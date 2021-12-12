yes stop the rant, no way 20 or 30% of STH are touting tickets! I know from where I've sat every week. The local sale passing on rate was a disgrace. No way you can say there are more STH as touts than members
Members dont have the same seat every game so no idea how you'd have any idea on how many members are passing them on. However we all know for a fact that STH's pass on tickets every game & some don't even go at all (ie touts). I have a mate who's brother is in the US - he's a STH and hasn't been for 4 years ffs.
I've just spent the best part of £850 for two of us to go to all 10 PL games - i've had to pay upfront for games that I have no idea when the matches are taking place and if I cant go due to factors out of my control (ie illness, work, holiday, childcare etc), then club have had my money in their bank for 3-5 months. The Leicester game is scheduled for NYE at 3pm. So I wont plan anything for NYE now....but then in late October the TV companies change their schedule and we could be playing on 29th or 30th instead.... or even NYD.....so I either don't plan anything for then (with a family of 4) in the fear of it changing and not getting the credit, or I chance it, live my life like a normal person, then it changes and there's no appreciation for the fact i've paid 5 months in advance, had 15 years of loyalty and have spent hours and hours of time queuing for tickets in the sales.
So then my mate on the F&F list goes instead of me and he gets the credit, but he's only been to a handful of games in 5 years because the membership scheme is a joke and for the 6th year running he's got none himself in the general member sales, despite paying £26 a year 'for a chance'. But what can he do with that credit he now has? Absolutely nothing. So everyone's a loser, except the club.
The whole thing sticks for regular members to be honest. There's no loyalty, empathy or personal connection whatsoever. We're just a massive cash cow for the club and although they say they care, they actually don't give a damn. As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words.