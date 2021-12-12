Less hopeful it will be any different next year given that 13+ hoovered up everything as if nothing has changed. If ballot winners do the same as expected, we can then only hope for a greater number of returns for late sales though most will pass on credits to F&F if they can.Looking like restricted view seats are the best we can expect in the unsuccessful sale for all games bar Palace and Bournemouth. Back to the F5 game it seems with the added joy of working out of if a seat is a STH or members return!
Seats left for each game:Palace: 4284Bournemouth: 4046Newcastle: 3406Wolves: 2489Brighton: 2522City: 2081West Ham: 2784Leeds: 2304Southampton: 2437Leicester: 2878Palace and Bournemouth have some of the away end released which explains why they are a bit higher.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
So, 23,037 in the queue for 2,000 tickets...but guaranteed is guaranteed, right? Hard to see us getting two together for the one game we were successful for. Having that family section in AU now looks like a sound idea.
Sorted for Man City. Block 222 in ARU was opened as a non-adult/child block so picked up some decent seats in there.Now to play the waiting game for the rest tomorrow.
Just before they went off sale at 0630 today : 3900 - Palace3669 - Bournemouth 3019 - Newcastle 2098 - Wolves2146 - Brighton 1733 - Man City 2409 - West Ham 1963 - Leeds 2064 - Southampton 2496 - LeicesterSo going by approx. how many were on sale for each individual match in the 1st place, approx. 9K are on 13+
So I need some help guys. I'm from South Africa and 've been a fan for over 35 years. Been to 5 games in those 35 years! Last one in 2017. @weebroalan from on here helped we with tickets most of those games.My family and I have just move to Birmingham this year. I've follow the entire process for tickets and from the 6 of us (wife and 4 kids) in the ballot 4 were lucky enough to 1 allocation for Leeds.So I'm in the queue number 7 odd thousand. The Mrs and the youngest got 2 of the tickets but I want to take my 2 eldest instead. How do I do that?
There's 7,200 ish on 13+ They've not released the restricted view ones yet, which is over 1k, and they held back blocks like 222 for todays sale
Buy the tickets under the names of the people that win the ballot and then transfer to the other two afterwards as long as you have them on your friends and family
7 windows open. Only one at 15k and the rest above 30k. At least I got the kids to school ok and didn't have to hang about.Wonder how it will work with two together as they can't have an adult & jnr ticket separated. Might just be me getting one for myself and the lad missing out.
Thank you! the youngest is a junior, can I buy a young adult ticket on his name?
Sadly fear the same
