« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1298775 times)

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 524
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26720 on: Today at 10:22:02 am »
Quote from: fowler_dk on Today at 09:55:01 am
Not 100% correct regarding ticket cash. I was logged in on my account and bought tickets for me and my husband and I could pay with the ticket cash from both my account and his. When I ticked the box with ticket cash from my account I was given the option to also tick a box to use the ticket cash from his account so it looks like that if you have ticket cash in your account you can also use the ticket cash from the accounts of the ones you are buying tickets for.

Ah, right, thats useful to know, thanks.

Wonder if you get the option of using other peoples ticket cash when you yourself dont have any, I dont think it did last year.
Logged

Offline Dagro

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26721 on: Today at 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 10:09:59 am
All sorted in the Lower Anny. Nothing left in The Kop

Same, first time since these sales started that i haven't been able to get a kop ticket for at least a game
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26722 on: Today at 10:24:46 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:17:45 am
Beg to differ - email through at 8.21 - it's only 30 name changes
Sorry, 30 name changes. Even 6 mins is impossible...unless you know a way to get in before 0815  :-X
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26723 on: Today at 10:26:07 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:05:06 am
That sounds extremely dodgy for the people giving out their membership details
It still amazes me that people didn't think this through before posting their membership details all over social media!!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,652
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26724 on: Today at 10:26:20 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:50:38 am
I never even twigged on to that. Always read it as "thirty fiver"  :lmao

Me too :lmao

Sorted OK today but they seemed to go quick on the Kop and I was in within 10 minutes. Painfully slow on the name updates too and I almost ran out of time.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:17 am by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,652
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26725 on: Today at 10:29:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:54:05 am
Anyone know how to actually leave the queue? I've 2 browsers that I want to close down that I don't need. But when I reopen them, it gives the same queue position that I had when I closed them


Welcome to the Hotel Anfield bulk sales...you can check in any time you like but you can never leave...
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26726 on: Today at 10:29:10 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:26:20 am
Me too :lmao

Sorted OK today but they seemed to go quick on the Kop and I was in within 10 minutes. Painfully slow on the name updates too and I lmost ran out of time.
The name updates is always the most frustrating part...would make the whole process so much quicker if you could change all the names and then refresh it all in 1 go rather than change name, refresh and you then have to scroll down to do the same again...numerous times!
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,834
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26727 on: Today at 10:30:02 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:24:46 am
Sorry, 30 name changes. Even 6 mins is impossible...unless you know a way to get in before 0815  :-X

Some people aren't quick enough with a mouse then

Didnt have to change any price categories though that was a bonus
Didnt have to login either my browser already had me logged in, but that autofills for me anyway

I even had to verify on my app for the payment, must have added 30 seconds on at least
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26728 on: Today at 10:32:04 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:30:02 am
Some people aren't quick enough with a mouse then

Didnt have to change any price categories though that was a bonus
Didnt have to login either my browser already had me logged in, but that autofills for me anyway

I even had to verify on my app for the payment, must have added 30 seconds on at least
Ok!  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26729 on: Today at 10:33:37 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:56:53 am
With all due respect, there is no way in a million years that you've got in bang on 0815, basketed 4 seats for 10 different games, changed the name on 36 of those tickets (bearing in mind that it refreshes after each name change) and then checked out. I know this system inside out and its simply not possible to do all of that within just 5 mins!!!
I got in after 3 minutes, my best ever, and managed to get our 4 all sorted by 8:27 even with my sausage fingers. Thought the site was working the best it ever has for the bulk sales.
Logged

Offline red and white liz

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26730 on: Today at 10:34:16 am »
All 10 games, none in the Kop, first for many years.  9 in lower Annie and one lower main stand.  At least I am in I guess.  Nearly £500 poorer now tho
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,652
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26731 on: Today at 10:35:38 am »
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 10:22:02 am
Ah, right, thats useful to know, thanks.

Wonder if you get the option of using other peoples ticket cash when you yourself dont have any, I dont think it did last year.

Yes you can and it did it last year too, I was quite surprised when I was offered it.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26732 on: Today at 10:50:34 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:34:04 am
I had just over 1700th in queue, was in at 8:43 and confirmation at 8.59 after looking around for a few better specs.

That's brave.  In these bulk sales, I never faff about too much looking for a better spec, as past form suggests a system crash could be seconds away.  Once you've got something acceptable, just take it, is my approach.

Because my usual specs in 304 had all gone, I did think afterwards I probably should have gone for 202 and saved 20 lots of £5 in the process, but I settled for further back in 304.  It's a shame there isn't an option (like Odeon Cinemas do) where you can move your seats around after purchase.

On the issue of the unnecessary server refreshes every time you assign a ticket to a F&F member or a ticket price type (which shouldn't even be needed), you can bet that not a single member of the so-called Ticketing Fan Forum has raised this with the Club.
Logged

Online includo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26733 on: Today at 10:54:37 am »
I know its not a major thing but anyone else know why I no longer get email confirmations when purchasing tickets? All email info is correct, nothing blocked but I get promotional emails and emails for autocup reg/results etc?
Logged

Online MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26734 on: Today at 11:02:43 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 10:54:37 am
I know its not a major thing but anyone else know why I no longer get email confirmations when purchasing tickets? All email info is correct, nothing blocked but I get promotional emails and emails for autocup reg/results etc?

