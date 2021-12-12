« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1302211 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26840 on: Today at 10:15:50 am »
Quote from: Matze_LFC on Today at 10:15:33 am
Can someone please tell me which payment options you have? Is it only credit card or is it possible to pay by PayPal?
Credit/debit card
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26841 on: Today at 10:18:17 am »
Quote from: Matze_LFC on Today at 10:15:33 am
Can someone please tell me which payment options you have? Is it only credit card or is it possible to pay by PayPal?

I used paypal to pay for a membership and it gave me the option today under saved cards again, but I wanted to pay by card today so entered a new one
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26842 on: Today at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 10:13:36 am
Whats the young adult age limit.

17-21
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26843 on: Today at 11:42:19 am »
Distribute is still an option on tickets on the accounts...
YNWA

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26844 on: Today at 11:47:20 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:42:19 am
Distribute is still an option on tickets on the accounts...

You can't click it though. It will get replaced with the 'forward' option in due course.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26845 on: Today at 11:47:46 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:47:20 am
You can't click it though. It will get replaced with the 'forward' option in due course.
I clicked and it gave me the option to input name and email address
YNWA

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26846 on: Today at 11:50:53 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 11:47:46 am
I clicked and it gave me the option to input name and email address

Oo. How strange. It doesn't activate for me.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26847 on: Today at 11:53:39 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:50:53 am
Oo. How strange. It doesn't activate for me.
My mate wants to swap his game with me, I've got and adult and child for my sister so I think ill hold off until the system is implemented properly in case they cancel my tickets
YNWA

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26848 on: Today at 11:55:06 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:50:53 am
Oo. How strange. It doesn't activate for me.
Not an option for me either
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26849 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
351 seats left for man city
