Members Sales

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26800 on: Today at 07:14:13 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:00:40 am
Less hopeful it will be any different next year given that 13+ hoovered up everything as if nothing has changed. If ballot winners do the same as expected, we can then only hope for a greater number of returns for late sales though most will pass on credits to F&F if they can.

Looking like restricted view seats are the best we can expect in the unsuccessful sale for all games bar Palace and Bournemouth. Back to the F5 game it seems with the added joy of working out of if a seat is a STH or members return!

To be fair palace and bournemouth had better odds because they balloted those returned seats

So there's more successful applicants for those fixtures, wont be as many extra left as you think
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26801 on: Today at 07:55:36 am
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm
Seats left for each game:

Palace: 4284
Bournemouth: 4046
Newcastle: 3406
Wolves: 2489
Brighton: 2522
City: 2081
West Ham: 2784
Leeds: 2304
Southampton: 2437
Leicester: 2878

Palace and Bournemouth have some of the away end released which explains why they are a bit higher.
Just before they went off sale at 0630 today :

3900 - Palace
3669 - Bournemouth
3019 - Newcastle
2098 - Wolves
2146 - Brighton
1733 - Man City
2409 - West Ham
1963 - Leeds
2064 - Southampton
2496 - Leicester

So going by approx. how many were on sale for each individual match in the 1st place, approx. 9K are on 13+
gregor

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26802 on: Today at 08:17:32 am
Just the 18,000 ahead of me in the queue already, can't wait to get in and get my severely restricted view seat.
Andypandimonium

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26803 on: Today at 08:18:22 am
So, 23,037 in the queue for 2,000 tickets...but guaranteed is guaranteed, right? Hard to see us getting two together for the one game we were successful for. Having that family section in AU now looks like a sound idea.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26804 on: Today at 08:21:18 am
Sorted for Man City. Block 222 in ARU was opened as a non-adult/child block so picked up some decent seats in there.

Now to play the waiting game for the rest tomorrow.
Mon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26805 on: Today at 08:23:17 am
No. 1860 here in the cue
ChrisOH

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26806 on: Today at 08:24:15 am
Only 25,000 people ahead of me. Was successful for the Newcastle game only. Think I can get Adult/Junior seats together or is it going to restricted views with us separated?  :-\
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26807 on: Today at 08:24:46 am
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 08:18:22 am
So, 23,037 in the queue for 2,000 tickets...but guaranteed is guaranteed, right? Hard to see us getting two together for the one game we were successful for. Having that family section in AU now looks like a sound idea.

I have just gone on to check

Your queue number: 33390
Number of users in queue ahead of you: 32830
cmccarthy81

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26808 on: Today at 08:28:29 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:21:18 am
Sorted for Man City. Block 222 in ARU was opened as a non-adult/child block so picked up some decent seats in there.

Now to play the waiting game for the rest tomorrow.

Well played; Was pretty happy with 5000 queue spot - for Bournemouth only.

Turns out it is still over an hour; it really is a war of attrition.
stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26809 on: Today at 08:36:28 am
12000 ahead of me, queue number 10368
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26810 on: Today at 08:36:54 am
29500 in queue. My all time highest
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26811 on: Today at 08:41:40 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 07:55:36 am
Just before they went off sale at 0630 today :

3900 - Palace
3669 - Bournemouth
3019 - Newcastle
2098 - Wolves
2146 - Brighton
1733 - Man City
2409 - West Ham
1963 - Leeds
2064 - Southampton
2496 - Leicester

So going by approx. how many were on sale for each individual match in the 1st place, approx. 9K are on 13+

There's 7,200 ish on 13+

They've not released the restricted view ones yet, which is over 1k, and they held back blocks like 222 for todays sale
Junski17

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26812 on: Today at 08:42:00 am
So I need some help guys. I'm from South Africa and 've been a fan for over 35 years. Been to 5 games in those 35 years! Last one in 2017. @weebroalan from on here helped we with tickets most of those games.

My family and I have just move to Birmingham this year. I've follow the entire process for tickets and from the 6 of us (wife and 4 kids) in the ballot 4 were lucky enough to 1 allocation for Leeds.

So I'm in the queue number 7 odd thousand. The Mrs and the youngest got 2 of the tickets but I want to take my 2 eldest instead. How do I do that?
Mon

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26813 on: Today at 08:43:38 am
I got block 222 for Leicester game Row 3 happy out
jordon148

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26814 on: Today at 08:44:04 am
650 in the queue - what a time to be alive

Sorted for Brighton and City at the front of 222
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26815 on: Today at 08:44:07 am
Quote from: Junski17 on Today at 08:42:00 am
So I need some help guys. I'm from South Africa and 've been a fan for over 35 years. Been to 5 games in those 35 years! Last one in 2017. @weebroalan from on here helped we with tickets most of those games.

My family and I have just move to Birmingham this year. I've follow the entire process for tickets and from the 6 of us (wife and 4 kids) in the ballot 4 were lucky enough to 1 allocation for Leeds.

So I'm in the queue number 7 odd thousand. The Mrs and the youngest got 2 of the tickets but I want to take my 2 eldest instead. How do I do that?
Buy the tickets under the names of the people that win the ballot and then transfer to the other two afterwards as long as you have them on your friends and family
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26816 on: Today at 08:44:48 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:41:40 am
There's 7,200 ish on 13+

They've not released the restricted view ones yet, which is over 1k, and they held back blocks like 222 for todays sale
There was approx. 10.5K tickets available for City at the start of the sale yesterday so if approx. 7.2K on 13+, how do you explain just 1733 left just before they went off sale this morning?
Junski17

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26817 on: Today at 08:47:34 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 08:44:07 am
Buy the tickets under the names of the people that win the ballot and then transfer to the other two afterwards as long as you have them on your friends and family

Thank you! the youngest is a junior, can I buy a young adult ticket on his name?
theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26818 on: Today at 08:51:41 am
Only in for Leicester with my lad still half our. No chance of 2 together now
[streety]

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26819 on: Today at 08:56:04 am
7 windows open. Only one at 15k and the rest above 30k. At least I got the kids to school ok and didn't have to hang about.

Wonder how it will work with two together as they can't have an adult & jnr ticket separated. Might just be me getting one for myself and the lad missing out.
theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26820 on: Today at 08:56:33 am
Quote from: [streety] on Today at 08:56:04 am
7 windows open. Only one at 15k and the rest above 30k. At least I got the kids to school ok and didn't have to hang about.

Wonder how it will work with two together as they can't have an adult & jnr ticket separated. Might just be me getting one for myself and the lad missing out.

Sadly fear the same
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26821 on: Today at 08:58:45 am
Quote from: Junski17 on Today at 08:47:34 am
Thank you! the youngest is a junior, can I buy a young adult ticket on his name?

No, you have to buy a ticket that corresponds with the membership. If transferring you can contact the club to change it
ChrisOH

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26822 on: Today at 09:01:12 am
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 08:56:33 am
Sadly fear the same

I'm sure there's a Adult/Junior only section. Surely it must be factored in during the ballot allocation.