Before I ditched a Virgin Media email address (ntlworld.com domain) I used to get a lot of non-appearing emails from various people.  It turns outs Virgin's email software does some pre-blocking of spam, so it never even reaches your own spam/junk folder.   I presume other email servers may do the same.  I've not noticed anything important go missing with gmail who I use currently.

Alternatively, maybe your email isn't set correctly somewhere within the various systems LFC uses, so try changing your email, then, after a day, changing it back again.
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26735 on: Today at 11:09:21 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:50:34 am
That's brave.  In these bulk sales, I never faff about too much looking for a better spec, as past form suggests a system crash could be seconds away.  Once you've got something acceptable, just take it, is my approach.

Because my usual specs in 304 had all gone, I did think afterwards I probably should have gone for 202 and saved 20 lots of £5 in the process, but I settled for further back in 304.  It's a shame there isn't an option (like Odeon Cinemas do) where you can move your seats around after purchase.

On the issue of the unnecessary server refreshes every time you assign a ticket to a F&F member or a ticket price type (which shouldn't even be needed), you can bet that not a single member of the so-called Ticketing Fan Forum has raised this with the Club.
I tend to agree, everytime you update each name and price cat its nervy but I just thought that if its gonna crash its gonna crash either way so thought fuck it, didnt find any better specs after 5 min and just checked out.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,654
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26736 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 10:33:37 am
I got in after 3 minutes, my best ever, and managed to get our 4 all sorted by 8:27 even with my sausage fingers. Thought the site was working the best it ever has for the bulk sales.
Thats good going to get 4 for each game and be out within 10 mins as thats the bare minimum, well in. As I said before, the only way it can be done in half the time is if you know a way to start the process before 0815. I've regularly bought tickets through the club since before the PTS days (remember those)! and have been in every bulk sale since they started. Between me and a mate, we pretty much buy every ticket for all of our mates and have done so for many years so we both know the site like the back of our hand, thats why I know that to do it within 5 mins of getting in is simply not possible if its done in a legit way.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,652
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26737 on: Today at 11:22:30 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:37:14 am
Get a job in IT

How long does it take you to check the wait times on all those tabs? ;D It's like fastest finger first going through them to find the best one on mine ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26738 on: Today at 11:28:04 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:14:29 am
Thats good going to get 4 for each game and be out within 10 mins as thats the bare minimum, well in. As I said before, the only way it can be done in half the time is if you know a way to start the process before 0815. I've regularly bought tickets through the club since before the PTS days (remember those)! and have been in every bulk sale since they started. Between me and a mate, we pretty much buy every ticket for all of our mates and have done so for many years so we both know the site like the back of our hand, thats why I know that to do it within 5 mins of getting in is simply not possible if its done in a legit way.




I agree with that.

I got in at 8.22, clicked on each game, picked 4 in 306 for each game, checked I had done all 10, then did 30 name changes and 10 changes to young adult, ( 40 refreshes ) scrolled up and down the 10 games making sure all was correct, I was being quite quick as the whole process makes me rush anyway in case it crashes, still took me at least 15/16 mins, email came through at 8.39.
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT97

SOS member 11059

Online includo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26739 on: Today at 11:30:00 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 11:02:43 am
Before I ditched a Virgin Media email address (ntlworld.com domain) I used to get a lot of non-appearing emails from various people.  It turns outs Virgin's email software does some pre-blocking of spam, so it never even reaches your own spam/junk folder.   I presume other email servers may do the same.  I've not noticed anything important go missing with gmail who I use currently.

Alternatively, maybe your email isn't set correctly somewhere within the various systems LFC uses, so try changing your email, then, after a day, changing it back again.

Ta mate, will try
Logged

Online fowler_dk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26740 on: Today at 11:33:40 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:05:06 am
That sounds extremely dodgy for the people giving out their membership details

I guess Liverpool only expects people to give out their details to someone they know and trust as we can only buy tickets for people that are on our list of friends and family
Logged

Online ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26741 on: Today at 11:35:56 am »
had 30min wait and took me about 13min to get 10 games for 4 cards and change all names with same price Adult, and that was with the club choosing the seats, all kop near the back !

site seems to be a lot more stable now and not crashing even if you think it might but it can be improved. they could give you the option of same details for all games selected so you dont have to select friends & family from the list. the refresh every time could be looked at for improvement as well.

hope everyone got sorted and people have luck for the rest of the sales - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Online PHIL.

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • Unbearable
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26742 on: Today at 11:36:15 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 10:54:37 am
I know its not a major thing but anyone else know why I no longer get email confirmations when purchasing tickets? All email info is correct, nothing blocked but I get promotional emails and emails for autocup reg/results etc?

No idea, but mine came through immediately.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 664 665 666 667 668 [669]   Go Up
« previous next »
 