members
Always_A_Red

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:57:00 pm
Quote from: Origi-nal on Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm
yes stop the rant, no way 20 or 30% of STH are touting tickets! I know from where I've sat every week. The local sale  passing on rate was a disgrace. No way you can say there are more STH as touts than members

Members dont have the same seat every game so no idea how you'd have any idea on how many members are passing them on. However we all know for a fact that STH's pass on tickets every game & some don't even go at all (ie touts). I have a mate who's brother is in the US - he's a STH and hasn't been for 4 years ffs.

I've just spent the best part of £850 for two of us to go to all 10 PL games - i've had to pay upfront for games that I have no idea when the matches are taking place and if I cant go due to factors out of my control (ie illness, work, holiday, childcare etc), then club have had my money in their bank for 3-5 months. The Leicester game is scheduled for NYE at 3pm. So I wont plan anything for NYE now....but then in late October the TV companies change their schedule and we could be playing on 29th or 30th instead.... or even NYD.....so I either don't plan anything for then (with a family of 4) in the fear of it changing and not getting the credit, or I chance it, live my life like a normal person, then it changes and there's no appreciation for the fact i've paid 5 months in advance, had 15 years of loyalty and have spent hours and hours of time queuing for tickets in the sales.

So then my mate on the F&F list goes instead of me and he gets the credit, but he's only been to a handful of games in 5 years because the membership scheme is a joke and for the 6th year running he's got none himself in the general member sales, despite paying £26 a year 'for a chance'. But what can he do with that credit he now has? Absolutely nothing. So everyone's a loser, except the club.

The whole thing sticks for regular members to be honest. There's no loyalty, empathy or personal connection whatsoever. We're just a massive cash cow for the club and although they say they care, they actually don't give a damn. As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:58:22 pm
Quote from: Origi-nal on Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm
yes stop the rant, no way 20 or 30% of STH are touting tickets! I know from where I've sat every week. The local sale  passing on rate was a disgrace. No way you can say there are more STH as touts than members
Club should release the percentage of STH who transferred like they did with members for last year. You'd be surprised .. there is a reason they are keeping it quiet. I know lots of people who are regularly going on someone else's ST. Go on https://www.livefootballtickets.com/english-premiership/liverpool-tickets.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjwlemWBhDUARIsAFp1rLW6uiTQQObb3OwiskhdmRj7PYmY7-P7egYfNIBjrAKBz-LzkqX82B0aAo6XEALw_wcB a thousand for sale for Palace to people they are never going to meet with tickets straight to ur phone via mail?! That's not members willing to lose a credit, that's STH knowing they are not losing a credit.
Club should make transparent...release the figures. Not to mention that it's ok for 60old grandad to share his with his whole family but when a member does it's frown upon and regarded as bad as tout.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:17:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:07:06 pm
There's not a lot can be done about someone knowing how to bypass the queue. At the tend of the day there is always going to be some tech wizz that can figure out how to get onto the site before the sale is live, or manipulate it to let them in as soon as it does.

What they can do something about is the people that have 50+ browsers and devices. I do it myself, although only with 3 or 4 devices but multiple browsers on each, I had 12 browsers in total on Wednesday. Introduce a pre login. Once you are logged on, you can then go to the holding page and can't log on again from another device.

Agree with all that. I hammer the multiple browsers too and would jump at the chance to queue jump if I could. The real issue is what happens before that. We know there are thousands of STH and members on 13+ who are touting or have no intention of going to the games theyve bought. Got no issue with people passing on occasionally but that isnt whats happening. The stats from last season were staggering and even though Covid was a factor you dont get transfer figures of 50 amd 80% unless that is a way of life for some members. I suspect the level of transfers from STH is similar.

Ive said it before but the club could easily nail touts by buying from them and using the seat details to identify them then banning them and cancelling their membership or STH. They would easily recoup some of the cost by reselling and the STH list would actually move.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:11:59 am
I like the sentiment here but it's unworkable. It's a dogfight to get tickets and demand is sky high. And you got this awful layer of touts and ebay resellers

If it was free for all, you bet that awful layer would do well with LESS off a barrier.

I'd love this to be easier. But I don't think that's it.

But as you say mate, we already have the Touts. They just see the membership fee as a cost of doing business.  The fee wont prove a barrier for them, but might for real fans who would love to get to a game, but cant justify the £30 for just a small chance.

gregor

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:17:44 pm

Ive said it before but the club could easily nail touts by buying from them and using the seat details to identify them then banning them and cancelling their membership or STH. They would easily recoup some of the cost by reselling and the STH list would actually move.

