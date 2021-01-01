I had just over 1700th in queue, was in at 8:43 and confirmation at 8.59 after looking around for a few better specs.
That's brave. In these bulk sales, I never faff about too much looking for a better spec, as past form suggests a system crash could be seconds away. Once you've got something acceptable, just take it, is my approach.
Because my usual specs in 304 had all gone, I did think afterwards I probably should have gone for 202 and saved 20 lots of £5 in the process, but I settled for further back in 304. It's a shame there isn't an option (like Odeon Cinemas do) where you can move your seats around after purchase.
On the issue of the unnecessary server refreshes every time you assign a ticket to a F&F member or a ticket price type (which shouldn't even be needed), you can bet that not a single member of the so-called Ticketing Fan Forum has raised this with the Club.