This is what I don't understand most of all. The online touting is being done completely openly like on the site posted above. Is there some legal reason the club can't buy these and do exactly what you say? I can't get my head around it, if they are genuinely serious about tackling touting they'd just do it tomorrow - get someone from the ticket office to spend the day buying up these tickets and immediately cancelling all STs/memberships they're on, with lifetime bans.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm
This is what I don't understand most of all. The online touting is being done completely openly like on the site posted above. Is there some legal reason the club can't buy these and do exactly what you say? I can't get my head around it, if they are genuinely serious about tackling touting they'd just do it tomorrow - get someone from the ticket office to spend the day buying up these tickets and immediately cancelling all STs/memberships they're on, with lifetime bans.
That's exactly what I mean and there is more sites too...they could literally release thousands of tickets in a matter of 1 week. They don't even have to get involved by contacting the site just employ someone to buy and take details. It's crazy...do they know something we don't know!??
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm
But as you say mate, we already have the Touts. They just see the membership fee as a cost of doing business.  The fee wont prove a barrier for them, but might for real fans who would love to get to a game, but cant justify the £30 for just a small chance.
Let's just get one thing right touts are not members...they are people (mainly local) who have been there for decades ..they were there with ST   then they added aways to their portfolio, then fan cards to their portfolio then memberships etc then hospitality. They have all sorts. Let's not pretend that this is a memberships issue. Members and STH are equally to blame like one of the guys said above, which makes it mind boggling why they only addressed the smaller group (members with 10k)  and left the other (STH 26k) untouched. That discussion with SOS and fan forum etc must have been like...do what ever you want just don't touch the ST and don't release their figures cus then there is no defending and guess what SoS  will come out on the streets protesting if STH were affected.
PS there is a guy in Devonshire Arms near Anfield his name is I think Mark, his nickname is the Ticketmaster nobody messes with him. He has been sorting out close to 60-70 people for every game home and away. Scores of Scandinavians go to collect from him every game. I'm talking  for more then 15 years now he used to have close to 100cards on him and I had mates who gave him their cards to manage until they can go to a game and then ask for THEIR card back to go the match. He promised to give em a free away ticket for any game in return for managing their unattended games. My mate chose United away he said ok. Then on the day he said he could only give us 2 not 3 but can sell  the third for £350 (Brendan era) also he had to agree not to use his 3 cards for Everton home so he could make up his money. I've never stepped foot in that pub since.
 I have seen similar touts in "the flat iron" "12 man" "hotel TIA"  Sandon and the Church  are packed with em. The pub owners know them too... The club can stop this at any time instead of going after members trying to sort out a family member occasionally.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:25:23 am
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm
Let's just get one thing right touts are not members...they are people (mainly local) who have been there for decades ..they were there with ST   then they added aways to their portfolio, then fan cards to their portfolio then memberships etc then hospitality. They have all sorts. Let's not pretend that this is a memberships issue. Members and STH are equally to blame like one of the guys said above, which makes it mind boggling why they only addressed the smaller group (members with 10k)  and left the other (STH 26k) untouched. That discussion with SOS and fan forum etc must have been like...do what ever you want just don't touch the ST and don't release their figures cus then there is no defending and guess what SoS  will come out on the streets protesting if STH were affected.
PS there is a guy in Devonshire Arms near Anfield his name is I think Mark, his nickname is the Ticketmaster nobody messes with him. He has been sorting out close to 60-70 people for every game home and away. Scores of Scandinavians go to collect from him every game. I'm talking  for more then 15 years now he used to have close to 100cards on him and I had mates who gave him their cards to manage until they can go to a game and then ask for THEIR card back to go the match. He promised to give em a free away ticket for any game in return for managing their unattended games. My mate chose United away he said ok. Then on the day he said he could only give us 2 not 3 but can sell  the third for £350 (Brendan era) also he had to agree not to use his 3 cards for Everton home so he could make up his money. I've never stepped foot in that pub since.
 I have seen similar touts in "the flat iron" "12 man" "hotel TIA"  Sandon and the Church  are packed with em. The pub owners know them too... The club can stop this at any time instead of going after members trying to sort out a family member occasionally.

Exactly.  I know STHs who give it into Supporters clubs, who then sell it on to their members until a big game comes up then the STH wants to go, then the guys who have been going on that ticket get told. as the guy wants to go himself this week. the price has gone up.

The guys on TAW admitted on their podcasts their STs were not in their names. But we had an amnesty. so dont worry about the que jumping or buying from a tout. Its ok.
As a disabled fan, I cant even join a list for a ST. been to every game for years though. So ill keep paying my membership fee. Then get into a que to be told the seats near the people I have sat with for years are not available.
gordo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:42:45 am
I see a lot of he said, she said going on here.

So I chose to ignore most of the above (apologies if this has already been answered).

The part I got up to is where someone was saying that if they get a late availability ticket, that the credit doesnt count. Surely this isnt true. Its always counted before so why would this change?
pl_kop_1969

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:54:59 am
Quote from: gordo on Today at 11:42:45 am
I see a lot of he said, she said going on here.

So I chose to ignore most of the above (apologies if this has already been answered).

The part I got up to is where someone was saying that if they get a late availability ticket, that the credit doesnt count. Surely this isnt true. Its always counted before so why would this change?

It doesn't count if it was returned by a season ticket holder, it does if it was returned by a member. The club have said you'll be able to tell on the website before you buy but I haven't seen anything that says how or at what stage.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:03:28 pm
Quote from: gordo on Today at 11:42:45 am
I see a lot of he said, she said going on here.

So I chose to ignore most of the above (apologies if this has already been answered).

The part I got up to is where someone was saying that if they get a late availability ticket, that the credit doesnt count. Surely this isnt true. Its always counted before so why would this change?

You could read the communications from the club which makes things clear?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:26:39 pm
Quote from: gordo on Today at 11:42:45 am
I see a lot of he said, she said going on here.

So I chose to ignore most of the above (apologies if this has already been answered).

The part I got up to is where someone was saying that if they get a late availability ticket, that the credit doesnt count. Surely this isnt true. Its always counted before so why would this change?
Because it double counts the seat... i.e. its a season ticket seat and is also then credited s a member seat. Until there's consequences for sths not going to games then the late sales probably wont count going forward
upthereds1993

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:41:41 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:26:39 pm
Because it double counts the seat... i.e. its a season ticket seat and is also then credited s a member seat. Until there's consequences for sths not going to games then the late sales probably wont count going forward

I just wonder why they allowed it to happen for so many years. Obviously they'd have known from the start that credits get allocated out of thin air if a STH sells back their seat to a member.

My only guess is that the because of these returns, the number of people on 13+ is now becoming unmanageable for the club and chipping away year after year at the number of available "general admission" tickets (By that I mean tickets for people that aren't a STH or 13+). Would be interesting to see the numbers / percentages of guaranteed members and how they've changed over the years. Presume they'd have steadily risen to the point we're at now

